Watch Al Roker Play The Drums On Savannah Guthrie’s Butt During A Wild ‘Today’ Segment

10.31.14

Happy Halloween from the Today show everyone. The second hour of Today featured the hosts as various Saturday Night Live Characters. At one point, Blues Brother Al Roker played the drums on Savannah Guthrie’s a$$. Because nothing says Halloween like a little butt play.

Check out the local weatherman’s reaction to said butt bongos.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to eat all the candy in the world. Perhaps diabetic shock will make me unsee that.

