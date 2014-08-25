The Very Last ‘True Blood’ Episode Recap That You Will Ever Read: ‘Thank You’

Series finales are a tricky, almost always unforgiving and thankless pitfall of the television industry. Rarely do you hear fans compliment the final episodes of their favorite shows, unless it’s a long way down the road and they’re only saying it after years of the contrary (looking at us, fellow Seinfeld fans). Even some of my friends who loved 30 Rock, the greatest show in TV history, as much as I did (and still do, as we pretend that it’s only taking the longest break ever between seasons) thought that the second to last episode would have been better as the finale, and the actual final episode was just overkill (even though they’re wrong and the ending was perfect). Hell, I still remember sitting with two friends who worshipped The Sopranos and watching in fear as I thought they were going to set the television on fire when the screen cut to black.
Fortunately, those of us who have come this far know what we’re getting from the final episode of True Blood, “Thank You,” as nothing short of a series of musical numbers would shock us at this point. The story of Bon Temps, Louisiana is coming to an end, and with it seven seasons of fans asking themselves and each other, “This is a f*cking joke, right?” But I come here today not to throw wooden stakes at the heart of this series one last time. Instead, I’m here to bury this coffin once and for all, and to tell the cast and crew of HBO’s very slightly-less-than-average supernatural soap opera, as they always told us through thick and thin that they loved making this series, thank you. More specifically, thank you for making us laugh so much in complete irony, especially these last two seasons, because if we couldn’t at least make jokes about how lazy and pointless 90% of these episodes had been, we’d have had nothing at all.
A final episode should always be looked at in a positive light, even if we’ve been begging for it to just be over already for the last nine weeks, so as we dip into this recap for “Thank You,” the 80th and very last episode of True Blood that we will ever roll our eyes at, I encourage all of you to think back on it fondly, because there’s no way in hell this finale was ever going to be anything short of hilariously terrible.
True or False: Before we get into “Thank You,” we should check on that ScreenBid True Blood props and costumes auction.
I didn’t think this was worth another post on its own, but Eric Northman’s throne from Fangtasia is currently fetching $7,600 on ScreenBid. Meanwhile, I joked at one point that I’d love to get my hands on Sam’s vintage Bronco when the series ends, and sure enough it soon ended up on Screen Bid. Even more incredible is the fact that it’s only up to $5,100 so far, so I actually started thinking about the possibility of selling a kidney and buying (one of) my dream car(s). Before I went and sold my current dream car, though, I read the fine print. For starters:
THIS IS A PROP CAR. NO GUARANTEE IS MADE THAT IT CURRENTLY RUNS OR THAT IT WILL EVER RUN.
Oh?
All winning bids will have a 24% buyer’s premium added after closing.
Hahahahahahaha, okay. Anything else?
Winning bidders are welcome to determine their own method of shipping.
Even in selling off its props and costumes, True Blood has zero respect for its fans.
True or False: We could have had an exciting ending, but there was never a point in that.
For nine episodes, we were teased with a vague idea of Sarah Newlin’s demise. During that same time, we also all knew that Eric and Pam would turn on Gus as soon as the time was right, and they would get their revenge on the Yakuza and its pharmaceutical company for threatening and trying to kill them so many times. Little did we know that both of those ideas – the only remaining interesting and remotely suspenseful plot points in this final season – would be wrapped up in a matter of seconds. And to make matters even worse and more offensive to those of us who really wanted to see Eric and Pam f*ck some people up on their way out the door, Gus’s death was downright pathetic. Just because Eric and Pam can move 1,000 times faster than a human, it doesn’t mean they should do it for the sake of getting them off the screen.
If Pam is truly with Eric until the end, then I hope that the next adventure they embark on is one that involves finding writers who respect them as characters. Because the ending that they got was beyond disappointing compared to the amount of time that was spent on Bill and Sookie, Hoyt and Jessica, and even Jason and Brigitte. For all of them, the moral was forgive and forget. For Eric and Pam, it was just forget.
