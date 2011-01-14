Triple Corgi Corgi Couch? Yes Please.

As much effort as I put into Corgi Friday, not every week can have a specific theme. So this week I went through all of my favorite Corgis on Tumblr. You’ll find a little bit of everything here: Corgi with a dinosaur, Corgi puppies, Corgi GIFSs, Corgis in sunglasses, and of course the triple-Corgi on a Corgi couch that you see in the banner image (via). Oh man. I bet whoever lives in that house really knows how to PARTY.

Let’s do this!



[corgiaddict]



[Guggenheim via looseteef]

“It’s 106 miles to Chicago, we got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark, and we’re wearing sunglasses.” “Hit it.” [rmalinger]

[MyCorgi via corgiaddict]

GIF of the famous Corgi Kibble Dance. [sealedwithakick]

[skeetskeetskeet]

[whatisamegan]

[corgiaddict]