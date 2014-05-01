‘TMZ’ Has Been Nominated For Nearly As Many Emmys As ‘The Wire’

While the rest of the world burns, Harvey Levin’s gonna be sipping champagne out of his celebratory water bottle tonight: TMZ has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. The cruel syndicated sass-fest is one of five finalists in the Outstanding Entertainment News Program category, alongside Access Hollywood, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, and Extra, though it’s the only that’s ALWAYS on TV when you wake up from your mid-afternoon nap.

It’s the show’s first Emmy nomination, and it might actually win, if the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences doesn’t want to face the wrath of the pun- and ellipsis-loving interns who make up TMZ’s “writing” staff. But even if it doesn’t, remember that this single nomination means the Emmys consider TMZ to be nearly as “Outstanding” as The Wire, which during its five season run, was only acknowledged by the Primetime Emmy Awards twice. (Both were for Writing in a Drama Series.)

That’s…n…o…t….kewl. *stalks nearest Kardashian sibling’s dog into tanning salon*