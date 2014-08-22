The UPROXX Guide To Who Should (And Will) Win At The 2014 Emmys

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards are next Monday, August 25th. So there’s no confusion to how we feel about who should and who will win, we’re making our predictions now. Danger, Dustin, Dan, and myself picked who and what we think SHOULD win (our picks are in parentheses) and wrote blurbs defending our selections, while Burnsy added write-ups on who and what WILL win. Share your thoughts, feelings, and rants in the comments.
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Miniseries or Movie
-Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: His Last Vow
-Idris Elba, Luther (Ashley)
-Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing On the Edge
-Martin Freeman, Fargo (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan)
If you want to know how incredible Martin Freeman’s performance was in Fargo this season, watch any other Martin Freeman performance on any other show or movie, ever. He’s always been such a likable, easy-to-love presence, and in Fargo, he turned all of that on its head. The transformation from Bilbo Baggins or Tim Canterbury into a massive prick was astounding, and the magic of Freeman is that he could do with with a wan, little smirk that made us all want to wipe it away with our fist. Who knew there was a Joffrey buried inside of Martin Freeman? – Dustin
-Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo
-Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Will Win: Mark Ruffalo. Five actors from The Normal Heart earned nominations, and Ruffalo and his castmates all earned rave reviews for their performances, so this should be his first trip to the Emmy stage.
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Miniseries or Movie
-Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor
-Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven
-Minnie Driver, Return to Zero
-Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven
-Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful
-Kristen Wiig, The Spoils of Babylon (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan) (Ashley)
Nailing the tone of a cheesy ’70s miniseries while not overplaying it is an incredibly hard thing to do. As somebody who sat through one of these damn things every year, thanks to Grandma and VHS, Wiig nails the pure cheese involved in something like The Spoils of Babylon while still being incredibly funny. – Dan
Will Win: Cicely Tyson. Wiig was downright brilliant in The Spoils of Babylon, but will the Emmy voters even get the jokes? Probably not.
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Miniseries or Movie
-Colin Hanks, Fargo
-Jim Parsons, The Normal Heart
-Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart
-Alfred Molina, The Normal Heart
-Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart (Ashley)
-Martin Freeman, Sherlock: His Last Vow (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan)
Again, it’s as much about Freeman’s range, as anything. He may be the world’s worst person in Fargo, but he’s very much the soul of Sherlock, which is hard to imagine in a character barely able to contain his irritation for his best friend. For the way that Dr. Watson treated the return of his friend from what he thought was the grave makes him worthy of the Emmy. – Dustin
Will Win: Matt Bomer. The Normal Heart‘s cast was what really made this HBO film a critical hit. Specifically, Bomer lost 30 pounds to play Felix Turner and he already earned a Critics’ Choice Television Award for his effort.
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Miniseries or Movie
-Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Coven
-Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven
-Frances Conroy, American Horror Story: Coven
-Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic
-Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart
-Allison Tolman, Fargo (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan) (Ashley)
In a series/miniseries/TV event/whatever the hell you want to call it stacked with big names like Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton, Key, Peele, and Colin Hanks (hey, he’s a big star to people who love to hate Dexter), it was a relative unknown who gave arguably Fargo‘s greatest performance. As Molly Solverson, Allison Tolman was the heart of a show so much about death – she was the sympathetic character viewers at home wanted to win. And she did. Hopefully she’ll win again on Monday. – Josh
Will Win: Julia Roberts. We very clearly loved Tolman, but it’s Julia-freaking-Roberts and she’s the perfect A-lister to show up and steal the Emmy spotlight.
Outstanding Miniseries
–American Horror Story: Coven
–Bonnie & Clyde
–Fargo (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Ashley)
My expectations weren’t especially high for Fargo. A TV series based on a movie, but with none of that movie’s iconic characters, no day-to-day involvement from the movie’s beloved writing/directing pair, and entrusted almost entirely to a showrunner whose most notable credit before production started was for Bones. What could possibly go wrong? Turns out, somehow, on the backs on strong performances and an inventive time-shifting story, almost nothing. – Danger
–Luther (Dan)
If you love police stories, you’re pretty much always spoiled for choice, but Luther stands out almost solely on the strength of its acting. That’s no knock to the superbly done Fargo, which will probably take the award and truthfully I think is almost as deserving. But just try and look away as Idris Elba’s life falls apart here; even with just four episodes, it was magnetic television. – Dan
–Treme
–The White Queen
Will Win: Fargo. Dan is spot on about Luther, as the series was nominated in 2012 (losing to Game Change), but the performances and story of Fargo are impossible to ignore.
