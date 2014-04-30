These Women Were Arrested For Twerking, Peeing, And Possessing Meth At City Hall

It’s like the old expression goes, you can’t twerk city hall, because if you do, while also showing your private parts and peeing and carrying drugs, you’ll be arrested.

Detectives say this all started when Coura Valazquez went to the building to pay a fine on Monday. She was with two friends, Brittany Medak and Leokham Yothsombath.

Police say that when the trio left the building, two of them started twerking in front of the windows, lifting up their dresses and exposing themselves to people while one of them videotaped it with her cellphone. Officers say Medak then began urinating in the parking lot.

There are families here with children, people coming in and out of City Hall, whether it be for passports or paying utilities,” said Mike Rowe with Beaverton police. “The twerking itself, fine, but the fact that they were exposing their bare genitalia and one of them urinated in public, that’s where the concern is. They can dance as much as they want on the sidewalk as long as they don’t do it in a manner that’s offensive.” (Via)