‘The Walking Dead’ Once Again Defeated The NFL In The Important Ratings

Whenever the ratings numbers come in for Sunday night television and we confirm that AMC’s The Walking Dead is once again one of the most-watched and beloved shows on TV, I can’t help but wonder if that unnamed NBC executive who famously asked Robert Kirkman if his show “had to have zombies” looks at a mirror and says, “You d*ckhead.” Because the unofficial numbers are in and, once again, The Walking Dead has defeated Sunday Night Football in the all-important ratings demographic of adults between the ages of 18 and 49. It turns out that people love watching the undead get their heads splattered more than their fantasy teams being destroyed by Ben Roethlisberger.
According to Entertainment Weekly, The Walking Dead was not only watched by approximately 14.5 million people last night, but the fourth episode of Season 5 scored a 7.6 rating in that aforementioned age group. That’s the second time that the series has defeated the NFL in just four episodes this season, which means it has a better completion percentage than Cam Newton did in Week 9.
This is meaningless even by ratings standards. The NFL is still dominant in the overall ratings, which is really all that matters to them…
The NFL should be steamrolling anything that airs in its time slot, so a show that people can DVR and watch later should certainly celebrate the little victories like capturing more people in the so-called key demographic. Is the NFL crapping its pants and freaking out? No, but this is something that TWD fans can enjoy, so it’s worth sharing. Have a pleasant night otherwise.
When was the last time something beat Sunday Night Football, let alone twice? If I was AMC or Scott Gimple this would damn sure mean something to me.