True or False: Bill would rather die than end up with Sookie.
I’ve said it several times this season, but it bears repeating for the sake of clarity – we’re one season removed from Bill being a new breed of vampire god. Now, he’s just an immortal dude who wants to die so he can rest beside his wife and kid. We’re even one episode removed from Bill convincing Eric that neither of them ever loved Sookie, but there he was standing in front of Sookie, telling her that he loves her. Maybe I missed a point to Bill being a hypocrite, or maybe he was just trying to save Eric the pain, so that he could be written off in the first minutes of “Thank You” and they could go about having a wedding for Jessica and a guy who doesn’t know a thing about Jessica other than she’s pretty hot and they GOT. IT. ON.
Regardless, there was an underlying point to Bill pushing the wedding, as we learned when Sookie read his thoughts, and he really wanted his faery love to kill him with her light so that she can free herself while providing him with his True Death. Dragging out the breakup of Bill and Sookie, while peppering in moments of Jason trying to keep his pecker pocket zipped up around Brigitte’s short skirt and mighty nice cleavage, has clearly been the point of this final season, so I guess we should all just give a round of applause to the writers of True Blood for figuring out how to occupy 80% of 10 episodes of television with roughly 20 minutes of actual material.
True or False: Sarah Newlin’s final chapter was a roller coaster ride that was somewhat satisfying but still maddening.
Sarah was, at her very core, a survivalist. She proved time and again that she would do whatever it takes and side with whomever could help her in not only staying alive, but always being in a position of power. That’s why it was fitting that the woman who contributed to the creation of Hep-V, and very appropriately represented the cure for it, spent her presumed final moments trying to barter her eternal services with a new “god.” Only two episodes ago, NewMe thought she was ready to become the new version of Jesus. At some point she apparently realized that this wasn’t her fate, and she would instead need to either accept that she’d be traveling food for the highest-paying diseased vampires or she’d need to get really creative in any attempt for an alternative.
Trying to convince Pam to turn her was a pleasant surprise. The thought of Sarah being Pam’s eternal vampire servant was a compelling one, because we all know that if anyone is capable of being a heartless punisher for the next 10, 100 or 1 million years, it’s Pam. Still, Sarah’s entire existence in Season 7 had one point, though – SHE HAD TO SUFFER. I would have cackled with glee as a horde of diseased vampires tore her to pieces as Eric pocketed the vial of her blood that could be mass produced and make him wealthier than he’d ever imagined. I would have even smiled and nodded as Eric removed her heart from her chest with his bare hand so she could watch it stop beating.
Sarah Newlin’s actual end was everything we could have hoped for in creativity on the part of Pam, but it was fittingly shoehorned into the episode’s closing because we needed to have extended sequences of Sookie staring at a mirror or people reacting to a wedding that should have lasted three minutes. Sarah gets to spend the rest of her life as food for vampires in the basement of Fangtasia while Eric makes billions on New Blood. That’s fantastic and all, but giving it less than 10 minutes of the episode is really only the perfect torture for us, because that kind of humor combined with Eric’s general awesomeness only ever reminds us of what should have been.
True or False: Then again, Steve Newlin’s a hell of a touch.
For as much as I’ve complained about how Alcide got a raw deal, seeing Steve Newlin get a perfect spot in the finale was very satisfying.
True or False: All Sookie ever wanted was a normal life.
Bill’s death, like everything else – except for that whole Hep-V thing that was supposed to be the focus of the season – was dragged out for the sake of dramatic regurgitation, but we should at least appreciate that Sookie decided to do it the right way, with a stake through her lover’s heart, so we could get one final puddle of strawberry jelly. In the end, it was the release that both Bill and Sookie needed to move on to where they were supposed to be. Bill will spend eternity in the afterlife, finally reunited with his wife and child, fulfilling his oath to love only them, while also saving the rest of humanity from that bundle of apocalypse that Sookie would have shot out of her womb if they’d stuck it out. (That really is the most spectacular aspect of True Blood’s ending to me, that Bill died to stop from creating a monster that represented death, and that idea was only given a minute’s worth of attention, because it was easier to make Bill and Sookie pretend to be philosophers of their own self-worth and destinies.)
