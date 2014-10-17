‘The Walking Dead’ Season Premiere Broke Yet Another Cable Ratings Record

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.17.14 15 Comments

BREAKING NEWS: The Walking Dead is really popular. The season five premiere of AMC’s blockbuster zombie series is not only the most-watched cable episode ever, it’s also tops in Live+3 ratings, the metric FX and other networks find more important because it allows for DVR viewership, anyway.

Bursting the previous record set by last year’s Live+3 results, the season 5 debut added a strong 5.086 million total viewers via DVR to the 17.3 million of Live+SD. That’s a total of 22.372 million. The October 13, 2013 season 4 debut had 20.2 million total viewers when the 4.1 million from Live+3 results were added to the 16.1 million of the Live+SD ratings. That 2013 result is actually what put WD in the top spot viewership-wise for the first time as it unseated previous throne occupant, Disney Channel’s High School Musical 2. Back in 2007, HSM2 added another 1 million viewers in Live+3 to the 17.2 million who watched its original airing on August 17 that year. (Via)

The Walking Dead is the Carol of shows right now. It’s unstoppable. And yet, the day after the premiere, “shares of AMC Networks hit a 52 week low.” AMC is the CORAL of channels.

Via Deadline

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCNIELSEN RATINGSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP