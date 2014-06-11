‘The Walking Dead’ Isn’t Going Anywhere For A Very Long Time

AMC is struggling right now. We already covered this not shocking development, but here’s the TL;DR version: Breaking Bad‘s done, Mad Men‘s almost finished, and no one watches Turn, Hell on Wheels, or Halt and Catch Fire (except me — if only Lee Pace and Mackenzie Davis weren’t so damn pretty). But they do have the blockbuster that is The Walking Dead, which is why CORAL isn’t going anywhere for a long while. Here’s producer David Alpert speaking at the PGA Panel.

“I happen to love working from source material, specifically because we have a pretty good idea of what season 10 is gonna be. We know where season 11 and 12…we have benchmarks and milestones for those seasons if we’re lucky enough to get there.” (Via)

Considering the show’s ridiculous ratings, Walking Dead mania might (MIGHT) slow down in about 23 years, at which point AMC will tell it to look at the flowers, Lizzie. Look at the flowers.

Via IndieWire