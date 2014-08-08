Today Is Brought To You By Idris Elba’s Enormous Penis

These paparazzi photos of Idris Elba hit the internet today, and WHAT THE F*CK, IDRIS ELBA? Is that seriously what Idris Elba’s penis looks like? Do penises even come that big? A Google search for “biggest penis ever” was frustratingly unhelpful on this subject. If that thing is for real, and I have no idea what else it could possibly be, then he makes Jon Hamm look like Wee Man (whose penis I have actually recently seen, thanks to Vince at Filmdrunk).
I mean, can a vagina even accommodate something that big? How would he have sex with a normal woman? And what kind of underpants does he buy? Does he even wear underpants? Clearly he’s not wearing any here. Do you think dogs can sense it when they’re around him??
There are so many questions and not enough hours in the day. I’m just starting season two of The Wire and I can tell you I’m not going to be watching 100% for the plot from now on, for damn sure.
Behold, Idris Elba’s huge schlong:
Yeah I don’t think that’s his…I think that’s for whatever he’s filming. Unless he hides it really well in sweatpants on the Wire.
To be fair, sweatpants are baggy whereas slacks are more form-fitting. Not that I’m looking.
Journalism*
2/10 article made me click
If that’s not fake… [gifavs.com]
He’s clearly got a banana in his pocket.
1. He calls it “Luther.”
2. Please be season 4 or Luther!
3. Please be Luther: The Movie!
4. That’s definitely John Luther’s dick.
That cant even.
Absolutely not.
Heyooooh! Stringer’s Bell is showing.
That’s not how penises work.
i feel like we would have heard about this before now, by now. it would have been really hard (…) to hide this whole time.
Yeah I definitely think we all would have been aware of this by now if that is what it looks like (a giant penis belonging to Idris Elba.)
Thor needs a hammer. Heimdall just needs a zipper.
You’re not getting enough credit for this comment…
+1
Hammaconda vs Elbaphant: A SyFy original film
+10
I’ll wait until they throw Fassbenderacuda into the mix.
Nice!
I “support” all of these
Now we know where Wallace at.
Winner
+1
Stringer’s Bell
Let’s just say I wouldn’t be surprised if his dick was that big.
The women with the camera is filming him for personal use.
Now *that* is an enormous schwanzstucker.
“It’s twue! It’s twue!”
TODAY, WE ARE CANCELING THE ACOCKALYPSE!
“I can see the entire galaxy, and if something is too far, I have another eye that can reach even farther.”
Genius…
Pffft. He probably is carrying a galaxy note in his pocket.
Beat me to it – looks like the edge of a tablet.
Nobody show that “how’s your dick hang?” Grandma. She’ll die on site.
all in the game yo !!!
The angle looks wrong to me, t’s probably something in his pocket.
Not that I’ve spent the last 30 minutes studying the picture intently or anything…
Just starting season 2?? Take a break from the internet for a few days and binge watch that shit!
Yes, penises CAN be that big and no that doesn’t make it impossible to to have sex. *cue Bane telling the ladies it would be very painful, for them*. Women get used to it.
Anyway, I’m curious about the context of this photo. Usually someone packing such heat is used to it and knows how to conceal it. That just seems a bit too obvious.
I believe I read a twitter comment of his saying it was a mic cable.
Oh, it’s a mic cable all right.
I hope that spindly thing isn’t his penis. If so, It’s way too skinny to be that long. I always imagined Idris would be thick and meaty. LOL! Actually, he is: On an old episode of Ab Fab, he hooks up with Patsy and Edina and he looked pretty girthy there.
The last picture could be a meme for “my dick too big for this shit” or “big dick problems” first world problems for the well endowed