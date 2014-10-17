‘The Walking Dead’ Season Premiere Broke Yet Another Cable Ratings Record

BREAKING NEWS: The Walking Dead is really popular. The season five premiere of AMC’s blockbuster zombie series is not only the most-watched cable episode ever, it’s also tops in Live+3 ratings, the metric FX and other networks find more important because it allows for DVR viewership, anyway.

Bursting the previous record set by last year’s Live+3 results, the season 5 debut added a strong 5.086 million total viewers via DVR to the 17.3 million of Live+SD. That’s a total of 22.372 million. The October 13, 2013 season 4 debut had 20.2 million total viewers when the 4.1 million from Live+3 results were added to the 16.1 million of the Live+SD ratings. That 2013 result is actually what put WD in the top spot viewership-wise for the first time as it unseated previous throne occupant, Disney Channel’s High School Musical 2. Back in 2007, HSM2 added another 1 million viewers in Live+3 to the 17.2 million who watched its original airing on August 17 that year. (Via)

The Walking Dead is the Carol of shows right now. It’s unstoppable. And yet, the day after the premiere, “shares of AMC Networks hit a 52 week low.” AMC is the CORAL of channels.

Via Deadline