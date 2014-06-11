‘The Walking Dead’ Isn’t Going Anywhere For A Very Long Time

AMC is struggling right now. We already covered this not shocking development, but here’s the TL;DR version: Breaking Bad‘s done, Mad Men‘s almost finished, and no one watches Turn, Hell on Wheels, or Halt and Catch Fire (except me — if only Lee Pace and Mackenzie Davis weren’t so damn pretty). But they do have the blockbuster that is The Walking Dead, which is why CORAL isn’t going anywhere for a long while. Here’s producer David Alpert speaking at the PGA Panel.
“I happen to love working from source material, specifically because we have a pretty good idea of what season 10 is gonna be. We know where season 11 and 12…we have benchmarks and milestones for those seasons if we’re lucky enough to get there.” (Via)
Considering the show’s ridiculous ratings, Walking Dead mania might (MIGHT) slow down in about 23 years, at which point AMC will tell it to look at the flowers, Lizzie. Look at the flowers.
It’s great how the title of this post also works as a synopsis of the plot direction.
I see what you did there ;)
“Halt and Catch Fire” has had a pretty good first two episodes. I’m curious where they’re going to go with it.
“Hell on Wheels” is so damn good…bummer that more people don’t watch it.
Agreed on Hell on Wheels. I also like Turn, it has been getting better each episode. They can’t put it on against GoT though and think it is going to do anything.
Second on Hell on Wheels. I very much enjoy that show and tell friends and family to watch it.
I’ve enjoyed Halt and Catch Fire so far, even if the stakes seem rather low, but I love the fuck out of Hell On Wheels. The second season finale was amazing, and the third season was a pretty good slow burn.
Hell on Wheels was pretty up and down during the first two seasons, though I did still enjoy it. Season 3 though, with John Wirth taking over as showrunner, I thought was just fantastic, and was overjoyed that it got a fourth season
FX might not have the ultra-mega critical acclaim shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men but they definitely have way more to work with (Fargo, Louie, Sons, Sunny, Wilfred & The Americans)
FX is the Arnold to AMC’s Danny DeVito.
This is going to be Wilfred’s final season.
Let’s not forget Justified.
I love Fargo and The Bridge is a good series as well.
It’s too bad they gave up on the killing…. That last 3rd season was great. I think they could have turned it around.
Yup. I know the show caught a ton of flack around here the first 2 seasons, but season 3 was fantastic.
Now that some shows are ending or going into hiatus, maybe I could finally check out some different shows. I’m not made of eyeballs, networks!
I watch Turn and like it a lot, but it prob helps I don’t get HBO. It isn’t a groundbreaking show but it ain’t no Low Winter Sun. Don’t tread on me bitches.
As long as Dustin Rowles keeps doing those fine WD recaps of his, I am on board
You’re my hero. Seriously. This was the PERFECT comment on The Walking Dead.
I can’t think of another show that needs to start working toward an end date more than this one.