Sookie’s fate was to simply find happiness in a so-called normal life that didn’t have vampires fighting for her affection or threatening her for her delicious fae blood. It might have been nice if her final scene had her meeting a random guy and taking a stroll, or maybe even accepting his requests to call upon her, but instead she was just jacked up and pregnant as all hell with some guy’s baby. At least make him a centaur, you dicks.
Happiness, it turns out, is Thanksgiving dinner with her closest friends and the loves that they’ve found and shared, as well as the implication that when Jason and Brigitte finally did have sex, it was often and with as little protection as possible. If some of the characters could have walked off into the sunset, I’m sure they would have because it would have been as poignant as a kick to the nuts, but instead they all found love in the only place they’ve ever known, and it was all as terribly convenient and unoriginal as we could have expected.
Heading into “Thank You,” I thought for sure that we were about to see a series finale that would be talked about forever as the worst of its kind. However, I have to admit that the writers and crew of True Blood actually pulled off quite a twist. Instead, they gave us a finale so bland and pointless that I don’t think anyone will ever talk about it, because by the time the sun rises tomorrow or the day after, we’ll have forgot it ever happened.
Goodbye, True Blood. Don’t let it hit you where the good lord bit you.
The best part of the episode was Led Zeppelin.
Agreed.
HBO loves ending their series with Zeppelin. First, Entourage now True Blood.
No nudity or sex scenes in the final episode. True Blood literally went out without a bang.
Two episodes in a row where the content advisory at the beginning said Nudity and yet no one got naked.
That stupid ass wedding would have been way more tolerable if Lafayette officiated it.
If that last shot before the credits zoomed out to show that Sookie’s husband was a centaur it would have been one of the greatest endings for an HBO show.
This is more depressing than anything Game of Thrones has or will ever thrown at us.
Lafayette got ZERO lines. ZERO. IN THE TRUE BLOOD FINALE.
How can this possible? Stupid writers.
Good point. Great point.
Fuck.
I do not understand how this season was so bad. As in, people were actually paid to write this season? Every single episode this season was simply a lost opportunity.
I was so distracted by how poorly they handled Eric, Pam and Sarah that I didn’t even realize that. Not even one line of classic Lafayette wisdom. Pathetic.
True Blood: Where they handle their best characters in the worst way possible.
24% buyers premium?? That’s some Yahoo! auction shit.
I was on board with this turd from the gate…….holy fuck was this season the worst TV I’ve ever purposely seen.
I would like to congratulate you on not having seen the final season of Dexter.
Yeah, Dexter’s was worse. This was just boring.
I think Lost was the worst finale ever… like a mountain in your head…
For Dexter… I did not see some other finale… it could not had a fairytale finale…
For True Blood finale I must say that was so BORING and in some way sad..
My smug satisfaction that this finale would suck can barely hold at bay my disappointment that the series finale sucked.
Lafayette was robbed. They just didn’t want him to be prettier than most of the female cast, which he is.
I just watched this episode and had no idea it was the series finale until the last 3 minutes. I don’t get the Jessica and Hoyt thing at all. Why would I give a damn about Hoyt when he hasn’t been on the show in years? I like that we never got to meet Sookie’s new lover. I thought it was a good choice to get rid of Tara at the beginning of this season but they messed it up by creating a new conflict with her mom. Tara’s mom could have not been in the entire last season and no one would have ever known or cared.
Bad writing at every corner…agreed on all points.
Sookie ended up with Lumberjack Dexter, so that was something.
I’d watch the shit out of Dexter killing vampires in Bon Temps
Wow, this was so unbelievably disappointing. What a terrible bland boring ending. Give the fans what they want – Sookie and Bill together. At the last minute, Bill had to realize he wanted Sookie, Eric appeared, and Bill and Sookie got married. How difficult would that be. Instead, the most bland nothing ending to how many years!!!!!!!!!!
