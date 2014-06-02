The ‘Silicon Valley’ Season Finale Featured The Greatest Dick Joke In The History Of Television

You can be pardoned if you haven’t been paying too much attention to HBO’s freshman series, Silicon Valley. It comes on after Game of Thrones, and more often than not, you’re either recuperating from another George R.R. Martin death, or you’ve switched over to Mad Men. Still, the series has quietly put up a solid first season, one that satirized the tech industry better than anything you will likely ever see on the subject.
Granted, while the entire show is amusing, the real reason to watch Silicon Valley are Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani, who — as Gilfoyle and Dinesh — make up the best bromance on TV since J.D. and Turk. If you get some time this summer and you haven’t seen Silicon Valley, you really should check it out for them alone.
One of the best reasons why was last night’s season finale, which hinged upon the greatest dick joke ever told. Here’s some context: Basically, the team of Pied Piper — which had developed a compression algorithm — was in a Techcrunch competition readying their presentation. They had made it to the finals, but their biggest rival in the competition had given a presentation that more or less assured that Pied Piper would suffer a humiliating defeat. But Erlich (T.J. Miller), the team’s presenter, refused to give up, saying to the rest of the team, “We’re going to win even if I have to go into the auditorium and personally jerk off every guy in the audience.”
The next scene was nothing short of television history, beautifully combining science, math, and boners into one perfect dick joke. Because these are computer programmers, see, and they are desperate, and they are brilliant, and so naturally, they developed an algorithm to determine how many guys Erlich could jerk off in ten minutes. This is where the calculation began (with Dinesh offering the entry point into the equation):
“Even if he’s jerking two at a time, they’re 800 guys in that room, so 400 times whatever the ‘mean jerk time,’ [which is] equal to 400 total jerks and a two dick rate.”
In other words: [T = (800 x mJT) / 4]
But it didn’t stop there, because Gilfoyle figured how Erlich could jerk off FOUR men at the same time. How? Well, you would have to jerk off two guys on either side, and their dicks would have to be tip to tip. Obviously.
From there, the scene unfolded magically: They figured out the equation for dick jerking by pre-sorting guys by dick-to-floor ratio, taking into account their “complementary shaft angles,” and calculating the orgasm threshold while also factoring in girth similarity and a metric for stamina, while also taking into account the ability to “hot swap dicks in and out, so that on a down stroke you bring a new one in, so on the stroke up, you’re not wasting any energy.”
It was breathtaking. By the end of the scene, the equation looked like this:
Tell me that’s not the most beautiful equation you’ve ever seen.
It’s not embeddable, but you can currently watch the clip on Youtube.
This was kind of amazing. I initially thought “great, another jerk-off joke,” but then they just COMMITTED to the joke, and it was fantastic. The white board, by the end, was masterful.
Really solid first season. I’m going to miss these brilliant idiots.
Once Erlich joined in trying to figure out how many dicks HE could jerk off instead of getting pissed that the guys were doing the math on it, it became GOLD! I was crying I was laughing so hard
This show really developed nicely, despite all the unsubstantiated rumors.
Guilty or not, I stand with this show.
T.J. Miller makes this show 100 times better
Agree – surprisingly I’ve enjoyed it more than VEEP this season, and I fucking love VEEP.
I am truly enjoying Silicon Valley more than Veep right now. As funny as Veep is, it’s basically just a bunch of random one-liners trying to out smart ass the previous one. Yes, funny, but only if the one liners hit.
Silicon Valley has some really good character development and a great story.
I don’t recall them figuring out the girth issue though!
Jared briefly brought up the idea that varying girths may be an unaccounted for variable. At some point during the night, off camera, they had figured it out because there was math and figures on the whiteboard that alluded to various girths.
I’ve really enjoyed this first season; however, I think this was the only laugh out loud episode and the jerk off equation was a large part of it.
“Do you know how long it would take you to jerk off every guy in this room? Because I do.”
This show is fantastic, and went out for the season with possibly its best episode yet.
Though Gilfoyle and Dinesh are like JD and Turk if JD and Turk kind of hate each other. And not to get too pedantic but Hooli’s “Nucleus” wasn’t part of the competition (Hooli is basically Google, and thus ineligible for start-up competitions like TechCrunch), Gavin was the keynote speaker at the competition, and his announcement basically made Pied Piper’s entry worthless. That was the point of all that.
That and Nucleus was basically stolen from Pied Piper. And then Hooli used their larger resources to plug more features into it.
Holy glorious. I love this show.
This show is great, but I’m going to miss Peter Gregory.
His scene where he was transfixed by burger king and sesame seeds was wonderful.
