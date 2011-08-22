These Links Are Buzzing The Tower

Hey, it’s DG. I’m running the show for one more day, then Matt’s back tomorrow. Since it’s my last day, I’m seriously considering just doing four posts about “Saved by the Bell,” one about how much I hated Oliver from season one of “The O.C.,” and a 70-page slideshow of R&B videos from the 90s. I’ll never be allowed to fill-in again, but it might be worth it.

The lesson I’ve learned from this is that I should recruit old people to work for my Ponzi sche-… I mean my, uh, not… Ponzi… scheme. Nice save, DG. Survey finds Betty White to be the most trusted person in advertising. [Deadline]

I’ve got $40 that says everyone was in cahoots. In the wake of the Situation/Abercrombie flap, “Jersey Shore’s” ratings increased 5%. [THR]

It’s all downhill from here. Just a reminder: the banner pic I MS Painted for the TV chef post on Friday is probably the best thing I’ll ever do around here. [Warming Glow]

Are those… wait a second… they are! KITTEN MITTONS! The “It’s Always Sunny” awkward family photo is delightful.

8.35 is an awful lot of percents. The SNL cast member appearance pie chart is an interesting thing some nerd made. [Buzzfeed]

For the person too dumb too find TNT on their television. A 104-disc complete set of “Law & Order.” [NY Post]

Not if you watch it while doing push-ups, dummies. Survey says TV is bad for your health. Also bad for your health? Being stuck in a locker overnight until the janitor comes in the next morning. So watch it, scientists. [USA Today]

After the jump, more links and a GIF that pretty much encapsulates my whole blogging existence.