Bill could have just moved away from Bon Temps. No Jason/New Blonde sex scene? Eric and Pam kill three people? Sookie gets pregnant by a hipster? My God it’s as if they staked us all in the dick!
Worst. Finale. EVER.
Dexter says “nope”
Nobody gives a shit.
Lovely.
The best thing about this turgid mess is that the cockroach Compton finally met the true death.
What a shame that the pathetic show runner could not reveal the truth about the evil that was Bill Compton from the very beginning.
Instead we had to suffer a nauseatingly dull season of whitewashing the serial killing abusive rapist who in the end revealed his sadistic narcissism by having his blood zombie put him and us finally out of our misery.
The one bright light from this show is the wonderfully talented and charismatic Alexander Skarsgard who is currently on track for a very successful future.
And praise Odin that we never have to endure the prune faced countenance of that bloated egomaniac Stephen Moyer ever again.
This fool was a washed up two bit actor before True Blood and has now resumed his course straight to obscurity where he so deservedly belongs.
Why don’t you tell us how you really feel? I’m guessing Stephen Moyer turn you down for a quicke at a True Blood fan fiction festival…
I’m cool with how they ended the season, I’m not cool with this being the last season. There is a lot more books and novellas than their is tv seasons, so many stories I wanted to see on the screen. The one story that stands out in my mind is a Charlaine Harris novella from a compilation book where Sookie is invited by the oldest vampire ever “Count Dracula” to his birthday party!
Does no one realize that Bill was not actually dying? The “disease” was different and rapid for him because the hep v was mixed with royal fairy blood. Jessica said he felt warm, bill said he was feeling more human and then Sookie was able to read his thoughts! He wasn’t dying, he was going through a transition and becoming human. The mixture now in her blood is a cure to all vampires but she doesn’t know and never will now.
Yeah, this seemed like a very strange red herring for a series finale. Why even bother with all that crap if nothing was going to come of it?
I thought for sure the Hep V was going to turn him human and that was going to be his ending. He and Sookie would be able to live a normal life together. Instead it was a complete red herring and essentially utterly pointless, just as most of the “events” of this season were. I use the term events loosely since nothing really happened during this season. Even the deaths were rushed and boring.
It would have been great if Sookie staked him and his body didn’t explode.
I definitely thought we were going to get the Bill turns human and marries Sookie ending. That was weird.
i can’t angree more. I thought about that… as many people I think…
Sarah Newland was never important enough to deserve to be remembered
Agreed. Character sucked but Holy Moley that’s a hot chick!
WTF?????????We stay Loyal & True to this show and we get this kind of mabby pammby ending? Thank the Gods Old & New for Eric & Pam. At least we could count on them to give us their off the wall humor.
I could understand Bill wanting to Die just to get away from Sookie, and her “Oh I love you so much Bill, or is it Alseed?(sp) Or Eric, or Oh Shut the Hell up and go white Ball yourself already. Sorry writers. You fell sort, and sold out all us T.B. fans for a Hall Mark Movie ending with Strawberry Jelly. So sad
I’m going to say what we’re all really thinking – they had one last opportunity to give us naked Viking and they didn’t do it. What a waste.
Eric hung dong in last season’s finale.
Which reminds me, they never explained how Eric survived that. He’s on top of a mountain in the middle of the Alps or Himalayas or some large Eurasain mountain range in broad daylight when Bill’s super blood wore off and he caught on fire.
No explanation of how he survived that at all. I guess I should be surprised that the writers seemingly forgot that that happened. They seemed to forget basically every development that had happened previously on this show.
No, they did mention that. It was given short shift as all interesting things were in the episode that Pam found him; he mentioned something about causing an avalanche that destroyed a town when he dug into the snow.
@Mr List I assume he quickly buried himself in all that snow that was around him.
@MagSeven That’s what I had assumed.
@entropy You’re right. I remember that now. But it was a one sentence throw away line that was quickly forgotten. This season’s writing was so incredibly lazy.
