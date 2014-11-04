‘The Walking Dead’ Once Again Defeated The NFL In The Important Ratings

Whenever the ratings numbers come in for Sunday night television and we confirm that AMC’s The Walking Dead is once again one of the most-watched and beloved shows on TV, I can’t help but wonder if that unnamed NBC executive who famously asked Robert Kirkman if his show “had to have zombies” looks at a mirror and says, “You d*ckhead.” Because the unofficial numbers are in and, once again, The Walking Dead has defeated Sunday Night Football in the all-important ratings demographic of adults between the ages of 18 and 49. It turns out that people love watching the undead get their heads splattered more than their fantasy teams being destroyed by Ben Roethlisberger.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Walking Dead was not only watched by approximately 14.5 million people last night, but the fourth episode of Season 5 scored a 7.6 rating in that aforementioned age group. That’s the second time that the series has defeated the NFL in just four episodes this season, which means it has a better completion percentage than Cam Newton did in Week 9.