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Comedy Series
-Louis CK, Louie (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan) (Ashley)
When you think about all the stand-up comedians who have had their own shows, Louis C.K. stands miles above them in pure acting talent. He does more than deliver a punchline. He makes us laugh, but he also makes us feel. There’s a lot of comedy of discomfort on Louie, but unlike on a show like Curb Your Enthusiasm or It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, that discomfort comes from a real, organic place, and Louis C.K. never fails to remind us of that. – Dustin
-Don Cheadle, House of Lies
-Ricky Gervais, Derek
-Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
-William H. Macy, Shameless
-Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Will Win: Jim Parsons. The now-ridiculously-high paid star of a beloved network series up against five cable guys? It’s almost too obvious.
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Comedy Series
-Lena Dunham, Girls
-Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
-Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan) (Ashley)
Because she can say, “How much would I love to speak my mind on this campaign? Can you imagine if I did that? ‘Mississippi is chock full of assholes, I don’t trust the Chinese, and I gotta tell you something. I’m not gonna be able to pass a single piece of legislation that’s really gonna make any f*ck of a difference in your life.’ So how’s that for my platform?” And you still want her to become president. – Josh
-Melissa McCarthy, Mike and Molly
-Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
-Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black
Will Win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Amy Poehler would be nice, and even Taylor Schilling would be a pleasant surprise (even if the “comedy” tag is debatable), but JLD is unstoppable.
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series
-Fred Armisen, Portlandia (Dan)
I live in the land of the fart-sniffing NPR-listening Prius-driving Starbucks-swilling “bourgeoisie bohemian” jackass, and Armisen, in Portlandia, stuffs them in a sack and gives them the beating they so richly deserve. Armisen perfectly encapsulates the guy I curse at Starbucks who has a five minute drink order, the jackass who nearly runs over my dog with his bicycle while blowing a stop sign and screams at me about cyclist rights, and the passive-aggressive tool at the restaurant who wants to know what’s organic, like it matters. And he does it without exaggerating them or making them ridiculous; as insane as the show looks, I’ve met everybody just like the characters Armisen played. Forget an Emmy for the year, Armisen deserves a lifetime achievement award. – Dan
-Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Danger) (Ashley)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine doesn’t work without Braugher. His deadpan gravitas balances out Samberg’s manic bouncy energy and grounds the whole thing. Also, puppies. – Danger
-Ty Burrell, Modern Family
-Adam Driver, Girls (Josh)
While Girls slightly fell apart in an uneven season, Adam Sackler’s life was coming together. He booked a big-time acting role, not unlike the guy who portrays him, future-Star Wars villian Adam Driver, and for the first time, he seemed to care about something other than misery and demeaning the women unlucky to sleep with him. But that’s not why he should win: it’s because there’s no else like him. He’s an oddball who’s acting style falls somewhere between you not being sure if he doesn’t give a sh*t about the scene he’s in, or if it comes so naturally to him that it just seems that way. Even Girls haters have to admit, he’s one of a kind. – Josh
-Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family
-Tony Hale, Veep (Dustin)
I never thought much of Tony Hale as an actor until I really began to take notice of how different his character in Veep is than Buster Bluth. There’s some obliviousness to both characters, but Gary Walsh is so much more likable, relatable, and I think, funnier. No supporting actor gives a better reaction shot than Hale, and I also think, based on the work he did with a busted shoulder carrying a bag all season, that he’s also one of the best physical comedians around. – Dustin
Will Win: Jesse Tyler Ferguson. People love it when a shutout ends, and since it sure as hell won’t be Jon Hamm winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Ferguson will finally win after losing to his Modern Family castmates and Tony Hale the last four years.
