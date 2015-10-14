After several months between seasons and a less than meme-spiring Fear the Walking Dead run, The Walking Lulz is back! Our goal is to scour the internet to bring together the best memes, GIFs, and videos by fans for each episode of The Walking Dead, and you guys didn’t disappoint for the season premiere. So, let’s do this! We’ve got a buttload of memey goodness to get to and no time for a dry run!