Trailer for ‘Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop’

05.23.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop premiered at South by Southwest several months ago, so it’s already been reviewed by a million different publications and blogs, but for those of us who AREN’T part of the technological elite (*mails letter*), here’s the trailer. The documentary follows O’Brien on his “Legally Prohibited from Being on Television” tour, and it reportedly offers a candid, often depressing look at someone who’s both very funny and very depressed.

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop opens on June 24th, but I’m guessing it will have a pretty limited release. Check your small, dilapidated local arthouse theaters for showtimes.

