‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto Has Been Accused Of Plagiarism

Life is meaningless and nothing matters, but that still doesn’t mean you can’t get mad if you think someone plagiarized your work. In this case, that someone is Jon Padgett, who believes that True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto “appropriated a significant amount of intellectual content and language from The Conspiracy Against the Human Race, a nonfiction book by Thomas Ligotti.” Pizzolatto has admitted in the past that he was inspired by Ligotti’s work and that, like a folk artist, he borrows phrases from external sources. But Padgett, the founder of Thomas Ligotti Online, claims that he has “ample evidence” that Pizzolatto’s theft is “unmistakably evident.” For example:
COHLE: We became too self-aware. Nature created an aspect of nature separate from itself. We are creatures that should not exist by natural law.
“We know that nature has veered into the supernatural by fabricating a creature that cannot and should not exist by natural law, and yet does.” (CATHR, p.111)
COHLE: And other times I thought I was seeing straight into the true heart of things.
“…horrible ‘inner Truth’ of things.” (CATHR on Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness”, p. 108)
COHLE: So my daughter, she spared me from the sin of being a father.
“…non-coital existence…the surest path to redemption for the sin of being congregants of this world.”(CATHR, p. 34)
There are similarities, sure, though calling that outright plagiarism is a bit of a stretch. But it’s definitely not an homage, either, at least according to Padgett.
But what makes Nic Pizzolatto’s Ligotti quotes and paraphrases overt plagiarism? Isn’t this just a case of Pizzolatto being influenced by Ligotti – or at the very worst, writing a kind of homage to his work?
Absolutely not. “Homage” suggests that Pizzolatto was honoring Ligotti or showing him respect of some sort. Lifting Ligotti’s work without permission or attribution may have or may not have been a consciously malicious decision, but in any case it was neither honorable nor reverential. A legitimate instance of homage might be Brian De Palma’s film Blow Out, which is based in large part on Michelangelo Antonio’s Blow Up, or other films of De Palma’s that allude to the works of Alfred Hitchcock, none of which employ dialogue from the source material to which they pay homage. And anyone looking objectively at the depth and breadth of Pizzolatto’s plagiarism will know that this is not a case of mere influence. If a horror writer were influenced by Thomas Ligotti, for instance, they might write a story in which life is revealed to be a nightmare, a frequent Ligotti theme. They might even be influenced by his style of writing. How they got there would be a different story. Practitioners of plagiarism in mass media—such as Jayson Blair, who submitted stories to the New York Times that were taken from other writers—are almost always revealed to be what they are. Whether these instances are gross or merely conspicuous, as with True Detective, makes no difference.
Eh, I’m still not convinced. Do you have any more evidence.
There’s all the proof I need.
Good luck, buddy. The first line is the only one that’s even close. Any lawyers want to weigh in on fictional characters paraphrasing philosophy as plagiarism?
And of course the actual article has better examples, but I stand by my original thought.
@ phrasing, not much better examples, it’s all broad strokes of idea’s none of the actual same phrasing, and none of the similar ideas are particularly original.
He may as well accuse True Detective of plagiarizing Children of Men for using a tracking shot.
copyright law is a tricky biz. If this ever sees a judge it would be interesting to see what comes of it.
Nope, this would be an easy win for the defense. Might even draw a countersuit with a better chance of success.
Could just be a coincidence:
This translates to ‘Please pay attention to my web-site, Thomas Ligotti Online.”
As someone who is in the midst of coding an open-source text prediction engine, I can tell you that if you can’t find more than three words in a row that match…it’s not plagiarism.
I thought this was going to be about the similarities between the last episode and an issue of the Comic Top 10, which is much more similar.
So basically this dude has no idea what plagiarism is
Hey why NOT accuse Pizzolatto of plagarism; he’s so high profile you could accuse him of diddling your dogs that’d still get you international attention for 24 hours. I’m not taking my True Detective shrine down just yet.
Good show, but he plagiarized the hell out of Alan Moore’s Top Ten with the final speech about the stars. Word for word and still no stink.
Well, not word for word… but yes, definitely close.
Well, since that was by far the worst and most superfluous scene in the show, Let’s just forget it even happened.
1. Not a coincidence at all: Pizzolatto has admitted the character was influenced by Ligotti … but he only admitted this when asked directly–he did not name-check Ligotti in interviews as he has other writers. Also, the sheer number of occurrences eliminates coincidence.
2. We’re not talking about a few common words strung together here–Padgett gives examples in his article of very distinctive phrasing (the “creatures that should not exist by natural law” line being one; read the article for others if you haven’t yet). Two writers don’t just stumble across that kind of thing independently, especially when one has read the other.
What pisses me off is that it would have been no skin off Pizzolatto’s nose to call attention to Thomas Ligotti’s work as an influence. It’s not like people would have stopped watching True Detective because NP borrowed another writer’s worldview for one of his characters, and it might have resulted in some book sales for Ligotti (as it did for “The King in Yellow”). Instead, now Pizzolatto at best looks kind of lazy, and at worst is a thief.
