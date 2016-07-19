Trevor Noah Thinks America Can Learn Some Things About Racial Reconciliation From South Africa

Getty Image / comedy central

When he took over as host of the Daily Show for the first time last September, Trevor Noah admitted to his audience that the experience was “surreal” and “strange.”

“Jon Stewart was more than just a late night host,” Noah said in his debut. “He was also our voice, our refuge, and in many ways our political dad. And it’s weird, because ‘dad’ has left. And now it feels like the family has a new stepdad… and he’s black.”

A few months into Noah’s stint in the host chair, it probably still feels like he’s America’s daily political satire stepdad to many. Heck, for some Daily Show diehards, it might always feel weird. But it’s hard to deny that Noah is progressing along, that the show is actually starting to feel more like his show. And thank goodness: At this moment, we need a strong, vibrant Daily Show to help make sense of, and find some humor in, the madness going on all around us. The summer of 2016 is already one many of us would just like to erase from memory, and we’re just getting to the conventions phase of one of the most bizarre and important presidential elections in U.S. history.

Coincidentally, Noah and the Daily Show are on the ground and broadcasting from the GOP convention in Cleveland this week, and from the Democratic convention in Philadelphia next week. We spoke to Noah about this and other some things, including how he feels about the show in its present state, race relations in America versus his native South Africa, and the rivalry (or lack thereof) between he and his fellow Daily Show alums who are also hosting late night shows, among other topics. But not before we discussed his random encounters with Robert De Niro.

I was looking at your Instagram page and I saw you have multiple pictures of yourself with Robert De Niro and found that quite funny. I guess that’s one of the perks of being the host of the Daily Show, you getting to meet some really cool people?

Yeah, you know, Robert De Niro is one of the funnier ones. We bump into each other, but in random places, and sometimes not even in Daily Show-related things. It’s just me happening to be in the same place that he’s in. He’s really wonderful, he and his wife. We just chat about random stuff, and taking pictures together, is like a funny running thing, I guess.