This News Bloopers Montage Is Pure Joy

This video of news bloopers that took place (or were uncovered) in 2011 has been making the rounds over the past day or so, but you would be an insane person to assume I wouldn’t post it here. I have said many, many times that I am completely in the tank for live news bloopers. On the list of things I love unconditionally, they come in somewhere very near the top, alongside such titans as breakfast sandwiches and the video for “Gravel Pit” by Wu-Tang Clan. So if you slap together six minutes of them back-to-back-to-back, I am all the way in. No questions asked. Especially if you lead the whole thing off with a ding-a-ling trying to fly a jetpack and dumping himself right into a giant body of water.

What can I say? I’m a simple man.

Buzzfeed via Viral Viral Videos