‘The Walking Dead’ Exec Producer Gale Anne Hurd Offers Several Intriguing Season 5 Spoilers

Gale Anne Hurd, who is an executive producer on The Walking Dead (and an ex-wife of Brian De Palma and James Cameron, and was actually a producer on the Terminator movies) spoke recently about a few things we can expect from the upcoming season of The Walking Dead. The cast has shot much of the first half of the season already, and Hurd shared a few details about the fifth season so far with Zap2It.
Here’s the bullet points (minor fifth season spoilers):
— The cast will not stay in the train car all season.
— There is no time jump this year. The fifth season picks up exactly where the fourth left off (it’s the first season premiere without a time jump.)
— The residents of Terminus have their own nicknames: Termites or the Terminants (does this mean they are NOT the cannibals?).
— The fifth season will also leave the woods and enter into suburban and urban areas (specifically, it sounds like, Washington D.C.).
— There will be two major story arcs, and it sounds like one will end at the midseason finale and the other will begin with the midseason premiere.
— There will be a big debate among the survivors about whether or not to go to Washington D.C., split between the optimists (who believe Eugene has the cure) and the pessimists, who believe that the urban setting is a death sentence.
— Daryl is not going to be romantically tied to either Carol or Beth anytime soon. Carol, however, will play a significant role in the fifth season (as you recall, Carol, Tyreese, Beth, and Lil Ass Kicker are still separated from the main group).
— Parts of the group will remain separated in season five, so some episodes may focus on one group, while other episodes may focus on another. I wonder if this means that Carol and Tyreese will not reconnect with everyone else soon?
— Naturally, Hurd says, there will be more big deaths in season five (but probably not Daryl). “I do know if there is a zombie apocalypse, I want to be on the back of his bike. That’s what I know,” she said.
Amen.
Source: Zap2It
If Darryl dies, we riot. It’s more than a mantra, it’s a way of life.
POSSIBLE SPOILERS; In the trailer it seems as if Beth stays separate form everyone. There are clips of her in some kind of prison like setting. There are also shots of Rick with Judith.
So I reks Beth will have her own thing happening. Which is interesting, I dig her and want to see what they can do with the character who has been relegated to ‘nice but dull babysitter’ for far too long. Apart form the suggested romance (No ew no gross) with her and Daryl last season I loved their episodes and their mutual, supportive emotional breakdowns and the beginning of their recoveries.
Judging by the trailer it would appear that Beth is in another place now which is a hospital done up into its own society with law and order and stuff and things. I sense the major story arcs will focus on the slow decision to decide to go to Washington with the discovery of Beth in this hospital then the second half will be getting her out and finally making their way to Washington.
7 episodes moving the pieces around, 1 action episode that leaves us wanting, mindseason break, they decide to go to DC, 7 episodes of moving the pieces around, 1 episode of action that ends on a cliffhanger for next season.
I need to stop watching this goddamn show.
so the character building in season 4 was fluff then? lizzie looking at the flowers meant NOTHING to you?! monster!
I know it’s blasphemy, but I kind of wish TWD had the balls to kill off daryl.
It’s a double-edged sword killing off the better characters of a show. Look at Game of Thrones.
IT’S NOT BLASPHEMY, IT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED ALREADY!
Once again, I’ll say, they should have killed Daryl and kept Merle. It would have made the show waaaaaay more interesting. Daryl does nothing. At least Merle would add some edge to the group.
Will the death of Glenn be the mid season break?
SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS……..MAYBE
I think it’s too early for that. If they are at all going to gravitate towards the comics then Glenn should survive this season. Maybe Carl (Coral) loses an eye.
Termites? How is their nickname not the Terminators?
Because AMC doesn’t want to pay James Cameron.
It’s not the first premiere without a time jump. The second season started with the camp on the road fresh from the CDC.
You expect Rowles to actually RESEARCH something he posts?????
For shame…
Judging by the trailer, the Terminus situation looks to resolve itself pretty quickly. I think Carol, Tyrese and Judith find their way to Terminus probably right at the time with the group get locked into the train car. So rather then going through the front door, they observe from the woods, find the buried guns and ammo then proceed to draw walkers to Terminus. Terminus becomes overrun with walkers and the group flees but Carol is separated explaining her lack of being together with everyone in the trailer but somehow Rick gets ahold of Judith. Rick and his group end up taking on that guy from Terminus (can’t remember his name) which explains the whole “don’t trust him/trust him” thing going on and to gain the trust of the group admits he knows where Beth is which is that weird wild west town in the hospital as shown with the cop in full uniform and Beth is hospital gowns.
If you watch closely there’s a flash clip and you can see Carl has an eye patch. I bet the mid-season finale will be Carl getting shot.. Then, it’ll pick up with us finding out he lost his eye (it’d make sense, if they’re sticking to the comics more this season, as they say.) Carl was expected to lose his eye last season.