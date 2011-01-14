Triple Corgi Corgi Couch? Yes Please.

As much effort as I put into Corgi Friday, not every week can have a specific theme. So this week I went through all of my favorite Corgis on Tumblr. You’ll find a little bit of everything here: Corgi with a dinosaur, Corgi puppies, Corgi GIFSs, Corgis in sunglasses, and of course the triple-Corgi on a Corgi couch that you see in the banner image (via). Oh man. I bet whoever lives in that house really knows how to PARTY.
Let’s do this!
[corgiaddict]
[Guggenheim via looseteef]
“It’s 106 miles to Chicago, we got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark, and we’re wearing sunglasses.” “Hit it.” [rmalinger]
[MyCorgi via corgiaddict]
GIF of the famous Corgi Kibble Dance. [sealedwithakick]
The worst thing about Corgi Friday is that it’s never enough.
Also, how dare you not have a specific theme on National Dress Up Your Pet Day, the most important day of the year.
I’m going to call that first picture “The Corgis Wild”.
Corgi, Corgi, and a triple!
“Triple Corgi Corgi” sounds like something Dick Button would say, breathlessly, on Wide World of Sports, circa 1980.
If I went to pick up a date at her home, and came across that couch, she’d probably be pretty pissed that I jacked off on her dogs.
Corgi with a dinosaur!
Spuds McKenzie should be thanking his lucky milkbones that Bud Light Corgi wasn’t around in the late 80’s.
Pretty sure I’ve woken up exactly like #9 during my first year after college. Sigh, the ‘I have money AND no responsibilities year,’ how I miss you.
#6 could resolve the Israeli/Palestinian dispute.
my roommate was named esteban and he like corgis
Oh sweet Jesus, #10 just made my heart melt. Which has created a curious mess, since my heart is coal black.
The rightmost corgi on the triple couch has demon eyes. I can feel the raping my soul.
Thankfully, the corgi rug heals all ills and erases bad memories.