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series
-Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
-Julie Bowen, Modern Family
-Anna Chlumsky, Veep (Ashley)
-Allison Janney, Mom (Dustin)
Mom is not a great show, but what separates it from every other crappy Chuck Lorre sitcom is the immense talent of Allison Janney, who does the unthinkable in Mom by extracting both laughs and sympathy out of alcoholism. She’s an incredible actress, and to see her turn from her shy, sexually frustrated character in Masters of Sex (for which she already won an Emmy over the weekend) into this brazen, boozy sexpot is a hell of a treat. – Dustin
-Kate McKinnon, SNL (Josh) (Danger)
Kate McKinnon is Kristen Wiig without any of the horrible characters. In an overstuffed season of SNL, she was the clear MVP, as adept at impressions as she was playing fictional bug-eyed weirdos. If the writers know what’s good for them, and for the show, she’ll get even more material next season, and knock it all out of the park. So long as there aren’t any Gillys in there. – Josh
-Kate Mulgrew, Orange Is the New Black (Dan)
Will Win: Mayim Bialik. It’s also very strange that The Big Bang Theory only had two actors nominated, so it’s safe to assume they’ll both win.
Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series
–Episodes, “Episode Five” by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik
–Louie, “So Did the Fat Lady” by Louis C.K. (Dan)
Louie deserves this not least for dragging television up over a line of quality it hadn’t bothered to cross in decades. Basically, if some cheap sitcom this guy edits on his laptop can have more emotional truth than a drama with a $5 million an episode budget, it makes everybody work harder. – Dan
–Orange Is the New Black, “I Wasn’t Ready” by Liz Friedman and Jenji Kohan (Dustin)
Jenji Kohan and the OITNB writers’ room have the very difficult task of writing 13 episodes of television, each of which should have some self-contained pleasure, but that all should work seamlessly together, like a movie. Because that’s how most of us watched OITNB: in huge chunks. Not only that, the series had to weave in storylines for a huge ensemble, and I think what they did better than anything this season was to do what they couldn’t do in season one: make Piper likable. – Dustin
–Silicon Valley, “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency” by Alec Berg (Josh) (Danger) (Ashley)
Season one of Silicon Valley turned out to be about three hours and forty-five minutes of foreplay leading up to one of the greatest, most detailed, mathematically correct dick jokes ever committed to the small screen. We should celebrate this in many ways, including, but not limited to, with gold statues. – Danger
–Veep, “Special Relationship” by Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, and Tony Roche
Will Win: Orange Is the New Black. We could debate the comedy value of this Netflix series until the sun comes up, but that’s not to say that a writing not wouldn’t be the perfect way to make up for this popular series striking out everywhere else.
Outstanding Comedy Series
–The Big Bang Theory
–Louie (Josh) (Dan)
Leaving aside The Big Bang Theory, it was a strong field for comedy this year. But I’m going with Louie simply because it’s what the best comedy is; funny only because it’s just shy of painful. Louis C.K. doesn’t want you to cringe, he wants you to empathize even though you wish you couldn’t, and it’s brilliant. – Dan
–Modern Family
–Orange Is the New Black (Dustin)
I will concede Danger’s point that Veep was the funnier show this season, and I agree with Dan on Louie, which had some of the smartest, bravest episodes of television we’ve ever seen. But I almost feel like Louie was more a drama this season, while Orange Is the New Black was such a smart, funny combination of comedy and drama, of brilliant acting, and of great storytelling. Like Louie, OITNB explored substantive issues that matter, and I give it bonus points for being the most diverse show, with the most diverse perspective on TV. – Dustin
–Silicon Valley
–Veep (Danger) (Ashley)
Louie and OITNB were probably better television shows, like, from an artistic perspective, but of all the shows on this list, most of which were quite good, none made me laugh harder than Veep. I feel like that should matter in a category with “Comedy” in the title. – Danger
Will Win: The Big Bang Theory. Nothing against the cable shows – it’d be great to see Louie or Veep win this year – but the trend in comedy always favors the networks. Modern Family‘s the easy pick as the four-year reigning champ, but The Big Bang Theory just dominated the news cycle, so why wouldn’t it dominate the stage for the first time?
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series
-Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
-Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
-Jon Hamm, Mad Men
-Woody Harrelson, True Detective
-Matthew McConaughey, True Detective (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan) (Ashley)
This award has been McConaughey’s to lose from the second he cracked open a Lone Star tallboy and started ashing into a Big Hug Mug. It’s easy to forget that now that we’re seven months out from it and accustomed to the idea of Matthew McConaughey turning into one of the better actors in his generation, but at the time, holy crap it was a revelation. And that was before Rust Cohle delivered one of my favorite lines of the 2013-14 season, ‘L’chaim, fatass.” Give him a statue. – Danger
-Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Will Win: Matthew McConaughey. It is very possible that Cranston, a three-time winner, could take home the Emmy one more time for Breaking Bad out of respect for the legacy he created as Walter White, but come on….McConaughey was on another level as Rust Cohle.
