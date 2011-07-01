The Ten Best Corgi Blogs on the Web

Sometimes people ask me if I think I’ll ever run out of corgi pictures. It’s not an unreasonable question: Corgi Friday is approaching its one-year anniversary, and it consistently has specific themes that include twenty or thirty or fifty pictures of corgis. How many pictures of corgis can there possibly be?

Answer: OH MY GOD SO MANY. Trust me, the earth will run out of fossil fuels and fresh drinking water before it runs out of corgi pictures. Aside from the fruitful searches I’ve done on flickr and MyCorgi, there are tons of corgi-specific blogs that are frequently updated with corgi pictures, videos, and GIFs. These are my ten favorite corgi blogs.

NOTE: There are some corgi blogs that give longer narratives about specific corgis, the owners’ lives, and general writing about dog ownership, such as Corgi Tails, Corgi Butts, and Dances with Corgis. However, I’m a junkie for images, and this list reflects that preference.

Corbinism is a newer blog that follows the life and times of Corbin Dallas. He’s not the cutest corgi of all time, but his owner is a cute Asian girl. NICE.

Look at This Fcking Corgi is a terrific corgi blog if you’re new to the world of corgis. However, if you stay abreast of corgi trends on the Internet or if you’ve followed Corgi Friday for the last year, you’ll notice that LATFC often posts photos weeks and months after they’ve appeared elsewhere.

The Corgi follows the life of Jens Peter, or JP to his owners. Lots of puppy pictures and cute reblogs.

Ninja Corgi documents the life of Ninja, a fluffy Pembroke with a tail who always seems to be smiling.

Poopster is all about a Pudge, an adorably fluffy corgi puppy who’s appeared in Corgi Friday several times. The blog’s writing is too cutesy for my tastes, but the frequent postings of Pudge wearing different ties makes it more than worthwhile.

The Blogspot address and massive header may be outdated, but The Daily Corgi is exactly what it sounds like: in-depth coverage of a corgi, every day. And for those who don’t like the Web 1.0-ness of the blog, it also has a tumblr page.

Corgis Corgis Corgis is precisely as delightfully obsessive as the name indicates.

Fck Yeah Corgi is essential for any corgi lover on tumblr: frequent updates, plenty of video, and plenty of reblogs from MyCorgi and other tumblogs.

Corgis Inspired by Corgis not only captures the lives of Rainy and Sandy, two San Diego-area corgis (the owners hope to soon add a third), but also casts a wide net to document corgi awesomeness from around the Internet.

Corgi Addict is by far and away the best corgi blog on the web. It features exhaustive original postings thanks to a fleet of loyal followers, and serves as Ground Zero for many of the corgis that go viral. Corgi Addict’s addiction is dizzying.