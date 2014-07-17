This Kickstarter For A ‘Breaking Bad’ Sequel With Val Kilmer and Slash Is The Greatest TV Show Idea Ever

I’m not a guy who backs a ton of Kickstarter projects. It takes a really special idea to get me to invest, but that’s exactly what a genius named Lawrence Shepherd has done. He’s come up with an idea for the perfect television show. Slash + Val Kilmer in a Breaking Bad sequel. The plotline? PERFECTION.
The show is called Anastasia. Val Kilmer and Slash will play a powerful U.S. Marshals known for tracking down the most elusive fugitives. In this case, the fugitive is Walter White. The show picks up where Breaking Bad left off, only when Slash and Val Kilmer arrive at the crime scene where Walter presumably died, Walter White has managed to … crawl away? Or was dragged away. It’s up to Slash and Kilmer to piece the clues together over the course of the series and track down Walter White, and they don’t even know if he’s alive! WHAT A MYSTERY!
But wait! There’s more. Kilmer’s character will also be a recovering addict, who has to attend 12-step meetings. During those 12-step meetings, other celebrities in recovery will make cameo appearances: Russell Brand, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steven Tyler, Dick Van Dyke, Drew Barrymore, Robert Downey Jr., Robin Williams, Neil Young, and Eminem are all on tap. These stars would be able to ad lib their entire performances! And for the opportunity to be in a show like this? I’m sure they’d work for scale.
Oh, and Lawrence also wants Laura San Giacomo to star, but that’s just weird and random and I don’t get it.
Listen: I can’t encourage you all enough to look into your hearts, and dig deep into your wallets. Let’s make this happen. Let’s make Anastasia. The world needs this right now, and Lawrence Shepherd can get it done for only $500,000. That’s insane! And with 15 days to go on the Kickstarter, he ONLY needed $499,500 more to fully fund his project.
I’m in. How about you?!
Do it for Slash! He’s also the show’s musical director!
via EW
2 of the 3 Val Kilmer pics you posted (where having just 1 should suffice) are exactly the same. I thought it was some kind of optical illusion messing with my mind, like a bad acid trip. Please fix.
It’s too early to be Rowles’ing your readers :(
[img.pandawhale.com]
The show sounds like a race car event. So much potential for a major disaster to happen at any time.
But yeah, I’m in.
Breaking Batman Forever.
I’d definitely rather watch this than Better Call Saul.
I like that this dude just took what probably would have been the best #TrueDetectiveSeason2 joke and decided to try and make it a show.
America, everyone!
Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kilmer
He’s a ‘Big Bang Theory’ fan? Shocking.
But he doesn’t like the writing!
Being the type of person who picks apart the logical flaws in a show like ‘Big Bang Theory’ sounds like a terrible existence.
Laura San Giacomo had *the* raddest jugs on Just Shoot Me!
That was the most Late ’90s sentence I’ve read in a long time.
I hope the three Kilmer pictures were intentional for this article because I laughed my ass off at it. Totally works.
I feel like this dude keeps changing his mind about the film (tinkering/making improvements). Like the URL mentions Nathan Lane and Slash? The top donor level mentions the project is a movie and not a TV show?
And I like how in the FAQs he mentions Rob Thomas was able to Kickstart Veronica Mars as a film without owning the rights, so he’s just assuming that even though he’s not the creator of (or involved in any way with) Breaking Bad that it will TOTALLY be the same situation.
And he wants to get this thing from no money to $500K and a completed pilot done in under 4 months?
Long story short, I’m excited to get my mug and my 8×10 photo of the cast, signed by one of the cast members!
Val Kilmer should’ve been a villain in the Expendables movie. It could’ve just been him in a suit (unbuttoned collar of course), sitting behind a desk, eating sandwiches, laughing maniacally and saying stupid shit the whole time.