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series
-Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex (Josh) (Dan)
Caplan’s mostly notable for her comedic chops, but in Masters of Sex, she’s managed to turn in an argument that she’s better than her material. She’s not only kept up with Michael Sheen, she’s managed to outpace him, making Virginia a vastly more interesting and involved character and one I actually care about. It’ll probably be Margulies, because the Emmys love the familiar, but Caplan is one better. – Dan
-Kerry Washington, Scandal (Ashley)
-Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey
-Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife (Danger) (Dustin)
Julianna Margulies does more of the heavy lifting on The Good Wife than any of the other nominees do on their shows. This season, which saw her leave her old film, start a new one, and deal with a tragic death, was no exception. You could give the award to Caplan or Washington and I wouldn’t make much of a stink, but they’re both carrying a lighter load thanks to their supporting casts. That’s the tiebreaker for me. – Danger
-Claire Danes, Homeland
-Robin Wright, House of Cards
Will Win: Claire Danes. Let’s ignore the certainty of “Will Win” in this category, because this is a toss-up. Danes has won the last two years, so she was the favorite the moment that she was nominated, but betting the house on this would not be advised.
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series
-Jim Carter, Downton Abbey
-Josh Charles, The Good Wife (Dustin) (Ashley)
This is probably one of those cases where I feel like where Charles deserves it based as much on five seasons of terrific work on The Good Wife as much as he deserves it for any one episode. It’s really hard to toe the line between likable hunk and morally ambiguous sleaze, but Josh Charles absolutely nailed it, so much so that losing him from the show felt like a bigger blow than any other character loss this year. – Dustin
-Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (Josh) (Dan)
Back in May, when Tyrion hissed and growled at a courtroom packed with human vultures, our own Chet Manley wrote a post with the headline, “Peter Dinklage’s Emmy Worthy Scene From This Week’s Game of Thrones In GIFs.” Who am I to argue with out GIF-in-Chief (although I think Dinklage’s dungeon monologue about beetles was even better)? – Josh
-Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
-Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad (Danger)
Making me or anyone choose between Aaron Paul and Peter Dinklage is cruel at best and emotional terrorism at worst, but since we have to (since we really, really have to), I’m going with Paul. I don’t even have a good reason. I just thought back to Jesse Pinkman speeding off into the night in the finale with freedom in his eyes and decided he should win. This is about 200% more thought than most actual Emmy voters will put into the decision. – Danger
-Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Will Win: Josh Charles. Paul could very easily win for the third and final time for Breaking Bad, or Dinklage could win his second Emmy for Game of Thrones. But Charles received rave reviews for his final season on The Good Wife, which wasn’t nominated Outstanding Drama Series, and he could be the big winner in its place.
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series
-Christine Baranski, The Good Wife
-Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
-Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan)
All due respect to everyone on this list, but no one had a moment quite like the scene in “Ozymandias” that saw Anna Gunn snap and try to take a big honking kitchen knife to her husband. Skyler White was a tough character to play because she was often in the position of telling Walter “no” or “stop,” and Breaking Bad would have been a much more boring show if he had always listened to her (not that she wasn’t right most of the time, or at least justified). Anna Gunn deserves credit for pulling it all off. – Danger
-Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (Ashley)
-Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
-Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Will Win: Anna Gunn. It would be shocking if she didn’t.
Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series
–Breaking Bad, “Felina” by Vince Gilligan
–Breaking Bad, “Ozymandias” by Moira Walley-Beckett (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan) (Ashley)
I gotta admit: I’m biased here. This was the episode I just so happened to see being filmed when I visited Albuquerque last year, when Bryan Cranston signed an autograph for my wife and I on a piece of (fake) blood-speckled paper. That being said, “Ozymandias” is not only the highest rated episode of Breaking Bad, it’s also widely considered to be the greatest episode of TV…ever. So as fantastic as “Felina” was, it was still a letdown after “Ozymandias.” – Josh
–Game of Thrones, “The Children” by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
–House of Cards, “Chapter 14” by Beau Willimon
–True Detective, “The Secret Fate of All Life” by Nic Pizzolatto
Will Win: Breaking Bad, “Ozymandias.” True Detective‘s “The Secret Fate Of All Life” was fantastic, too, but nothing is going to beat “Ozymandias.”
