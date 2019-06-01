Tony Soprano’s New Jersey House From ‘The Sopranos’ Is Now For Sale

HBO

Tony Soprano made a good living as a wise guy, enough to own one of those sprawling suburban McMansions that show people you’re rich but not quite wealthy. If that describes your financial status, you can pull the ultimate cosplay: The Soprano house has gone up for sale, reports The New York Times.

Over the legendary show’s six seasons, Tony, Carmela, Meadow, and AJ (and sometimes Janice) lived in North Caldwell, located in northwestern New Jersey. In real life, the house is owned by Patti and Victor Rechia, and it occupies 1.5 acres, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, plus a detached one-bedroom guesthouse. Homes of its size in this neck of Jersey go for around $1.5 to $2 million.

Alas, the show only used the house’s exterior (save for the pilot, which showed the real kitchen and real backyard pool). The interiors were all on a New York soundstage; it’s unclear how closely it was modeled on the actual inside. Still, you can still live out your Tony Soprano dreams by waddling out to the driveway every morning to pick up your newspaper before your busy day of roughing up small business owners, whacking stool pigeons, and complaining about the DVD menu of The Godfather: Part II in the back room of a strip club.

As per the NYT, the Recchias said their home has long been frequented by fans of The Sopranos. “They’ll pull up in like a limo or something, get out in a robe, and pick up a newspaper,” said Victor. It’s unclear if the home comes with ducks.

(Via NYT)