This Collection Of Delicious ‘The Walking Dead’ Pastry Art Should Soothe Your Hunger For BRAAAAAAINS

It almost seems a sin to eat the cakes and pastries you’ll see here, so hopefully they found their place in a grateful stomach, or a museum exhibit. Call them homages, call them tantalizing, call them after dinner delights. One thing’s for sure, you can call them art.
Back in the ‘Bago
Even in pastry land, Carl’s hat doesn’t fit him.
The Delicious Dixons
This is about as adorable as the backwood Dixon Brothers get.
George Romero Would Approve
The staple of every healthy “walker” diet.
Bread Inside
Shout-out to those that have stayed loyal to the show since the first episode, and to Josh. Enjoy that zombie cake, buddy.
The Delicious Dixons Pt. II
If the TV Gods answer my prayers, they’ll make this a real spin-off TV series. Perhaps after the Movie Gods give me a Vega Brothers film?
Hunger For BRAAAAAAINS??
For god’s sake watch the show! There is no attraction whatsoever for BRAAAAAAINS in the Walking Dead series.
Is there no hunger for an interesting plot?