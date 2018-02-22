The Walking Lulz: All The Best Memes From The First Half Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8

#The Walking Dead
02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Just like the undead corpses of your fallen comrades, we’re back! It’s been a long couple of months since the first half of The Walking Dead season 8 ended with the shocking almost death of Carl, and we’ve been feeling lost and confused since then. Fortunately, the show resumes on Sunday February 25th and The Walking Lulz, our episodic round up of all the best The Walking Dead memes, returns with it!

To celebrate, we’ve pulled together some of the best memes from season 8 thus far, digging through our archives and also mixing in a bit of new content as well. So settle in, put on your sh*tting pants, and enjoy this dank meme recap.

I can't deal 😂😂😂 #twd #thewalkingdead #itsalwayssunny

A post shared by W. Alex Rosas (@w.alexrosas) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSLULZThe Walking Deadthe walking dead memesthe walking lulz

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP