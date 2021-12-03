Transgender Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider has proven to be a total pro while crushing twelve games (thus far) and closing in on the half-million mark with $483,000 in winnings. She’s also pure class, as she’s shown while praising Ken Jennings as a fill-in host while producers attempt to figure out who’s going to be the full-time host, beginning in 2022. Schneider reached initial champ status during Trans Awareness Week, and she’ll be eligible for the Tournament of Champions, at some point down the line.

For the moment, though, it’s worth drawing attention to how Amy has been tweeting up a storm about the Thursday episode, which included an opponent who left her starstruck. That would be Jessica, one of the Fug Girls from the Go Fug Yourself fashion site. Here’s Jessica in action, looking as chic as expected:

Well, Amy fired off a tweet thread about her excitement to go up against Jessica, although she didn't realize it at the time.

Pre-game thoughts:

-Another quick change (I felt I'd finally waited along enough that it would be ok to wear the pink blazer again), and I went to makeup where I saw who my next opponents were. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 3, 2021

I don't remember thinking much about it, but that's only because one of my opponents hadn't revealed her true identity! Jessica, who I believe I'd chatted with briefly, and had retained a vague but positive impression of, was in fact one of the @fuggirls! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 3, 2021

For those who don't know, Go Fug Yourself is a celebrity fashion review site that I've loved for years and years. When I found out who she was, I was so bummed that I hadn't gotten the chance to tell her how much I've loved her writing. I'm (retroactively) star-struck! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 3, 2021

I suppose it's for the best that I didn't know, since some part of me wouldn't have wanted to make a Fug Girl feel bad by beating her. But I don't think that really would have stopped me; to quote myself: "I like money!" See you after the game! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 3, 2021

Same, Amy. And we’ll see her back for more on Friday’s Jeopardy! episode.