Tim And Eric Are Hitting The Road With Dr. Steve Brule For A Big Fall Tour

In an announcement that may or may not be responsible for their website loading like crap right now, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will be hitting the road for a fall tour with none other than Dr. Steve Brule (AKA John C. Reilly). The tour begins on September 4 in Montreal and lasts through October 11, when the Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories stars will close the fun out with two shows at the Best Buy Theater in New York City. Tickets for all of the dates go on sale Friday morning at 10 AM, and it’s safe to assume that they’ll sell rather quickly. So if you live in or near one of the following lucky cities (once again, everyone hates coming to Florida), be prepared to pounce when Friday morning rolls around.

TIM AND ERIC & DR. STEVE BRULE 2014 TOUR DATES: Thu. Sep. 4 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda Sat. Sep. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall Sun. Sep. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre Thu. Sep. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre Wed. Sep. 10 – Portland, OR @ Portland Center for the Performing Arts – Newmark Theatre Thu. Sep. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Fri. Sep. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel Sat. Sep. 13 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre Mon. Sep. 15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre Wed. Sep. 17 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre Thu. Sep. 18 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre Fri. Sep. 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre Sat. Sep. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse [2 shows 8p & 10:30p] Sun. Sep. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s James K. Polk Theatre Sep. 23 & 24 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre Thu. Sep. 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater Fri. Sep. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre Sat. Sep. 27 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre Tue. Sep. 30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre Wed. Oct. 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square – Ohio Theatre Fri. Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland Sat. Oct. 4 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center Thu. Oct. 9 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre Fri. Oct. 10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre Sat. Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Best Buy Theater [2 shows 7:30p & 10:30p]

Enjoy the shows, and remember to rub your dingus for ultimate enjoyment.