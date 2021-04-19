In the world of The Simpsons, Harry Potter is Angelica Button, Apple is Mapple, and the Smiths is the Snuffs, led by lead singer, Quilloughby. During last night’s new episode of the Fox animated series, “Panic on the Streets of Springfield,” Lisa discovers the moody rock band and imagines the vocalist, whose songs include “Hamburger Homicide” and “Everyone is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” as her new imaginary best friend. But Lisa turns on Quilloughby (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) when she learns he’s actually a whiny meat-eater. It’s a parody that the real-life Quilloughby, Morrissey, did not appreciate.

“Surprising what a “turn for the worst” the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years. Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors,” Morrissey wrote in a statement on Facebook. The singer, who was dropped by his label last year after a history of racist comments, took umbrage with the show “calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances… It only serves to insult the artist.”

He continued (misspelling “The Simpsons” nearly every time):

They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves. Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding “structural racism” says it all. Unlike the character in the Simpson’s “Panic” episode……. Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights. By suggesting all of the above in this episode…the Simpson’s hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all. Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist. Not surprising…… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years.

This not-so-charming man. Here’s the full post:

(Via Facebook)