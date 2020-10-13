The Simpsons has shed viewers over the years (an inevitably when you’ve been on for 30-plus seasons), but there’s one episode that even lapsed fans regularly tune in for: “Treehouse of Horror.” This year’s installment, “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” (written by 100 Things the Simpsons Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die co-author Julia Prescott!), includes parodies of Pixar movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Russian Doll, as well as a topical opening. In it, Homer is deciding who to vote for in the presidential election. “I know who I want for all the judges and propositions, but president? That’s a stumper. Can I write in Judge Judy?” Homer asks before Lisa reminds him of “all that’s happened in the last four years.” Trump’s name is never mentioned, but what follows is a scroll of 50 of the worst things he’s done since 2016.

Much better to bury him with facts than to actually bury him. An incomplete list:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries sh*tholes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

You can see the full list here, or better yet, watch the episode this Sunday.

