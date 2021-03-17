After basically playing Raylan Givens on The Mandalorian, Timothy Olyphant may play the actual Raylan Givens again.

Variety reports that FX is developing a series based on Elmore Leonard’s 1980 novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Justified creator Graham Yost is attached as executive producer, while Michael Dinner and Dave Andron, who wrote for the Emmy-winning drama, will act as co-showrunners. Let’s see: you have an FX show based on an Elmore Leonard novel from the creator of Justified. Sounds good!

But something — or someone — is missing…

Timothy Olyphant [is] potentially returning as Raylan Givens… According to sources, as the project is in the very early stages, nothing is set in stone as of yet, meaning Olyphant could star in the series or appear in a smaller role, but no deal has yet been made.

Also, Dickie Bennett. Bring back my wild-haired boy.

City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit “follows a killer named Clement Mansell, known as the ‘Oklahoma Wildman,’ and dedicated Detroit homicide detective Raymond Cruz who vows to take him down,” according to Variety. The Wikipedia entry for the novel also notes that the “Oklahoma Wildman” has a tough-as-nails lawyer named Carolyn Wilder. I haven’t read the book, but I need to fix that immediately. I’ll start as soon as FX casts Carla Gugino as the tough-as-nails lawyer. Make it a full Elmore Leonard reunion.

