Matthew Weiner’s Mad Men came to an end just over three years ago at AMC, but the showrunner has been hard at work on his next project, The Romanoffs, over at Amazon. The streamer released a text-heavy teaser revealing the new anthology’s impressively large cast two weeks ago, but aside from familiar names like “Christina Hendricks” and “John Slattery,” it said nothing of the show’s story. This changed on Tuesday when a second teaser for the series dropped, along with an official logline for the show.

According to Deadline, Hendricks and Slattery aren’t the only Mad Men alum among The Romanoffs‘ massive, globe-trotting cast. Cara Buono and Jay R. Ferguson, the latter of whom played the delightful Stan Rizzo, whose transformation throughout the series one of its most wild. Per the logline:

The Romanoffs is a contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Starring Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells and more.

Welp, as Noah Wyle’s character says at one point in the trailer, “This looks like it could go on for a while.” He’s not wrong, though it depends on whether The Romanoffs is actually good or not. There’s also the matter of the allegations of sexual misconduct former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon levied against Weiner in November. Weiner subsequently denied those claims while admitting to being “angry a lot of the time” and a “demanding boss,” after which Amazon continued with production of The Romanoffs.

(Via Deadline & Variety)