I’d say that the scene lifted from the comic is the far worse crime, but that would imply that there was something wrong with how Pizzolatto utilized Ligotti, here. I just don’t see it. It’s literary reference to philosophy. That doesn’t change simply because he’s contemporary.
Also, Duchess’s post is a direct contradiction of your first concern.
How are you today, Padgett?
@laffo – you do realize that you two points are actually a direct contradiction to one another.
1. He even said he was influenced by this guy.
2. It would have all been ok if he said he was influenced by this guy.
Learn to think gooder.
Published February 2nd
Speakeasy: If you could recommend any single work of weird fiction and/or horror to people, what would it be?
Pizzolatto: That’s tough — on the one hand I want to name one of the blue-chip classics, and on the other I’d like to give an endorsement to people who may not usually get enough attention. I mean, I’d suggest Lovecraft or Poe, but everybody knows them already. More recently, I’d point people in the direction of Thomas Ligotti, Laird Barron, John Langan, Simon Strantzas and others. For fans of the show who’d like to see what contemporary voices have done with Chambers’ “King in Yellow,” I’d point them toward Karl Edward Wagner’s short story “The River of Night’s Dreaming” or the recent anthology “A Season in Carcosa.”
[blogs.wsj.com]
I mean come on he has acknowledged Logotti since the beginning and some people where drawn in more by it. This is Bullshit.
So legitimate question: How else is a TV writer supposed to acknowledge an influence? Let’s suppose he lifted an entire passage from Ligotti and put it in Cohle’s dialogue. He can’t realistically have Cohle start that speech with “As Thomas Ligotti wrote” or end it with “That’s from Ligotti you know” without it being awkward and ridiculous.
If he’s acknowledging the authors he read in prepping this show I would think that would be enough, but then I also wonder if when he submits a script he should be sourcing the material or otherwise crediting the sources.
Again Padgett seems to be begging for attention here but realistically what should Pizzolato have done here?
@Horatio Cornblower I agree with you both 100%, but a way to tip his hat might be to have Rust owning a book on his bookshelf. A slightly silly example is how Neo uses a hollowed out copy of Simulacra and Simulation to hold cash in the beginning of The Matrix. Or more recently how Jesse is looking through Hank’s books in one of the last Breaking Bad episodes.
Granted, Rust’s apartment was pretty sparse and I’m not saying they should have, but I think I remember seeing some books at one point and they could have thrown a philosophy text or two in the stack.
@tuggernuts I had a similar thought. Part of me wonders if that might undermine the character a bit, though. Certainly if he credits the source while speaking it comes off as a bit, “I’ve got some stuff you should read,” but hopefully the book as scene dressing would be subtle enough. I’d still worry that it makes Cohle look like he’s “dark” because he read some culty philosophy, though.
@Horatio Cornblower I agree, I mean should every episodes end like reading Rainbow with a “If you liked this speech go to your local library and check these books out as well”..
Ligotti doesn’t cite his influences of Schopenhauer, the Grandfather of Antinatalism, in his work so is he “plagiarist” too?
@Phrasing I agree with you 100% – I like that Rust only reads books about crime since it furthers his obsessive trait, and without the books his philosophy comes off as his alone. I think it works better as it is for sure. Horatio just asked “how” someone could acknowledge the influences and I figured I’d just say “here’s what some folks do.”
@tuggernuts After posting my question I did think about the books and that tossing a couple of philosophy books in the piles would have been a way to do it. I forgot he only read about crimes though.
Would’ve been a nice touch though.
You guys are all right with the homages he sets in. He did it in the first 15 minutes of the show when Marty quoted Bunk from The Wire. Just a humble…
Don’t know about him stealing the philosophizin’ stuff, but that one episode with the biker gang really felt like Sons of Anarchy. And it can’t be a coincidence that Rust uses that terrible “trained sniper will be watching you” cliche that Breaking Bad’s finale had.
(I think?) I see what you did there.
Yeah, this guy seems like more of a fucking kook than Rust.
Mr. Padgett, that word, plagarism, that you keep using. I do not think it means what you think it means.*
*I just thought this up.
honestly I agree. Reading the hyperlinked article, it has many more examples of downright plagarism, and this scene was the character defining scene for Cohle. I lost mad respect for Pizzolatto with this one. He should have definitely had a Ligatto book lying in the background of a Cohle scene or two, because he definitely lifted from that book word for word and passed shit off as his own work.
The examples in the article are misleading; they’re using 3-4 quotes from various parts of the book to construct the “plagiarized” line. It’s a clear argument for being influenced by the work, or by the offshoot of philosophy in general, but it’s not the strongest case for plagiarism.
Since I’ve read what is pretty much teh second example in about a dozen different books, who is plagiarizing who? “I thought I was seeing into the true heart of things.” That has to have been written or said hundreds or thousands of similar ways over the years. As has been stated, good luck with that law suit, you’re going to need it.