Outstanding Drama Series
–Breaking Bad (Josh) (Danger) (Dustin) (Dan)
After the Emmys, Breaking Bad is over. I mean, it’s technically been over for awhile, but after Monday, you’re not going to see Walter, Skyler, Jesse, Hank, Vince Gilligan, etc. in the same room together again, or at least not until they all show up on a very special episode of Better Call Saul. This is Breaking Bad‘s well deserved victory lap, and the other shows nominated are mere spectators. – Josh
–Downton Abbey
–Game of Thrones
–House of Cards
–Mad Men
–True Detective (Ashley)
Will Win: Breaking Bad. Although, having won last year could hurt its chances against the True Detective powerhouse, but let’s face it – that final season of Breaking Bad was phenomenal, and the show deserves it well beyond the typical “farewell” victory. – Ashley
So what did we get wrong?
The Normal Heart is considered a tv movie which is a separate category from miniseries in terms of program itself… b/c the emmys are stupid…
Damn it, thanks.
I’m already ready to yell at my TV when Allison Tolman doesn’t win.
And the person who should win best actress in a drama isn’t even nominated, dammit. CLONE CLUB FOREVER!!!
Her snub renders everything about the awards meaningless.
I tried to watch Fargo but it just seemed like mediocre fan fiction written by someone that watched the movie way too many times. DON’CHA KNOW?! Spoils of Babylon was fantastic.
I don’t think you even own a television as both of those are incredibly wrong.
Busted.
I can only pity you.
I think the only thing that would make me more physically upset than a Ryan Murphy TV movie sweeping 3 acting categories based on mostly stunt casting over Fargo would be Jim Parsons winning a FOURTH (!!!) acting award over 3 legit actors, the best working comedian and TVs most ingenious comedic creator so far this century. I mean I know they hate him but how awesome would it be for Gervais to go up there and trash the academy for 2 minutes? But yeah, looks like I’m going to be pretty angry Monday night
Still in the camp that Amy Poehler deserves an emmy for Parks and Recreation.
If Carrell never won for the office
Got cut off, but she wont either although she absolutely deserves to
Also, like with sports, the rule is to bet against everything I say. Some of those “Will Wins” are also jinx attempts.
Does that explain your Kerry Washington pick?
No, I legitimately want her to win.
Cranston will get the emmy because time is a shitty flat circle
…..*sigh* I don’t even know what to say to you
Man…first off, WTF is The Normal Heart and is it even worth watching. Also, the Male Comedy Lead category is as weak as the Comedy Supporting is strong.
I saw a bunch of dudes kissing in the commercials on HBO. That’s all I know.
The Normal Heart was a play about the rise of Aids in the gay community during the 1980’s. It is pretty well acted as it was a passion project for a few of the actors in it. I would say the worst person in it was Julia Roberts.
It’s 2 hours long, has a better story, is better acted and better directed than anything you’d pay $15 to see in the theaters right now.
And @Duchess Julia Roberts is the worst person in everything she’s in ever.
I love how i never even heard of it until it got a ton of emmy noms. This may be convoluted logic, but ill never watch it because of that
I could cheer a Jim Parsons win as supporting actor in the show (The business card speech scene will be Parsons Emmy real for the show) He was not as good as Bomer or Molina, but I’ll be damned if Sheldon deserves an emmy.
I come back here every year and pretty much say the same thing over an over and it seems only UPROXX is listening, so here I go one more time.
Dear Emmy Powers That Be; Jim Parsons is a no talent ass-clown that has the comedic abilities of a kumquat, which I suppose is fitting since he’s a fruit. Take the laugh track out of BBT and you strip away all the glamour and find you have a show devoid of feeling or humor. Please judge shows on it’s merit and not what station its on. Do the right thing and award Louie CK everything.
Thank you
Luther!! Idris n his show won’t win anything cuz they’re drowned out by fan favorites, but I’m always thrilled to read to read Luther support.
Idris Elba > Benedict Cumberbatch
I watched the first series and thought it was good. Does it get great?
