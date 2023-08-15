(WARNING: Spoilers for Top Boy will be found below.)

By this time next month, the Top Boy saga as we know it will have come to an end as the show is set to conclude things once and for all after its upcoming third season. Since its debut in 2011, originally as Top Boy: Summerhouse, fans have been captivated by Top Boy and everything that the crime drama has had to offer. The last time the show delivered a collection of episodes was in the spring of 2022 for season two of Top Boy. That season ended in an extremely shocking manner as (SPOILER INCOMING) series favorite Jamie (played by Michael Ward) was ruthlessly killed by Gerard “Sully” Sullivan (played by Kane Robinson). Jamie’s death will not be taken lightly by some, and the events that come after that are what will take up season three of Top Boy.

So ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about season three of Top Boy.