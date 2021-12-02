ABC has officially unveiled its plans for Mayim Bialik to make her Jeopardy! spinoff debut, and it’s coming up soon. Starting February 8, The Big Bang Theory star will host the Jeopardy! National College Championship for five nights a week until the competition wraps up on February 22. Via Deadline:

Bialik, who was among the guest hosts to fill in for longtime Jeopardy! quizmaster Alex Trebek after his death in 2020, stepped in as temporary of the syndie program in August, following Mike Richards’ abrupt exit. She’ll be at the dais for the Jeopardy! National College Championship. The faceoff among students from 36 U.S. colleges and universities battle from Monday-Thursday, February 8-11 and February 15-18, with the ninth night set for Tuesday, February 22.

While Bialik initially passed on being the permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, the actress was not only a favorite amongst viewers, but also some crew members, who are still pulling for her to be the next successor to the Jeopardy! podium. According to reports, Bialik often brings in baked goods and was a welcomed presence after the turmoil caused by former executive producer Mike Richards, who was forced to step down as Trebek’s successor after the resurfacing of past controversial remarks.

As for whether Bialik would take the top job, she started showing interest after things went south with Richards. Initially, she couldn’t fit hosting Jeopardy! in her schedule, but in September, she started showing signs that she could make things work.

“There’s no other job I would rather have,” Bialik told Glamour. “I love my sitcom work, I do. I love all the other things I do. I love the podcast. But I absolutely have never had a better job.”

(Via Deadline)