In my opinion, yes. Idris is awesome throughout, and the killers in the last 2 episodes of season 2 are a good story. And Alice Morgan comes back in season 3, I thought the series finale was brilliant w how they tied up the Luther n Alice storyline. So if you enjoyed the first series, keep up w it. It may not be your fav in the world, but it’s very good n doesn’t require a huge time commitment
So despite all the love cable gets you’re predicting the networks are still going to walk away with 5 major awards. Mostly for two shows Good Wife and Big Bang Theory.
Have you ever seen the Emmys? The Venn diagram of what deserves to win and what actually wins rarely overlap.
I think the Emmy voters are either old white network vets grasping at the last of their relevance or my uncle who just leaves CBS on and stares off into the nothing. Either way, Big Bang Theory cleans house.
It’s like the Oscars. They nominate the stuff the olds like. Why do you think Big Bang Theory is even in this conversation?
The only award I am most torn about it lead actor in a drama. Matthew was great, I’m not denying that, but Bryan is just another level. I’ve said it before, the last 8 episodes of Breaking Bad was art, it was beyond TV. True Detective honestly ran out of gas about the last episode and a half, Breaking Bad was balls to the wall the entire last season.
Also, choosing between Martin Freeman and Billy Bob is near impossible. I would have liked Fargo without Billy Bob, but he made me love it. Face it, most of the time you were waiting for him to show up and fuck shit up. In the end I hope the Emmy voters have a heart and give it to Tolman, does Roberts really need another piece of hardware in some cabinet gathering dust?
You worded this brilliantly. I never ever lost excitement for Breaking Bad but the last couple of episodes leading up to True Detective (minus the finale of course) sort of annoyed me a bit. As for Fargo, I fell in love with Freeman’s acting (so fucking good) and Billy Bob was great. I would have liked it without him as well but he did make it great (he is a weirdo, isn’t he). And Tolman is/was amazing. Her Twitter feed alone is reason enough she should get the hardware.
Anyone else hoping that with Parsons, Cuoco and Rusty Griswold #3 holding out for more cash over the rest of the cast, that it creates some animosity, leading to the show’s (hopeful) demise?
I’m hoping that the Hell-gate opens up and swallows up the entire cast, crew, and set whole, but I’ll settle for a more realistic scenario.
They were always paid more, the others were holding out for raises as well but mostly trying to get from 100k to 400k
I’ve always been puzzled why people (and this is not aimed at directly at anyone here – it’s an observation that this comment has brought up again) wish for something to be cancelled just because they personally don’t like it.
If you don’t like it, don’t watch it and instead put on something you do like. This way the people who do like said show can continue to enjoy it while those who do not like said show can continue to not watch said show and instead find joy in a show that doesn’t make them want to punch the screen.
Another way of looking at it that if a show (we’ll go with TBBT as it’s the topic at hand) was not on the air, then the people who do like it would end up watching, liking and commenting on the shows you do like… and nobody wants that.
It’s the same when people say don’t remake this movie / make a sequel. Why not? You don’t have to watch it; you can just stay with the originals. For example, if you think Terminator 3 and Salvation suck balls, just stick with 1 & 2 and be happy. If you don’t like the Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, etc, etc, remakes, then don’t watch them and stick with the originals. Problem solved and those who do want to see them are happy, while those who don’t are also happy because they can still watch “their versions”.
How is Martin Freeman winning best lead and best supporting actor for the same role?
I think the lead is for Fargo and the supporting is for Sherlock.
Of which he deserves both because he’s fucking amazing.
Yup, two different shows.
Josh, how could you????
-Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (Josh) (Dan)
-Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad (Danger)
Aaron Paul was barely even the final seasom. Dink is winning, and i hate GOT
Plus, Aaron didn’t say a word in the first episode of S5 part 2 right???
As much as I loved True Detective, the thought that it might steal awards away from Breaking Bad makes me like it a little less retroactively. Is that weird?
I loved True D too but Breaking Bad should win everything.
And I’ll be legitimately upset if Breaking Bad doesn’t win in a category it was nominated in.
what Aunt Jemima said. that’s all I came here to say anyway.
True Detective is the best, and I’d give it a 10/10 for its first season if not even an 11/10 just to break the record… but Breaking Bad is impossibly beyond anything I’ve ever experienced and it legitimately breaks the record for that 11/10 score if I had a say. definitely.
I wonder if not for the Pizzolatto plagiarism scuttlebutt, if True Detective would not have taken the Emmy for Best Drama running away.
