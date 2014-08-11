‘True Blood’ True Or False Episode Recap: We Are ‘Almost Home,’ Friends

While the other cool kids writing fancy, smart words on the Internet are probably out there rapping with their friends about geopolitics or the new hippity-hop album from Funkmaster Frank and the Coolio Tang Clan, I’m pretty content with these weekly jam sessions on HBO’s most disappointing final season since Dream On was canceled in 1996. In fact, I don’t know what I’m going to do when True Blood airs its final episode two weeks from tonight, because no other series on TV is going to keep me as entertained by being so unimaginably un-entertaining. The remaining 32 of us who have stuck with Sookie and the people of Bon Temps through these last few awful seasons, all the way up to tonight’s episode, “Almost Home,” have either just been trying to see it through to the end for the sake of closure or we’re just really sick in the head.
That’s where this week’s reader question from someone I just made up comes in, as “Fang Banger 420” from AnyBong, USA asks: “Hey Burnsy, huge fan here, if HBO had come to you and asked you to write the final season of True Blood, what would it have looked like?” What an awesome question, made up person. Well, I’m obviously just a dude who refused to give up on this paint-by-numbers soap opera when everyone else jumped ship, but if I had written Season 7? I suppose it would have been a little like this:
Everybody f*cking kills the sh*t out of everybody else, and in the end, the only characters still alive are Eric and Pam, because they’re going to spend the rest of eternity traveling the world together and being awesome. The end. Emmy, please.
With three episodes left, I have finally accepted that this series does not have even 60 minutes of intense, entertaining and fulfilling action and storytelling remaining in it. It’s time that we shift our focus from “pathetic hope” to “whatever” and just laugh as this series wraps itself up. And maybe, just maybe, if there’s a higher power somewhere looking out for us, a boulder will fall on Lettie Mae’s head. Until that moment, let’s check out “Almost Home.”
True or False: Yay, Eric’s cured! Let’s do something awesome now, right?
You would think that as soon as Eric is cured and back to full health, which happened remarkably fast considering how long he had been infected and all, he would have broken his word to Mr. Gus and slaughtered the Yakuza beginning with him. But that would be too much fun and make too much sense, so naturally he’s going to keep the deal, perhaps because he’s getting billions out of it. However, he should also know that Gus would turn on him as soon as he had Sarah Newlin back at the pharmaceutical company headquarters, so again… why the f*ck didn’t Eric destroy all of them and use NewMe for his own choosing? Also, why the hell did they even need to keep Sarah hidden in the basement of Fangtasia? Oh, because it’s boring and convenient to a boring plot. Gotcha. Moving right along.
True or False: Nothing Lettie Mae says can make up for her destroying someone’s lawn.
I loved how Lettie Mae and Lafayette were just tearing up that poor family’s lawn, all while looking like they were cracked out of their minds. Because that wouldn’t have earned them bullets or shovels to the face in any other circumstance. I guess we can all just appreciate the fact that they found the most apathetic family on Earth. They must have been renters, because no homeowner would let that kind of vandalism go down.
True or False: Violet is the most interesting character this show ever had… HAD.
Holy sh*t, you guys. This episode was the total “F*ck you” to all of us. Not only did they really make it seem like Violet was going to have her way and torture the hell out of the four helpless people/creatures chained up in her sex dungeon, but that would have been awesome! Some real, honest-to-Lilith excitement and concern for at least one character that mattered (Jessica) and three others that, let’s face it, would be a lot more interesting dead (Adilyn, Jason and… Hank? I can’t remember and I don’t honestly care anymore).
Hahahaha, well, f*ck us, because Violet might have just topped Alcide in terms of the worst death for a character this season. It’s a good thing that Hoyt Fortenberry was able to follow Jason and Bridget so closely without them noticing, find his way into the vampire’s mansion to track them down, and then fire a bullet directly into the heart of one of history’s most powerful vampires to save them all. At face value, that sounds a lot cooler than Alcide’s death, but two thoughts about Violet’s death that make it so incredibly stupid:
1) They teased it like it was going to be a huge plot in these final episodes, and Violet was shot in the episode’s first half this week.
2) Andy didn’t even get a chance to show up and grumble and wince at her like a bald Reno Clint Eastwood impersonator.
I still think Alcide got it worse, since he was there since the beginning and he just got capped by two shmucks in some bushes, but Violet had just started building herself up as this amazing character with her story about having sex with Cleopatra and Catherine the Great, and then BANG! She’s f*cking dead. Unreal.
True or False: There’s NO WAY in hell that gun was still buried in the front yard.
