(WARNING: Spoilers for Top Boy will be found below.)
By this time next month, the Top Boy saga as we know it will have come to an end as the show is set to conclude things once and for all after its upcoming third season. Since its debut in 2011, originally as Top Boy: Summerhouse, fans have been captivated by Top Boy and everything that the crime drama has had to offer. The last time the show delivered a collection of episodes was in the spring of 2022 for season two of Top Boy. That season ended in an extremely shocking manner as (SPOILER INCOMING) series favorite Jamie (played by Michael Ward) was ruthlessly killed by Gerard “Sully” Sullivan (played by Kane Robinson). Jamie’s death will not be taken lightly by some, and the events that come after that are what will take up season three of Top Boy.
So ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about season three of Top Boy.
Release Date
Season three of Top Boy will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 7. The entire season will be available to binge, or watch at your own pace, on the platform on that date.
Cast
The cast for season three of Top Boy includes the following main cast members: Ashley Walters as Dushane Hill, Kane Robinson as Gerard “Sully” Sullivan, Jasmine Jobson as Jacqueline “Jaq” Lawrence, Simbi Ajikawo as Shelley, Hope Ikpoku Jnr. as Aaron Tovell, Araloyin Oshunremi as Stefan Tovell, Lisa Dwan as Lizzie, Saffron Hocking as Lauryn Lawrence.
New additions to the cast this season include Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters & Peaky Blinders) who will both play members of a close Irish crime family.
Plot
Here is the official synopsis for season three of Top Boy:
Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?
Trailer
Here is the official trailer for Top Boy season 3:
How Many Episodes?
There will be six episodes in Top Boy season 3. All of the episodes will be available to stream once the new season debuts on September 7.
Where To Stream
Season three of Top Boy can be streamed on Netflix on September 7 and 3am EST/12pm PST. All six episodes in the season will be available at this time. Seasons one and two of both Top Boy and Top Boy: Summerhouse are also available to stream now on Netflix.
