‘TMZ’ Has Been Nominated For Nearly As Many Emmys As ‘The Wire’

While the rest of the world burns, Harvey Levin’s gonna be sipping champagne out of his celebratory water bottle tonight: TMZ has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. The cruel syndicated sass-fest is one of five finalists in the Outstanding Entertainment News Program category, alongside Access Hollywood, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, and Extra, though it’s the only that’s ALWAYS on TV when you wake up from your mid-afternoon nap.
It’s the show’s first Emmy nomination, and it might actually win, if the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences doesn’t want to face the wrath of the pun- and ellipsis-loving interns who make up TMZ’s “writing” staff. But even if it doesn’t, remember that this single nomination means the Emmys consider TMZ to be nearly as “Outstanding” as The Wire, which during its five season run, was only acknowledged by the Primetime Emmy Awards twice. (Both were for Writing in a Drama Series.)
That’s…n…o…t….kewl. *stalks nearest Kardashian sibling’s dog into tanning salon*
We’re doomed. This…I’m….that gif sums it up.
Wow thanks Kurp, now I’m gonna go cry and spoon with my detective santangelo body pillow.
Sigh
Anyone who watches TMZ for more than 10 seconds should get a congratulatory punch in the face
Because the Wire is highly overrated.
Well, it’s an emmy. How upset can you be about that? It’s an award whose credibility is dubious to begin with. Occasionally giving an award away correctly doesn’t make up for the eight to ten before that which were way off the mark.
as shitty as this news is….i def feel the same way. the emmys nor the grammys are a true test of whats good, just what a small group thinks is good…
Well in TMZ’s defense, they don’t have more than one black person in the studio on camera at a time. With so many black people on The Wire it was a little too scary for the academy to watch it. Although I hear they did love Season 2…
The more I think about this… you know…
it wasn’t the New York Times or the rotting corpse of 60 Minutes that levelled Donald Sterling.
That’s a good point, their gutter entertainment-journalists but they break the fuckin stories, they’re not just re-blogging other peoples shit.
*they’re. Someone get TMZ onto why this site doesn’t have a edit function stat, then we’ll see real change affected.