Back to Lettie Mae and the quest for whatever the hell Tara can’t just tell her with words – it was a gun that was buried in the front yard. Why was it buried there? No reason, really. It would have made sense if Tara had used it to shoot her dad when he was assaulting Lettie Mae, but instead young Tara just buried it so no one could have it. But she didn’t actually bury it. She put it in a small crater in the dirt and pushed leaves and grass over it, and somehow we were supposed to believe that the gun dug itself further into the ground or something because it was cold.
Regardless of how dumb Lettie Mae’s eight-episode arc of obnoxious yelling may have been, I think it’s finally over. Tara can rest in peace… once we discuss one more thing.
True or False: Hilariously stupid or not, Tara still got a way better death story than Alcide.
Come on!!! How the hell did Alcide get such a raw deal?!?! Tara was snapped in half by a juiced up Hep-V vampire in the first episode and yet her death was carried across 3/4 of the final season, while Alcide was shot in the chest and head through bushes by meaningless characters because it was convenient to breaking him and Sookie up. It’s bullshit, and I don’t know how Joe Manganiello sleeps at night.
Oh wait, yes I do. On top of Sofia Vergara. Well played, Big Dick Richie.
True or False: Sookie doesn’t have a f*cking clue what she’s talking about.
As I wrote last week, nothing about Hep-V has made sense, because we’ve only seen one character actually die from it (that I can recall), and that was Nora, as she melted into a puddle of goo in Eric’s arms. Meanwhile, Eric has had it for months and his only flaw was the he got winded like when I do a pushup, and Bill has a light speed case thanks to Sookie’s blood, but he just sort of whines like I do when I have a cold. So for Sookie to cry to Eric that “I don’t think he has another night” is f*cking hilarious, because she’s about as much of a doctor as Phil.
True or False: The less Gus is on screen the worse this season is.
Maybe it’s because he’s surrounded by a cast of bad characters being portrayed by worse actors, but Will Yun Lee’s Mr. Gus is wonderful. The way he delivers his lines cracks me up, and Gus is still an interesting character as a thug running a multibillion dollar company. So when he said, “Let’s meet this… Sookie Stackhouse,” I had a wildly delightful idea – what if Sookie ended up with Gus? Sure, it would never happen, but that would be so insanely unexpected that it would make all of this worthwhile.
True or False: Hoyt Fortenberry is such a good, sweet boy.
Aside from the whole being in the right place at the right time and shooting the right vampire in the right spot with the right bullet, Hoyt’s really getting a raw deal. I assume that he’ll end up learning the truth again, and then he and Jessica will end up together, with Jason finally settling down with a human girl in Bridget, since he was never meant to be with a vampire anyway. I still think that’s very stupid, because who the f*ck is Bridget anyway and what the hell kind of pervert swinger nonsense is she into? Then again, ten bucks says that she’s a superfreak and she and Jason move into Violet’s mansion together and spend their days exploring her arsenal of sex toys.
True or False: Sookie’s positive, all right. That’s how we got into this mess in the first place. HIYOOOOOOO!!! But seriously, she’s an idiot.
By the time that Eric finally came to Sookie, all of the pieces started coming together to prove that we were pretty much right about how this is going to play out. Naturally, we have to pretend that we didn’t know that this was going to happen, and we sat and watched as Eric told Sookie that he’d come back the next night and Sookie went to Fangtasia anyway. They sure pulled one over on Gus, too, but now we know that he’s going to double cross Eric and Pam, because there was no way that the Yakuza’s drug company was ever going to share profits with some vampire when they could scoop any Hep-V rat off the streets and cure him instead. I mean, come on, they teach this to us on the first day of class in Vampire-Japanese Mafia Business Negotiations 101.
True or False: Bill’s shocking twist couldn’t have been more obvious if we’d been calling it all along. (Like we were.)
Bill wants to die. That is the point of the very obvious flashbacks that have served no purpose other than to remind us that while he’s been violating every hole on Sookie’s body for years, Bill is a southern gentleman with loyalty only to his long dead wife, whom he will obviously join in a white light at some point soon. But hey, let’s keep pretending like it’s not painfully predictable, all the way up until the most shocking twist of all – NewMe lives and rides off into the sunset thinking she’s Jesus.
On Next Week’s Episode of True Blood…
Sookie can’t believe that Bill wants to die and Pam – GASP! – is about to be killed by the Yakuza. But if we’re really lucky, Tara will return to lead Lettie Mae to find an oven mitt that she bury under a blade of grass in some poor family’s backyard.
Also, in Bill’s fantasy, he and Sookie birth the smoke monster for some reason.
It’s a Leftovers tie-in. The needed to get it on HBO first and in two weeks it will switch shows.
I didn’t like it when that simpleton ruined the sexy bondage scene (Haven’t seen this show regularly in at least four seasons).
You ain’t missin’ much.
At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if the show ended with Eric becoming a lumberjack.
