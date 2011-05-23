Trailer for ‘Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop’

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop premiered at South by Southwest several months ago, so it’s already been reviewed by a million different publications and blogs, but for those of us who AREN’T part of the technological elite (*mails letter*), here’s the trailer. The documentary follows O’Brien on his “Legally Prohibited from Being on Television” tour, and it reportedly offers a candid, often depressing look at someone who’s both very funny and very depressed.
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop opens on June 24th, but I’m guessing it will have a pretty limited release. Check your small, dilapidated local arthouse theaters for showtimes.
I would watch this movie even if a razor blade jumped out of the screen and cut you every 10 minutes or so.
So they fire him because his ratings are really low and because he “can’t draw an audience” and then he pulls millions of people into amphitheaters all over the country.
This is the Kevin Smith form of entertainment. I can’t actually draw on my show/film, so let’s do a live show, that way i know all the fans will show up… for one night.
This is the Kevin Smith form of entertainment if Kevin Smith was contractually from appearing on TV. So no, it’s nothing like Kevin Smith. Good try though.
*Contractually banned. Dammit.
Didn’t he get a severance from NBC of ~$32M? Yeah, I bet his life did suck until TBS rescued him from that hell.
@joe You clearly aren’t familiar with the concept of scarce goods. Also, I assume you never go see touring bands. (“If this group was any good, they’d live on YouTube!”)