I’m going to have to reverse myself and say this is worse that Dexter. Even though I did enjoy Pam and Eric, and I enjoyed nothing about Dexter’s last season, at least Dexter stayed somewhat true to it’s premise. True Blood started out about sex, vampires and vampire sex. So life was all about sex and violence and fear of death. This finale said life is really about love and happiness and family. Fuck that, if I wanted that I’d watch a Disney movie. This finale took a giant shit all over what the previous seasons set up. It would be like Dexter becoming a day care owner or pet groomer.
At least now I have The Strain to take up the mantle of crazy violent vampires to wash the taste of emo vampires out. Jesus, Twilight was better than this shit. And fuck them for not killing Sarah Newlin, even though the drawn out torture might be more fitting, but she’s one of the most despicable people ever on a show and she lives.
I’ve never actually understood why Sarah Newlin’s the most hated character on this show. She seem’s more pathetic and incompetent than anything else.
I’ve always had a hard time seeing the anti-vampire “bigots” as the bad guys when so many of the vampire characters (including the ones we’re supposed to like) are basically murderers and rapists. Heck, we saw Bill and Eric participate the in the slaughter of an entire family at a wedding reception two seasons ago. I was even annoyed by the whole “Bill killing the rude lawyer” scene. Are we supposed to cheer for these psychos murdering anyone who annoys them? How are the vampires the analog for oppressed minorities in this situation when they’re super powerful and basically treat weaker people as cattle?
Probably because first she was a Jesus freak anti-vampire hypocrite and then she started a gov’t funded vampire torture center and created this whole shitty hep-v storyline and then turned into a self-aggrandizing messianic moron.
The vampires do what they do because they’re vampires, it like being pissed a lion attacks you, hey it’s what they do. Everything she did was evil but she justified it because of Jesus, power or ego. If they has just taken a Van Helsing route with her, that would have been ok.
“How are the vampires the analog for oppressed minorities in this situation when they’re super powerful and basically treat weaker people as cattle?”
THIS.
They want to have it both ways…
They’re super powerful unless you have something silver, a pencil, a UV light or sunlight in general, or super fairy AIDS.
You’re wrong. The final episode, and final season of Dexter was quite possibly the worst television I’ve ever watched. This wasn’t infuriatingly nonsensically terrible, it was just regular terrible.
The show came first circle. Everything was fine before Bill showed up, and it was fine once he left. He was the problem all along. Sookie killing Bill ad ending up in tears, covered in blood was the best ending we could hope for.
It would make sense for such a terrible show with little to no originality (correct me if I’m wrong.) to use music from such a terrible band with no originality who plagiarised all of their songs (Led Zeppelin.)
The finale basically proved what we knew all along: Sookie <3 Bill was the real BIG BAD of Bon Temps. Once he's gone, the town is peaceful and, more importantly, normal.
Nothing from Lafayette, one of my favs, and Bill becoming human and still dying? I was disappointed, but I have to say, I have been for awhile now. I loved this series from the beginning, and I think where it really disappointed me was it went in too many directions. If they left it with Faes and Vampires and forgot all the other junk it would have been awesome. Feeling really disappointed and let down.
Bill didn’t become human. He was “feeling more human” than he ever had. Which was just dumb. If he wasn’t going to turn completely human that development was pointless; much like the majority of this season.
Well thanks True Blood. Went to bed annoyed, woke up annoyed. Get the full circle thing. It wasn’t the worst series end we’ve watched but come on! All that stupid waste of time with Jessica & Hoyt? Give me more Pam & Eric. And no La-La!?! Infuriating. I also think we were led to believe Bill was becoming human. Also during the wedding between a human & vamp Bill is sitting thinking how he just wants that for Sookie, well it could have been them! As I sat and watched and watched the clock I knew there was just not enough time to wrap things up well, or in a way that made any sense. Super disappointing. Will not miss show, but will miss these recaps lol, job well done!
