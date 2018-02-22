Just like the undead corpses of your fallen comrades, we’re back! It’s been a long couple of months since the first half of The Walking Dead season 8 ended with the shocking almost death of Carl, and we’ve been feeling lost and confused since then. Fortunately, the show resumes on Sunday February 25th and The Walking Lulz, our episodic round up of all the best The Walking Dead memes, returns with it!

To celebrate, we’ve pulled together some of the best memes from season 8 thus far, digging through our archives and also mixing in a bit of new content as well. So settle in, put on your sh*tting pants, and enjoy this dank meme recap.