Tim And Eric Are Hitting The Road With Dr. Steve Brule For A Big Fall Tour

In an announcement that may or may not be responsible for their website loading like crap right now, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will be hitting the road for a fall tour with none other than Dr. Steve Brule (AKA John C. Reilly). The tour begins on September 4 in Montreal and lasts through October 11, when the Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories stars will close the fun out with two shows at the Best Buy Theater in New York City. Tickets for all of the dates go on sale Friday morning at 10 AM, and it’s safe to assume that they’ll sell rather quickly. So if you live in or near one of the following lucky cities (once again, everyone hates coming to Florida), be prepared to pounce when Friday morning rolls around.
TIM AND ERIC & DR. STEVE BRULE 2014 TOUR DATES:
Thu. Sep. 4 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Sat. Sep. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Sep. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Thu. Sep. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Wed. Sep. 10 – Portland, OR @ Portland Center for the Performing Arts – Newmark Theatre
Thu. Sep. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Fri. Sep. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sat. Sep. 13 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
Mon. Sep. 15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Sep. 17 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Thu. Sep. 18 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Fri. Sep. 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Sat. Sep. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse [2 shows 8p & 10:30p]
Sun. Sep. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s James K. Polk Theatre
Sep. 23 & 24 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
Thu. Sep. 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Fri. Sep. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Sat. Sep. 27 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
Tue. Sep. 30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Wed. Oct. 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square – Ohio Theatre
Fri. Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland
Sat. Oct. 4 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
Thu. Oct. 9 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Fri. Oct. 10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Sat. Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Best Buy Theater [2 shows 7:30p & 10:30p]
Enjoy the shows, and remember to rub your dingus for ultimate enjoyment.