The fact that Bridget got more screen time in the finale than LALA?! travesty. Also, the whole wedding thing…I just can’t. When Jessica said something about just being “a girl” underneath it all I almost had a stroke. For a show that sees themselves as so progressive it’s nice to know that apparently all women want is babies and weddings. UGH.
The 5 seconds of Eric jamming in the car covered in Yakuza blood was almost worth the other awfulness. Also, are we to think that somehow Eric is sad at the end? He and Pam end up exactly where they started the show, just richer? Kinda lame.
This whole thing sucked ass, but let’s make some lemonade:
– Shot for shot, line for line remake of Lethal Weapon with Lafayette as Murtaugh and Jason Stackouse as Riggs. Gary Busey is still Mr. Joshua.
Bill became human as he got closer to dying from vamp hep. Remember Sookie could read his thoughts. So he was able to manufacture some sperm ? The baby could be his… Maybe ?
First they did a 1 year later, then a 3 years after that. So unless vampire/human baby gestation is 4 years, I don’t think so.
Just sayin could be Bills child .
Just sayin, no it couldn’t.
Haven’t watched the show in a couple years because hate-watching it wasn’t as fun as it used to be, but I flipped over to HBO to see the last 5 minutes and was treated to Sookie about to stake Bill and I literally shouted out loud: DO IT, DO IT NOW!
It’s supposed to be this culminating dramatic moment and he dies with this SPLORCH sound that made me piss myself laughing. The only thing that could have been better was my dream of Blade showing up in a Marvel cross-over and literally killing everyone.
Oh TrueBlood. I’m so glad I tuned in to that last bit of awfulness.
I have never, ever been so bored during a series finale in my life. Even shows that I didn’t watch an episode of yet watched the finale tended to be interesting.
Also no one seems to be talking about how terrible the show’s message is for people struggling with suicidal thoughts. The show’s take on the situation is that it is perfectly noble to kill yourself, so your loved ones can have a “normal” life. This ending was pro suicide and horribly offensive. Should of had a trigger warning, so people struggling with depression would no better than to watch this thought trash. I was so angry.
It is quite an accomplishment for a show with so few interesting characters remaining to focus 95% of the final season on a handful of terrible characters and story lines that no one gives a shit about. Instead of more Eric and Pam we get fucking Lettie Mae digging in the yard for a gun that has no significance whatsoever. Instead of a flashback and giving Russel Eddgington a brief final-season cameo we get mopey Bill flashing back to his Civil War family. Instead of any Lafayette dialogue in the final episode we get some stupid ass wedding of Jessica and Hoyt.
What a waste.
I just read a recap of this finale on Vulture that said the season was almost the best True Blood season and I quickly found a much more rational recap in Burnsy, as usual. When I realized the writers were going to make this a “wedding episode,” I nearly screamed at the TV. It is the most pathetic cliched daytime soap opera trope the writers could think of. I actually wonder how many of the writers in the last two seasons are vintage daytime soap writers because this crap is that bad and more. The only thing more melodramatic than Jessica and Hoyt’s wedding was Terry’s funeral. Remember that? Oh that was bad. I still can’t believe how far this show has fallen from grace. The first season made me a devoted fan and the last two I have hate watched for whatever lazy closure-induced reasons I can come up with. I can’t believe the writers of this show are paid to write for TV. These people should be confined to writing fine-print ad copy for earth movers.
And then Ted goes back to Robin…….
Bravo, excellent reference.
