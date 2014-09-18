Tina Fey Accidentally Got Alec Baldwin Masks For Her Daughter’s Birthday Party

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Tina Fey
09.18.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Tina Fey was on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to promote her new film, This is Where I Leave You, and recounted a funny story about her nine-year-old daughter’s birthday party. In throwing her daughter a Lemony Snicket-themed surprised party, she bought a bunch of masks and wigs and disguise crap, and didn’t realize until after the fact while looking at the photos that a generic “man” mask she had purchased bore more than a passing resemblance to a certain former 30 Rock co-star.

Some things never leave you. Alec Baldwin is one of those things. He creeps into your brain nooks and lives there forever. You can try getting rid of him, but it will only make the Baldwin stronger.

Speaking of This is Where I Leave You, Fey also talked about the difference between American and Canadian fans, as she recently attended the movie’s Toronto Film Festival premiere. Spoiler alert: Canadian fans are weird. But oddly I feel like they’re probably also freaky in the bedroom.

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Tina Fey
TAGSALEC BALDWINLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSTHIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOUTINA FEY

