In 2019, the man who invented the Labradoodle called the hybrid pup his “life’s regret,” noting that he “opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster” that has resulted in the unethical breeding of various other “designer dogs.” The way Trevor Noah sees it, Oprah Winfrey might just know what that feels like. Because, despite her many wonderful contributions to the world, she’s also largely responsible for Dr. Mehmet Oz — which doesn’t seem to be among her proudest achievements.

Last Thursday, Oprah participated in a virtual event where she admitted that, “[I]f I lived in Pennsylvania, I would’ve already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons.” It was a major bombshell — one that had Noah saying “Wow!” And not just because she was throwing her support behind Fetterman, but because “she came out against Dr. Oz — the man she created. The TV doctor she made famous.” Ultimately, however, Noah didn’t seem terribly surprised that Oprah refused to back her own horse:

“And that’s always how it goes, people. At some point in life, you have to kill the monster you create. Yeah, Dr. Frankenstein and his Creature. Obi-Wan and Anakin. Parents and their kids. Every parent knows the day will eventually come where you have to fight your children to the death to determine who will control the remote control.”

Noah might have felt badly for the quack TV doctor, knowing that having his mentor turn on him was probably a heartbreaking experience. Fortunately, he’s sure Dr. Oz has some sort of fake medicinal cure for it.

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 3:40 mark.