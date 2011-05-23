Trailer for ‘Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop premiered at South by Southwest several months ago, so it’s already been reviewed by a million different publications and blogs, but for those of us who AREN’T part of the technological elite (*mails letter*), here’s the trailer. The documentary follows O’Brien on his “Legally Prohibited from Being on Television” tour, and it reportedly offers a candid, often depressing look at someone who’s both very funny and very depressed.

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop opens on June 24th, but I’m guessing it will have a pretty limited release. Check your small, dilapidated local arthouse theaters for showtimes.