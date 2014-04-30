These Women Were Arrested For Twerking, Peeing, And Possessing Meth At City Hall

It’s like the old expression goes, you can’t twerk city hall, because if you do, while also showing your private parts and peeing and carrying drugs, you’ll be arrested.
Detectives say this all started when Coura Valazquez went to the building to pay a fine on Monday. She was with two friends, Brittany Medak and Leokham Yothsombath.
Police say that when the trio left the building, two of them started twerking in front of the windows, lifting up their dresses and exposing themselves to people while one of them videotaped it with her cellphone. Officers say Medak then began urinating in the parking lot.
There are families here with children, people coming in and out of City Hall, whether it be for passports or paying utilities,” said Mike Rowe with Beaverton police. “The twerking itself, fine, but the fact that they were exposing their bare genitalia and one of them urinated in public, that’s where the concern is. They can dance as much as they want on the sidewalk as long as they don’t do it in a manner that’s offensive.” (Via)
People paying their utilities are the most easily offended people of all. Anyway, weirdly, the big, unruly mob of three ladies, who also were in possession of meth, were twerking to this song.
no peeing, no twerking, no tweaking. check.
Beaverton City Hall. Awesome.
Seems like they’ve got a case for entrapment.
Sure, THEY do it and get arrested. Miley Cyrus does it and gets a six-figure paycheck. There ain’t no justice.
When that reporter held up her cell phone to show how the girl recorded it my first thought was, “Thanks I couldnt picture it in my head”. My next thought was oh my god I hope she mimics the peeing when she walks over to that car. Nope. Commit to the reenactments or dont do em at all lady.
I was like, well, where the hell is the recording of this!?
Bingo, WSHH, where is the footage?
This is bullshit. I thought this was MURICA!
*begins writing screenplay “Where The Concern Is”
I think they’d have been allowed to skate except for their “bare” genitalia. This is “Beaverton” after all, and we don’t cotton to shaved beavers ’round these parts.
THANK GOD this wasn’t in Florida.
Looks like they got the diversity down. I say, repackage these young ladies… throw them in some skimpy outfits, a little make up, and give them their own show on the Disney Channel.
Kinda the reverse of how it works, but whatever.
josie and the pussycats redux
Why stop at a TV show? Why not a feature film?
Can’t Stop the Twerkin’
Twerking 2: Electric Boogaloo
Twerking: the Forbidden Dance
Avatwerking
HAHAHA BEAVERTON
The one on the left looks a lot like my friend’s sister-in-law. It’s really kind of eery.
Also: no, only drunk and yes.
Yes, probably, drunk
Mike Rowe, eh?
Yeah, I guess that would qualify as a Dirty Job…
god dammit, i got all the way down to your comment and was excited no one made a Row joke yet.
Fuck you.
Sorry, homes…. I am like a Comedy Lion. I sees those easy prey comedy gazelles grazing, and I pounce!
Nicccccccccceeeeee…
So uh, if one was interested in getting these fine ladies numbers, perhaps call the police department?
Ah, the ol’ meth-fueled (MDMA-fueled?) twerk-n-pee. Yup, that’ll getcha in trouble.
Medak is pretty cute, bladder infection notwithstanding. There’s a surprising amount of decent-looking meth-heads in these stories you guys run.