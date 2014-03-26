HBO Has Put 'True Detective' Up Against Some Heavy Competition At The 2014 Emmy Awards

We won’t have to wait any longer to find out where True Detective will compete at the upcoming Emmy Awards, but that doesn’t mean it gets any easier. HBO has submitted the runaway hit to the best drama category, ignoring the miniseries category many were sure it dominate and putting itself directly into competition with a number of series, including the final season of Breaking Bad. From Deadline:
The project, created by Nic Pizzolatto and starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was sold and done as an eight-episode limited series, which easily would’ve qualified it as a miniseries. FX’s anthology series American Horror Story, which airs 13-episode installments, started off in the drama series category at the 2012 Golden Globes before switching to longform for the 2012 Emmy Awards. It has competed as a miniseries ever since and has been dominant in Emmy nominations, landing 17 last year. The drama field is far more competitive and tough as PBS’ Downton Abbey found out after switching from miniseries to drama series after Season 1. Still, winning a drama series Emmy has a big cachet to it. Plus, True Detective does employ drama series storytelling techniques. But an entry as a miniseries would’ve pretty much guaranteed the moody Louisiana series a dominant performance and a slew of trophies.
You might want to put a hold on that half-EGOT party, Matthew McConaughey. I doubt you’ll be getting a win up against Walter White’s farewell performance, unless the voters want to make some sort of statement about the darkness losing against the light.
The important thing to note here is that the best drama category is going to be stacked with fantastic choices. There was once a time, say 20 years ago, when Quantum Leap and LA Law were the best dramas on television according to the Emmys. Now we’re almost spoiled for choice with the likes of Breaking Bad, True Detective, Mad Men, Homeland and several others. We’ve come a long way and almost means a lot just to be nominated.
“Cagney and Lacey” won Best Drama…twice! Glad, they’re putting it in Best Drama category. Bring the best against the best!
So what, you don’t like the show? Or you’re just a fan of sarcasm? Or both? Or just the worst?
lol at putting Homeland in that sentence.
also HBO YOU FOOLS! I get that there’s more prestige with winning Best Drama, but Breaking Bad is gonna wreck their shit being that it was their last season and they’re probably gonna submit “Ozymandias” as their episode of choice.
Hey…I wanted to represent something other than HBO or AMC. It did win in 2012, dammit!
Rectify and House of Cards?
Rectify was damn good, I totally forgot it. House of Cards I can do without this past season, but it should still be considered.
I haven’t watched House of Cards yet, I was just suggesting it because it’s not on HBO or AMC, but Rectify was just behind Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones last year for me. Can’t wait for season two.
Yeah, the first season of Homeland was pretty great, but that show devolved into a hot mess with a quickness.
I’d love to see Rectify sneak in there, but it would have been eligible for last year’s Emmys. Its season finale aired May 20, 2013, but the Emmy eligibility period began June 1, 2013. Even if that weren’t so, it wouldn’t have a ghost of a chance of making it.
Look at this way. Breaking Bad has got buzz. True Detective has got buzz. Game of Thrones has got buzz, and the new season didn’t even air yet.
Rectify had zero buzz when it did its thing. Sundance doesn’t know how to play the game, and Rectify won’t get a nod because of that.
Oh I know you didn’t just shit on Quantum Leap.
I got your back!
Oh boy.
#leapers4eva
I’m cackling like a jackal over here.
For god’s sake, the man was TRYING TO PUT RIGHT WHAT ONCE WENT WRONG. No respect whatsoever for our heros.
PREACH!!!!!!!!
HONK IF YOU DEMAND SATISFACTION!
Oh boy….
NO QUANTUM LEAP, NO PEACE
He never even got home, and this is the thanks he gets?
Does anyone really care about the difference between the drama and miniseries Emmy? Especially given the quality of True Detective I’d think it wouldn’t matter, even in the industry. And Downton Abbey has become terrible, it deserves to lose to pretty much anything else.
Except Homeland.
It would be much more likely to win in the miniseries categories.
Good, it deserves to be put in that category and I hope it wins. The sloppy ending of Breaking Bad doesn’t even compare to how well this was made.
Sloppy ending? Are you high?
I’m not understanding this, either. The Breaking Bad finale was capable of bringing out different reactions from people, but in terms of how it was constructed, I’m just not getting how one could call it a sloppy ending.
Or if we’re looking at more than the finale, the last eight episodes were as well constructed as a television show’s conclusion could ever hope to have.
Breaking Bad had an endgame with phenomenal results. If you want an object lesson on how a television series ending can be sloppy on every conceivable level, have a peek at Dexter’s final season.
Agreed with all the replies to tim47’s comment.
Yeah, I didn’t like what it had to say thematically (Walt kinda wins after all), but I wouldn’t say it was “sloppy.” That said, I would submit “Ozymandias” because that felt more like a finale than the actual finale.
Fuck ya’ll, acting like Hannibal wasn’t better anyway.
So what you’re saying is that Game of Thrones is never going to win the big one huh? I know its a long shot but I still want it to.
Just wait until Breaking Bad is out of the running.
I feel like the genre trappings of the show, regardless of its greatness, will hamper its chances of winning best drama.
House of Cards will take it before Game of Thrones ever does.
