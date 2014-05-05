This Supercut Will Increase Your Enjoyment Of ’24’…Or Totally Destroy It

05.05.14 4 years ago

24 returns after a four-year hiatus on Fox tonight. 24 returns…after a four-year break…ON FOX TONIGHT. The “limited event television series,” Live Another Day, will air for 12 episodes, with the action taking place in London. THE ACTION IS IN LONDON. The supercut below, “How to Communicate like Jack Bauer,” could turn it into a fun drinking game: take a shot every time Jack repeats himself while making a threat/asking a question. You will last about 12 minutes before needing to be resurrected from alcohol poisoning, except unlike Jack, you won’t come back. YOU. WON’T. COME. BACK.

Around The Web

TAGS2424: live another dayJACK BAUERKiefer Sutherland

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP