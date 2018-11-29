Amazon

Any discussion about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel should probably start with how good it is, so let’s do that: It is very good and fun and bouncy in the way all of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s work is good and fun and bouncy. And then the discussion should probably move to how good Rachel Brosnahan is in the lead role, so let’s do that, too: She is so good, from the surprising physicality of the role to her delivery of the ratatat dialogue to the fact that she’s as believable as a rising star stand-up comic as some actual stand-up comics. She and the show won a ton of awards for the first season and I am not here to quibble about any of them.

But, at some point, once we cover all of that ground, the conversation must turn to how much Tony Shalhoub freaking rules on the show. This is that time.

Shalhoub plays Abe Weissman, Columbia mathematics professor and father of the titular Mrs. Maisel. At the beginning of the first season, he has things pretty much figured out. His daughter is married to a successful businessman from a successful family, they have given him grandchildren, he has a quiet and organized study in his spacious Manhattan apartment, and a job he craves looks like it might materialize. It’s everything a father could want in the 1950s.

Unfortunately for Abe (but fortunately for us, especially for me), most of this perfect life ends up in the toilet in short order, starting with the dissolution of his daughter’s marriage, which sets off a chain reaction. She moves back in with them, his wife falls to pieces over the whole thing, a television and crying children disrupt his precious quiet, and he is eventually bounced out of his study and around the apartment, seething with impotent rage about everything at every moment, unsure what happened or how to fix it but desperate for it all to stop so he can have his perfect little life again. Or, to sum this all up in one still image…