Say what you want about the last two episodes, but the first six episodes of TD provided some of the best moments on television from a show not named Breaking Bad. Personally, I loved every moment of True Detective just as I loved every minute of the second half of S5 of BB. If I was an Emmy voter on this one I would have to draw straws to pick my winner.
I want Breaking Bad to win all the Emmys. But that 6+ minute single take in True Detective is the most entertaining thing I’ve seen on tv all year.
Tatiana Maslany for all categories. I don’t care if she is not niminated she deserves all the awards
There should be a “Best Freestyle Rap while dressed as snack bar” Category, and we all know who would win.
BARACK OBAMA YOURE SCARED OF ME.
Serioisly, Rash absolutely deserves a supporting actor comedy nom.
I don’t get all this love for Orange is the new Black. Season 2 was FUCKING TERRIBLE. No other way to describe it.
Kinda like the House of Cards Season 2.
There’s some bizarre psychosis that comes over people when a show has a good first season. I think their brain chemistry gets permanently altered and they spend the rest of the show’s run believing that terrible subsequent seasons are just as good. I don’t know how else to explain the continuing Emmylove for Nurse Jackie, Homeland, and Downton Abbey.
Also it was Dustin who picked some of the Orange winners and well Dustin is an idiot.
Agreed. Orange is the New Black is a shit show masquerading as “high-brow” television. And somehow it has managed to pull the wool over your eyes, Uproxx. I expect better.
I also expect a professional writer to know that “Bryan Cranston signed an autograph for my wife and I” is incorrect grammar. Shame.
Arent these noms for season 1? Point invalid. Also HOC Season 2 was way worse than OITNB 2
I don’t get it….what did the Always Sunny guys do to warrant being overlooked year after year? Kick somebody’s dog? Slap somebody’s wife? Piss on a small child?
truth! especially caitlin olson who deserves to be nominated every year.
Thats a pipedream man. Emmy never go that weird. And always sunny hasnt been good for 4 years
Am I under arrest?
Or perhaps some tableside guac would change your mind.
Next season of Fargo should have them investigating who robbed them of all their Emmys.
Feeling that Big Bang Theory and Modern Family ( a show I watch, but don’t find to be as amazing as others) will take Emmys from people I want to win makes me feel sick, yet not surprised.
Am I the only person on this planet that doesn’t like The Big Bang Theory and never has liked it? I just find it predictable, boring, and stagnant.
I liked it before it was cool…
But really, I gave up on it last season, and with the money issues and stuff going on with it, I am really done with it now. I’m just about done with Modern Family as well, it’s getting a little preachy and not entertaining. Barely even worth it for Sophia Vergara anymore.
It’s easily the worst popular TV sitcom I can remember. Worse than Raymond. Maybe worse than 2.5 Men (I’ve never actually watched more than 3 seconds of it). It’s not funny, it’s not smart, it’s not clever. It’s awful. Simply awful.
its a terrible show. way worse than two and a half men. waaaaay worse.
Is this a joke?
I agree @virnomine with you about Modern Family. It was good the first couple of seasons (and Sophia’s sweater monkeys was an added bonus) but now it is predictable and eye-roll inducing most of the time. Even Phil’s usual cheese-laden jokes can’t get me to laugh (and Sophia’s boobs barely keep me entertained). I must admit that I watched a couple of episodes of the Big Bang Theory its first season and I thought there was potential but just couldn’t get into it. However, I didn’t (and still don’t) have cable so I was never able to get emotionally invested in it which may be why I never got into it.
I want to say that I wouldn’t mind Matthew McConaughey taking the award over Bryan Cranston because of obvious reasons, but I’m not sure I wouldn’t really.
I honestly believe that Cranston as Walter White was written to show much more versatility and a much wider range of brilliance and emotions over the course of the last season of BB (especially in that second half of it) and he took it to the ultimate extreme and beyond for an unimaginably spectacular performance that I’ve never experienced anything like it before. and when it comes to comparing the two, and as much as it pains me to have McConaughey’s True Detective legacy not be awarded like it surely deserves, I don’t think I’ll be able to be 100% satisfied with anything other than mother f’n Heisenberg winning everything. EVERYTHING.
Lets be honest McConaughey already won an Oscar because of True Detective
Completely agreed. True Detective was amazing, but Breaking Bad was the best show this season, by far (a title it has held since season 2, in my opinion).
