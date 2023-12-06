For Casey Wilson, there was nothing holly and/or jolly about her time with Tim Allen on The Santa Clauses.

Variety reports that during a recent episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast, the Happy Endings star called working with Allen on the Disney+ show the “single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever.” Wilson, who played the grown-up version of a character from 1994’s The Santa Clause, added that the famous grunter was “such a bitch.”

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson remembered. “I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Umm, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

Wilson claimed that “everybody was walking on egg shells” around Allen on set, and that when he was done filming, “he was so f*cking rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

Want to see Wilson in something Christmas-y that doesn’t have the voice of Buzz Lightyear (allegedly) making everyone else miserable? Watch Happy Endings!

You can listen to Bitch Sesh below.

(Via Variety)