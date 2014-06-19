This Reporter Was Robbed Outside Of A Police Station While Doing A Live Story On Robberies

KTVU’s Heather Holmes in Oakland was doing a live report Monday night about a rash of crime in the Temescal neighborhood of North Oakland, which left one woman violently beaten in a mugging attempt that was fortunately broken up by a couple of Good Samaritans. The crime has apparently gotten so rampant in the Temescal neighborhood that thieves are breaking into several cars per day, often in broad daylight and in front of witnesses.

While Holmes was reporting on the story, however — in the middle of the live segment — her purse was stolen out of the unlocked news van which was parked across the street, right outside of the Oakland Police Headquarters.

Holmes tweeted the whole ordeal following the broadcast:

Young woman beaten & robbed in broad daylight on Shattuck & 48th in #Oakland. Just talked to a witness who tried to stop the attack. #KTVU — Heather Holmes (@hholmesktvu) June 17, 2014

R u kidding me? Doing a live report at @oaklandpoliceca headquarters & my purse is stolen from the live truck! We were parked outside #OPD!! — Heather Holmes (@hholmesktvu) June 17, 2014

Oh the irony of it all…while reporting on violent mugging, my purse is stolen. Thieves used my bank card 20 mins after swiping my bag. — Heather Holmes (@hholmesktvu) June 17, 2014

Credit cards now canceled. Locks changed. Lesson here… be aware of your surroundings at all times, including at police headquarters. — Heather Holmes (@hholmesktvu) June 17, 2014

While it’s a bummer that my purse was stolen, it doesn’t compare to what purse snatcher’s did to this woman. http://t.co/cdAGWPnnep — Heather Holmes (@hholmesktvu) June 17, 2014

On one hand, kudos to Holmes for keeping in mind the real victim of this story. On the other hand, she also snuck a plug — so I guess we’ll call it even. Anyway, Oakland sounds like a fun place to visit. I’ll put it on my list of potential vacation spots right behind Brazil and India.

(Via Huffington Post)