It would make about as much sense as anything else that’s happened so far.
I liked the escalation. Crush this kids head, suck this one dry and then dry fuck you with a smoldering dildo over and over. I also like that raping you with a molten dildo wasn’t enough pain, she had to say she would break her hymen as well, little details like this that make this such a great show.
My ending to True Blood that will never happen.
Sookie approaches Mr. Gus and offers that they synthesize HER blood for a new brand of True Blood that vampires will go cray-cray over in exchange for them releasing Sarah Newlin’s blood with the Hep-V cure for free. Also vampires stop killing humans because they taste like shit.
WIN WIN. You’re welcome Alan Ball and the writers of True Blood.
I “missed” last week’s episode, and accidentally watched this one instead of that one today. Couldn’t tell I missed anything.
Of all the terrible things currently happening on this show, I’m not sure if I hate the Bill flashbacks or the Lettie Mae storyline more.
Lettie Mae for sure….I mean a gun?!?!?! really? That was ghost Tara’s unfinished business? She didn’t murder her father when she was 8? And it had to be dragged out all season for what reason? Fuck this show. Granted, it’s never been great or even that good for that matter; but, this is the first episode that ever really pissed me off.
Lettie Mae, and it’s not even close for me. Bill (who sucks) has been a central figure in the story since the beginning. It makes since (even though they’re fucking it up) to bring his story to a close. But Lettie Mae? Why did we need to take at least a full episode of screen time to redeem her? Who wanted that?
Agreed. While the Bill flashbacks add NOTHING new to the show (we all knew he was married, and had kids, and is a deeply whiny pussy ass vampire), he is at least central to the insipid plot. Lettie Mae was such a bad character she disappeared for a season and no one noticed.
Bill flashbacks because they serve no purpose and only exist because he is married to Anna and it is her show. True story.
What would have really made sense was Bill saying “I don’t want her blood, I want her HEAD!” and killing Sarah. Bill is the one to “end” the murderous vampire race. Eric, Pam, Jess and our favorites get “happy” endings being nice little vampires that are too selfish or good to turn anyone else. All the others eventually get Hep V and die, Sookie has an aneurysm and drops dead. Jason and Hoyt swap ladies in a mutually consenting open foursome, Andy gets a bucket of water dropped on him from a door frame and screams “STAAAAAACKHOUUUUUUUSE!!!!!”
THE END.
This is 1,000,000,000% better than whatever they’ve got planned for next two weeks.
That was a great idea until the end which made it perfect.
If I had written Season 7 certain bullet points would have been hit.
– Jessica would have been curious about how the night air felt on her naked vampire skin.
–
Lather, rinse, repeat.
True of False: the way Hoyt got to save the day, with Bridget locking herself in Jason’s car EVEN THOUGH HE’S A POLICE OFFICER, was the most convoluted way to resolve a plot ever.
True!
Thank god this show will only waste 2 more hours of my life. At least we have Eric and Pam to not make this a total waste, nothing was worthwhile in the Dexter final season.
I knew the Tara storyline was going to yield nothing good, but my god, that was the worst. It took 7 episodes to get to that? Tara just couldn’t say, hey we both had shitty lives, now move on. Oh and dig up that gun I buried at our old house.
Sookie is officially the dumbest character ever. Lettie Mae wins most annoying/pointless, Bill wins most emo/boring, and Eric and Pam win most awesome that consistently get wasted. I vote for Burnsy’s version of season 7. Eric and Pam kill everyone and live happily ever after, causing avalanches and not putting up with the Yakuza. Eric is a 1000+ yr old vampire now back at full strength. Please start murdering people!
I hate myself for still watching this garbage.
Now take those two movies and make them terrible
You know when you don’t feel like working out but you do it anyway because you want to keep to your routine? So you work out in a half assed fashion and end up ending you session earlier than normal but in your mind you can still say “I exercised today”.
That’s how this (and the final season of Dexter) feels. It’s basically just the folks involved saying hey at least we delivered the episodes we were contractually supposed to.
I’ve never been so happy that I DVR’d a show than last night’s True Blood. It enabled me to skip all of the complete idiocy of that Lettie Mae/Tara story. I should have just skipped the whole episode. It’s complete garbage.
With Tara’s soul cleansed she is now free to rejoin her team as a starting middle linebacker in Hellbowl IV: The Bowlingist.
Burnsy the review was amazing. So dead on and perfect. I don’t know why I can’t stop hate watching this show but I am glad I am in good company. I am so with you on Lettie Mae. I love how they rewrote history by showing there was a time when she was a good mom to Tara. Tara’s entire backstory was about her mother being drunk and abusive and now they throw this birthday party “twist” in the final moments of the series? Another example of them just randomly making crap up because there are no competent writers on staff.