This Kickstarter For A ‘Breaking Bad’ Sequel With Val Kilmer and Slash Is The Greatest TV Show Idea Ever

I’m not a guy who backs a ton of Kickstarter projects. It takes a really special idea to get me to invest, but that’s exactly what a genius named Lawrence Shepherd has done. He’s come up with an idea for the perfect television show. Slash + Val Kilmer in a Breaking Bad sequel. The plotline? PERFECTION.

The show is called Anastasia. Val Kilmer and Slash will play a powerful U.S. Marshals known for tracking down the most elusive fugitives. In this case, the fugitive is Walter White. The show picks up where Breaking Bad left off, only when Slash and Val Kilmer arrive at the crime scene where Walter presumably died, Walter White has managed to … crawl away? Or was dragged away. It’s up to Slash and Kilmer to piece the clues together over the course of the series and track down Walter White, and they don’t even know if he’s alive! WHAT A MYSTERY!

But wait! There’s more. Kilmer’s character will also be a recovering addict, who has to attend 12-step meetings. During those 12-step meetings, other celebrities in recovery will make cameo appearances: Russell Brand, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steven Tyler, Dick Van Dyke, Drew Barrymore, Robert Downey Jr., Robin Williams, Neil Young, and Eminem are all on tap. These stars would be able to ad lib their entire performances! And for the opportunity to be in a show like this? I’m sure they’d work for scale.

Oh, and Lawrence also wants Laura San Giacomo to star, but that’s just weird and random and I don’t get it.

Listen: I can’t encourage you all enough to look into your hearts, and dig deep into your wallets. Let’s make this happen. Let’s make Anastasia. The world needs this right now, and Lawrence Shepherd can get it done for only $500,000. That’s insane! And with 15 days to go on the Kickstarter, he ONLY needed $499,500 more to fully fund his project.

I’m in. How about you?!

Do it for Slash! He’s also the show’s musical director!