I beg to differ, what a horrible review for a series that changed the way series had been done up to then. I loved every single second of the last episode and what an EPIC way to end it with Led Zep’s Thank You…. I could not have hoped for a most Formidable ending… Pam and Eric were always meant to be together, forever, nothing got in between their relationship, not even Sookie as we learned the episode before last when Pam was in danger of being staked. (Loved the little Techno Viking moves!) Jessica and Hoyt’s wedding was perfect – Love is Love…get it? – with Bill giving her away and him and Jason finally making peace, I loved and cried my eyes out but how about the detail of Sookie finally being able to listen to Bill’s thoughts and this in turn helping her deliver him the True Death, I cried my eyes out but was totally in agreement that it was the only way for him, and Sookie; and the last scene, where we see each and every important character enjoying a big family dinner, with Sookie pregnant (regardless of who her husband or boyfriend or lover was, that is irrelevant at this point), Jason having fathered 3 girls, Lala happy with her vampire lover, Lettie Mae and the Reverend still together and hopefully enjoying better times and everyone else that matter having Thanksgiving dinner and more importantly a THANK YOU Bill Compton Dinner, for without his sacrifice of True Death there would not have been anything to be thankful for. And when “Thank You” started to play it felt the same as when you read a good book and are happy with the ending. If you didn’t like the ending , you are probably not a real Trubie. True Blood’s ending ROCKED!
You’re an idiot. Plain and simple.
Ew.
Doc, this is his one and only comment. He’ll never be back.
Did the hot ginger ever get naked or what?
I will base my critique of the finale, and the series, based on that information.
Nope, so SUCK!
@virnomine what a bia. I know she had sex scenes too. That’s like strip clubs that don’t go full nude = what’s the fuckin point.
The kicker? …she’ll get nude right away in her next project, the gritty Netflix series: Daredevil.
I literally stopped by this recap just to ask that. What a tease. I for sure thought they’d show like someone who hadn’t been naked the whole time, naked in the finale. Oh well.
So glad I’ve never seen an episode of this stupid show. TELL ME HOW AWESOME I AM.
You missed out on so much! The enjoyment I got from watching just the final season is more than almost any other season of any other show.
Since I laughed more watching this season than I did of either season of Orange is the New Black, can we nominate this for “Outstanding Comedy Series” next year?
I called it in last week’s recap. I said that this finale won’t even be the glorious terrible finale we deserve, one that rivals Dexter in term of pure, unadulterated, craptacular cheese and suck. It will just be very boring based on how this season has gone. And, yup, just boring. At least the first couple of episodes of this season had the decency to be as bad as bad can be. After that it just was flat and boring.
I don’t know why I even hoped for anything else. I, deep down, knew this is what we would get.
Also, it seemed to me that Bill’s death made no sense. I seem to remember that in the first or second episode of last season, Sookie staked Bill and because of his Lillith powers he was immune to the stake. Now I can’t remember if he lost his powers when everyone drank from him and became daywalkers, but if he didn’t than Bill couldn’t have been killed the way he was last night. I only hope that, unlike me, the writers went back and watched season 6 to get an answer for this, but I doubt they did that.
I think it was when Warlow was killed, since he was the source or some shit like that, he turned back into a regular Emo-vamp.
Why the fuck did they bring back Hoyt? Jessica and Jason made way more sense. Having to deal with that wedding pissed me the fuck off, because no Lafayette. Also, dead supernatural people have to happen before Sookie gets pregnant? How the fuck did that werewolf not get her pregnant? I don’t know how much time passed before the dinner, but it makes total sense that Sookie was pregnant. She’s about as loyal to another human being as a patch of grass. Alcide was dead for less than 24 hours before she started being all moony eyed and huggy with Eric and then Bill two episodes later. Trollop!
That being said, where am I supposed to turn now for equal opportunity fantasy soft porn?
Skinemax does not cut it.
So you didn’t like it?
Most accurate review I have read so far….The finale was total GARBAGE!
Since no one else has pointed it out, it’s “good” to see Sookie did remain true to form and was a completely selfish bitch when it came to killing Bill. She spends how many YEARS bitching she just wants to be normal, then the past TWO seasons knowing exactly how to make that happen and never does. Bill asks her to become a normal human as his final act and she can’t even do that for him. In addition, she doesn’t even have the decency to stake him. She makes him stake himself! All in all, the moral of the show seems to be that Sookie was a horrible person.
Just one question….to all of the ones that loathed the last season of True Blood……why did you watch it? Just to talk crap about it? Just saying…..
Having stuck with the show this long, I wanted the closure that the series finale would bring. It is just too bad that this season put me to sleep more than actually bringing any sense of closure.