In 2022, Chris Pratt returned to television in a much less comedic capacity than the Parks and Recreation role that made him a household name. For the same audience that loves Alan Ritchson’s Reacher and John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan , Pratt sprang into action in Amazon ‘s The Terminal List. This adaptation of former Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s conspiracy-laden novel tells the story of Navy SEAL James Reece seeking vengeance (and compiling a death list, hence the name of the series) following unfathomable tragedy.

Plot

The first season of The Terminal List thrilled action junkies with intricate action sets and choreography. Heck, Pratt even fought in his underwear at one point while telling Variety that when his character fights, “I want it to be dirty. So I’m gonna punch him in the balls… It’s raw, visceral and vulnerable.”

That’s certainly an effective way to hook an audience that needs a fix in between Reacher bingewatching sessions. On a more serious note, audiences (and particularly Amazon’s viewers lately) cannot get enough of no-nonsense, military officers (ex or current) putting their enemies where they belong, and there is now a The Terminal List prequel series in the works (starring Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards), too.

We are here today to discuss the second season, however, and where Pratt’s lieutenant commander/combat leader will go after he achieved vengeance for the deaths of his teammates and family. The series will now move into source material that can be found in Carr’s True Believer novel (also of The Terminal List series, obviously). On Instagram, Pratt promised that hardcore fans can expect “more military authenticity and heart-pounding action. You spoke. We listened.”

True Believer picks up with Reece, listed as a domestic terrorist by the U.S. government, hiding out in the South African nature of Mozambique. His location eventually becomes known by the CIA, which dangles immunity and a presidential pardon in his face, and since Reece wants immunity for those who aided him, yep, he reluctantly climbs onboard. He’s ostensibly on the prowl for an Iraqi ex-commando coordinating terrorist attacks on the West when Reece discovers that even more geopolitical conspiracy is afoot, and you can bet that the bodies will start to hit the floor again.

On Carr’s website, Pratt further celebrated the news:

“I’m excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can’t wait for you all to join us on this journey.”

Cast

Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, and Taylor Kitsch returns as as CIA operative Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and old Reece buddy. Potentially, we will see Constance Wu’s reporter, Katie Buranek, again. We will definitely not be seeing Jai Courtney or Patrick Schwarzenegger’s characters for obvious reasons. The latter appears to have developed a knack at dying early in popular streaming shows, but hey, that kind-of frees him up for the next gig.

Expect a fresh new cast of characters that are available to meet violent deaths. That’s how this series goes!