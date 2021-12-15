Everyone is talking about January 6th right now, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s now been almost one year since Donald Trump’s ongoing attempts to overturn a completely fair and legitimate election led to a violent insurrection at the Capitol. And while the former president has stuck to his playing-dumb-about-it bit, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows hasn’t been so lucky—and Trevor Noah is here for it.

On Tuesday, The Daily Show host gave a rundown of the many ways Meadows happily assisted Trump and his cronies in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But saying “f*ck you!” to democracy seemed to become a lot less fun on January 6th, when Meadows began receiving what Noah described as “a bunch of frantic text messages” during the Capitol riots, including some from Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade, whom Noah described as “Donald Trump’s closest advisors.” All three of them were begging Meadows to tell the president to make it stop, and letting him know just how bad it all looked.

Liz Cheney reads texts from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, and Donald Trump Jr. urging former President Trump to act while he sat around and did nothing for hours during the insurrection pic.twitter.com/jkk7KhxF0s — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021

Noah, who couldn’t stop laughing, had a few thoughts:

“Man, this is so amazing. Because you realize: Fox News has spent the whole year acting like January 6th was nothing. Just nothing. It’s just a few patriots having their voices heard. But it turns out that in private, they were freaking out about it! Freaking out! This is like finding out the flight attendant who’s been telling you ‘It’s just a little turbulence’ is going back into the cockpit like, ‘Doesn’t anybody know how to fly this thing?! WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!!!’”

Noah was also amused that Trump’s “legacy” was somehow of concern to anyone, given the fact that this was the man who “told everyone to drink bleach.”

You can watch the full clip above.