Recast if so they could go for David Mitchell for a similar look, or do they just introduce a new senior vp?
Or just kill off his character. Give him like lung cancer or something.
His island sinks while he is on it?
It hit me afterwards when Monica said that he would be “more hands-on now” at the end that I realized, “No, he won’t.” And I sad.
Yeah i really wonder how they are going to do that, i guess they could have monica just be part of the team as his direct counterpart or something.
Maybe he goes all Howard Hughes and Monica becomes his mouthpiece.
Sounds exactly like the kind of visual joke on Family Guy where it was funny for maybe 10 seconds but then it just goes on and on. It falls under the category of Trying Way Too Hard.
That’s what I dreaded when they started the riff, but then they went so far with it, it ended up being terrific.
Sounds like you didn’t actually watch it. An algorithm for jerking people off went too far you say? That was the point of the joke.
It wasn’t like Family Guy at all. This was hilarious… Family Guy isn’t.
I stand by my comment with one addition,
I don’t know math.
It worked because it was a group of math/programming nerds in the show just fucking around in a sort of gallows humor way because their company was at that time completely fucked. So it wasn’t shoehorned in and was actually relevant to the story unlike most of family guys stuff.
Had it been Family Guy, the “joke” would have been Peter (or whoever) slowly drawing a dick on a white board for literally a whole 2 minutes, unbroken.
@CottonCandy I felt like the detail and sudden need to fully work out the “problem” is what made it so great. They really got into the whole situation.
Yeah the fact that one by one they all stepped in to add something to it.
This show is one of the few that make me laugh out loud at least once an episode.
The scene of them breaking down his bedroom door, then Erlich realizing what was going on and ordering them all out without ever talking to him, even replacing the door — brilliant.
Agreed
I fell off my couch when I saw that.
I’m glad you’re giving it the recognition it deserves. This show quickly became one of my favorites for the new season and the jerk off algorithm sealed the deal. Brilliant stuff. I would have to add TJ Miller to the equation of best parts of the show. He and Kumal are easily my favorite. The episode with those two trying to have sex with Gilfoyle’s girlfriend was hilarious.
That scene was the best. Also liked the scene a few weeks ago when the guys had heard that if someone is bullying you, you should say your name to humanize yourself so the bully thinks twice, so when this guy shows up to kick Hendrix’s ass, all the guys in the house just start shouting their own names at him. Ok, my explanation sucked and you had to be there, but holy shit, this show is funny.
One of my favorite scenes, along with the child bully confrontation a few episodes ago. This show really grew on me all season.
The whole thing was amazing. I can’t wait for next season.
I could not stop laughing during this scene. It was a work of art. I desperately needed that after that Game of Thrones.
Fuck. Yes.
Definitely felt great after watching all that.
This show is right there with Rick and Morty at the top of new comedies. Very solid starts to both
This whole episode was so great, I couldn’t stop laughing. Can’t wait for next season, with MORE TJ MILLER!!!
You had me at Kumail Nanjiani. Even the banner pic is a bonus.
i *could not* place Reggie’s voice from Walking Dead – Season 2 – Episode 3 as i was playing over the weekend until i watched that dick clip on youtube..Soooo, thank you?
Erlich VS 800 dicks > The Red Viper VS The Mountain
Just oneeeeeeee little note- Hooli wasn’t actually in the TechCruch competition, they were just unveiling the new product. TechCrunch was for start-ups only.
No Dustin, the real reason to watch is TJ Miller
Not to be a pedant, but wouldn’t that initial equation be [T = (800 x mJT) / 2]?
You beat me to it. I didn’t see your comment until after I left my own. The greatest dick joke of all time demands to be retold correctly!
Jareds app ideas were also fantastic. What if you had an app that could tell you if youre going to heaven or hell?
“Were not here to judge what you do with your rats, only to get you rats STAT!”
So from these comments, can you say would you be interested in a season 2, somewhat interested or not interested? Which one? Which one? Which one?
“Silicon Valley” is great. It is a nice palate cleanser after the murderous rapeyness of GOT.
Shouldn’t the “In other words: [T = (800 x mJT) / 4]” comment gone AFTER “Gilfoyle figured how Erlich could jerk off FOUR men at the same time”? Isn’t that why there was a /4 in the equation?
The reason this show is so funny is because it mimics real life. The scene where Danesh and Gilfoyle are arguing about being corporate rock vs jazz fusion is hilarious. The amount of times i have heard a CEO talk about how rock n roll the shit we are doing in IT has made me cringe. That scene made me think my life is a freakin sitcom. Bring on season 2. The writers are right on the money in terms of the bs that goes on in startups and how to make it hilarious.