I haven’t seen Dallas Buyers Club yet (it’s just right next on my list! will watch it either today or tomorrow finally), but that’s a theory I had in mind, @Duchess
@De Niro Breaking Bad kept exceeding all expectations by far every season and I totally agree that it’s been the best show on TV since its second season.
Look hes good in it… damn good but not great. I think Vince said it at Filmdrunk but True Detective was an 8 hour long “for your consideration video” for the Oscars.
Mostly agreed, but I heavily disagree that if Cranston wins it’ll be because of his legacy and that McConaughey’s performance is on another level. They’re very close in greatness, but Cranston’s performance managed to be as great and emotional as McConaughey’s, which is amazing, really, since this was Walter White’s fifth season, and Cranston took the character to new places while staying true to him.
Honestly, for me, Cranston winning is even more deserved than McConaughey doing so.
I agree. Skyler White is a terrible person that I couldn’t stand to see. I’m not sure if that means Anna Gunn is a great actress or a bad one.
I loved True Detective, but they put it in the wrong category and therefore deserve to lose everything to Breaking Bad. Just think of all the fun and heartaches it would have caused to compare True Detective to Fargo.
HBO doesnt care if they win, they just want the prestige of being in the major categories.
If there’s an award for rolling your eyes back in your head and sucking your teeth, Matthew McConaughey has a lock.
How is Armisen a ‘supporting’ actor on Portlandia? I don’t get why he’d submit himself in this category outside of undue modesty.
He wouldn’t even have been nominated if he submitted himself for best lead actor.
same reason why everyone on modern family submits themselves as supporting roles.
I was really surprised this thread had 62 comments. Why was I surprised? The Emmys are completely and utterly pointless. One of the (if not the) greatest tv shows, “The Wire”, in the history of the medium was completely ignored by the Emmys during its’ run, yet crap like “Big Bang Theory” wins multiple awards.
The judges of the Emmys are morons with absolutely no taste – so really, who cares what they nominate and what they hand out awards to. “Breaking Bad”, “Fargo”, “True Detective” were all great. We know that. We watched those shows (in some case re-watched them) and thoroughly enjoyed them. The pleasure they’ve given me is more than enough. The Emmys are completely and utterly pointless.
This is the internet and we like to get angry. Therefore, the Emmy’s are relevant.
@Mancy: Oh ok. Please disregard my previous post, and carry on…
True Detective, OITNB, Breaking Bad, Fargo, Louie, Veep there is quite a bit of taste going on in this years emmys.
I never knew this… I guess then that I shouldn’t take this that seriously, then. it’s my first year discussing award shows on the internet…
Emmy voters vote for (A) Their L.A. friends, (B) Movie stars, and (C) White guilt.
Big Bang Theory, Julie Roberts and Cicily Tyson are locks.
Are Emmys for american shows only? Because Orohan Black is Canadian and the best show ive seen in years is Black Mirror (UK)
never knew about Black Mirror until now. it looks great. thanks for the recommendation.
Billy Bob over Freeman. Freeman was great, but Billy Bob is an alltime great tv character.
Aces!
The sixty dialogue-free seconds at the end of “Granite State” where Walter White watches the Charlie Rose show and slowly transforms from broken, dying man back into Heisenberg is better than anything any of the other nominees have done in their careers.
[youtu.be]
Between that and the ‘confession’ scene with Skylar is why he should win.
The full Fargo cast was terrific. Keith Carradine’s character was nice to be around. I was always sad when his scenes were over.
Expected to come in here and be angry but…nope, this is accurate.
Can we find a category for Skinny Pete and Badger? A participation trophy or something.
Streamer & Binger, here. Last winter was bad and with all the staying inside time I learned the “art” of binge-watching. Interesting how attached we can become to characters when not interrupted by commercials, or even days/weeks between episodes. Seems television is good again. Perhaps it is better than ever and it seems [they] are beginning to cater to viewers like me who wanted and expected more from writers/producers. Finally, with shows like Orange Is The New Black, Breaking Bad, House of Cards, The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy, American Horror and others, viewers are treated with intelligently-written and expertly-produced shows where actors can shine and leave us truly yearning for more.
Can you think of a stronger year for TV in recent memory? Even the best of the snubs would be perfectly legit Emmy winners.