‘The Walking Dead’ Season Premiere Broke Yet Another Cable Ratings Record

BREAKING NEWS: The Walking Dead is really popular. The season five premiere of AMC’s blockbuster zombie series is not only the most-watched cable episode ever, it’s also tops in Live+3 ratings, the metric FX and other networks find more important because it allows for DVR viewership, anyway.
Bursting the previous record set by last year’s Live+3 results, the season 5 debut added a strong 5.086 million total viewers via DVR to the 17.3 million of Live+SD. That’s a total of 22.372 million. The October 13, 2013 season 4 debut had 20.2 million total viewers when the 4.1 million from Live+3 results were added to the 16.1 million of the Live+SD ratings. That 2013 result is actually what put WD in the top spot viewership-wise for the first time as it unseated previous throne occupant, Disney Channel’s High School Musical 2. Back in 2007, HSM2 added another 1 million viewers in Live+3 to the 17.2 million who watched its original airing on August 17 that year. (Via)
The Walking Dead is the Carol of shows right now. It’s unstoppable. And yet, the day after the premiere, “shares of AMC Networks hit a 52 week low.” AMC is the CORAL of channels.
There is appeal to the series by a wide audience. For a wide assortment of reasons. There are fans of Mad Max series of movies, nuclear war devastated the whole planet and what you have left are the survivors…and a lot of anarchy to go along with it. In this instance, replace nuclear war with a zombie outbreak.
Is it really a stretch? There are instances of “zombie” like viruses out there…rabies. And come to think of it, at the cellular level, a virus itself takes control of a cell and forces it to do something it was not originally programmed to do. At the micro level, most certainly true. At the animal level? Yep, rabies rates up there…I think there are other examples of this out there in the wild.
There is a documentary out there that covers the top most likely events to wipe out humanity as we know it. The usual fair like a meteor like the one that is said to have wiped out the dinos…or a major solar eruption that decimates our magnetosphere enough to irradiate every biological thing on the surface….it also talked about viral outbreaks like the plague, and things like Ebola. And of course, we humans killing ourselves in warfare…nuclear as one, biological as another.
Consider the weaponization of rabies. Rabies is only passable via being bitten by an animal (humans included) and the wound infected with their saliva…if left untreated…the bite victim will soon develop this. Rabies can do some serious damage to the mind of the animal before it succumbs to the virus. The animal is driven to attack other animals, one of the primary methods of this virus to spread. The animal is unaware of this…it just has a kill instinct…and this is universal right across the line of all species of mammal. While it is easily contained where our society is concerned…destroy the effected animals and the usual shots in the butt for the ones that have yet to show symptoms and all that fun stuff, there is one issue with it that has kept it from becoming “the plague” or Ebola.
It is not airborne and cannot be transmitted that way. But consider that bad guys are always messing with that kind of thing and weaponize it…give it characteristics that can be passed on via aerosol…common colds and flue are transmitted that way…it has an incubation of a few weeks…so it can easily spread to the population like the cold and flue are.
Would we be able to contain a virus like rabies if it was anything like the flue in transmission? I’ll let the prevalence of flue, despite inoculation efforts, speak for itself. ;-)
But aside from the science fiction like aspect of this series, I find it appealing to see perspectives on what would happen to our society should a major event decimate most of the population and what we humans would do to survive that. Exploration of the many ways is fascinating to some, including me. Historically, humans have done some pretty bad things to “survive an apocalypse”…and what better example than to see what happened in New Orlean’s when the wake of Katrina flooded the place…some of the vile crap that happened afterwords underscored what would happen in such chaos. Another fine example, after the earthquake in Haiti, how things went to hell in a handbasket in the days and months following…remember the children being “kidnapped”?
So it doesn’t appeal to you. Meh. To each their own. But to the fans of this series, it certainly appeals to us. Your opinion means little to the wider audience. I suppose the Kardashians are more your speed eh?
