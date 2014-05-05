This Supercut Will Increase Your Enjoyment Of ’24’…Or Totally Destroy It

24 returns after a four-year hiatus on Fox tonight. 24 returns…after a four-year break…ON FOX TONIGHT. The “limited event television series,” Live Another Day, will air for 12 episodes, with the action taking place in London. THE ACTION IS IN LONDON. The supercut below, “How to Communicate like Jack Bauer,” could turn it into a fun drinking game: take a shot every time Jack repeats himself while making a threat/asking a question. You will last about 12 minutes before needing to be resurrected from alcohol poisoning, except unlike Jack, you won’t come back. YOU. WON’T. COME. BACK.

