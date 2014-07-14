Tim And Eric Are Hitting The Road With Dr. Steve Brule For A Big Fall Tour

In an announcement that may or may not be responsible for their website loading like crap right now, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will be hitting the road for a fall tour with none other than Dr. Steve Brule (AKA John C. Reilly). The tour begins on September 4 in Montreal and lasts through October 11, when the Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories stars will close the fun out with two shows at the Best Buy Theater in New York City. Tickets for all of the dates go on sale Friday morning at 10 AM, and it’s safe to assume that they’ll sell rather quickly. So if you live in or near one of the following lucky cities (once again, everyone hates coming to Florida), be prepared to pounce when Friday morning rolls around.

TIM AND ERIC & DR. STEVE BRULE 2014 TOUR DATES:

Thu. Sep. 4 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Sat. Sep. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. Sep. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Thu. Sep. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Wed. Sep. 10 – Portland, OR @ Portland Center for the Performing Arts – Newmark Theatre

Thu. Sep. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Fri. Sep. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat. Sep. 13 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Mon. Sep. 15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Sep. 17 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Thu. Sep. 18 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Fri. Sep. 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Sat. Sep. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse [2 shows 8p & 10:30p]

Sun. Sep. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s James K. Polk Theatre

Sep. 23 & 24 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

Thu. Sep. 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Fri. Sep. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Sat. Sep. 27 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Tue. Sep. 30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wed. Oct. 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square – Ohio Theatre

Fri. Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Sat. Oct. 4 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

Thu. Oct. 9 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Fri. Oct. 10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sat. Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Best Buy Theater [2 shows 7:30p & 10:30p]

Enjoy the shows, and remember to rub your dingus for ultimate enjoyment.