I like the move. HBO doesn’t need more emmy’s, if it was solely searching for awards it would have gone into miniseries. It’d be too easy.. but what would it mean? Better than AHS? Meh, there’s a dozen or so shows that can say that.. maybe 2 dozen. But they aren’t just hunting for the easy awards, they are hunting to best. And I for one think they have a pretty damn good chance, Breaking Bad or not. There’s one big advantage TD has over BB, and that’s no Marie or Skylar.
*hunting the best.
Also, no Wa-wa-wa-walter junior.. I mean “Flynn.”
That advantage depends on whether you find ’em annoying. And if you do, you still have to remember that, annoying or not, in the final season they were well written.
Bug bites are annoying. Marie and Skylar are a pox on American culture. They made entire episodes nearly unwatchable. Anyone who says that their characters were well written has probably never seen how actual women act in real life. Breaking Bad did quite a few things well. Creating strong, or even realistic, female characters was not one of them.
Good on HBO. Who gives a fuck about the Emmy’s? Not Rust Cohle, not no True Fan. That’s right, capital True.
I was afraid this was going to happen. If they don’t give it to Breaking Bad, I’ll be so pissed. But True Detective was incredible and deserves an Emmy. Also, I was 100% sure they would give the Emmy for best actor to Bryan Cranston but now he’s gonna be up against Matthew McConaughey’s best work. This is just unfair. But on the bright side, maybe this means they will take Downton Abbey’s spot in the category. I’d be ok with all of this if that happened.
Much like the Grammys, I don’t care much for the time gap between when the seasons of the nominees are aired and when they’re nominated. Like I legitimately thought the final season of Breaking Bad was honored at last year’s Emmys.
Let’s face it. True Detective S1 is better than Breaking Bad S5 and-a-half. In Every Way. Though Cranston still deserves a win for acting.
That’s your opinion though. To say “Let’s face it” implies you’re about to state a fact. I think Breaking Bad’s season 5 part 2 was better.
TD > BB. And I liked Mcconaughey’s performance more than Cranston’s. Let’s face it.
This was a pretty awful move. If Breaking Bad, Cranston, and Aaron Paul don’t sweep Drama, actor, and supporting, it will be a damn travesty. True Detective was good, but Breaking Bad was amazing.
Agreed. Which is not to say True Detective wasn’t great too.
I like this show very much and never miss it any episode cz always update myself from hbohits.in and HBO done a good move with Emmy according to me.
Time is a flat circle, that being said, let’s make flowers & give the Emmy for Best Drama to True Detective. I liked Breaking Bad, but something tells me that the McConallson’s are gonna win.
“Now we’re almost spoiled for choice with the likes of Breaking Bad, True Detective, Mad Men, Homeland and several others.”
You’re kidding me, right? There’s no way Homeland makes it in.
The final roundup will look like this:
Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
House of Cards
Mad Men
True Detective
Switch out one of those (Downton Abbey or Mad Men) for the possible inclusion of Masters of Sex, maybe even The Good Wife, but there’s no way Homeland’s getting in the Best Drama Series bunch this year.
Homeland went 24 season six. You never go 24 season six.
Completely agreed. And that’s not even including Downton Abbey and House of Cards, both of which don’t deserve a single nomination.
So you’re telling me the Dexter finale doesn’t have a chance?
Maybe the show’s credibility has a shot of making it in this year’s In Memorium segment.
Will McConaughey and Harrelson be considered for the best actor category or supporting? They’re both the leads but have two leads from the same show been nominated for actor or are they automatically thrown into supporting?
If HBO wants this to be as competitive as possible, they’ll submit Harrelson for supporting consideration.
And yeah, two leads have been nominated for the same show at the same time in the past. Some examples come to mind: Sam Waterston and Jerry Orbach for Law & Order, Rob Lowe and Martin Sheen for The West Wing, George Clooney and Anthony Edwards for ER, and Michael C. Hall and Peter Krause for Six Feet Under. (All those guys lost, by the way.)
There were cases where one of a show’s two lead nominees did win, like with Dennis Franz winning instead of David Caruso or Jimmy Smits for NYPD Blue.
I very much disagree on McConaughey’s chances against Cranston.
I think he’s now the clear favorite. It was THE talked about performance of this year, it will be more fresh in the voters minds, he’s a movie star, Cranston has a bunch of trophies already, etc.
If anything, this news should have basically ruined Cranston’s day.
I would love to see Bryan Cranston take home another statue for his work on Ozymandias, but McConaughey’s momentum (on True Detective and elsewhere) will be too much.
Count MM as being halfway to an EGOT when the Emmys do their thing.
I think I agree with you more than anything, but I keep trying to put myself in the mind of a voter, A desperate type with a short attention span. I just think they will keep their parade for BB.
Don’t get me wrong, I loved True Detective. The first season is one of my favorite tv seasons of all time. But let’s not forget just how amazing Breaking Bad’s final season was. It was fantastic, and it was one of the best seasons of a show that’s considered to be one of – if not the – best shows of all time.
I think it deserves to win.
No doubt.
If anything, the awards are gonna be split all over the place. McConaughey could take Best Actor, and if TD’s Cary Joji Fukunaga submits Who Goes There (the episode with the long tracking shot), he stands a pretty good shot at nabbing Best Director.
Writing is anybody’s guess at this point.
Aaron Paul could edge out a win over Woody Harrelson (assuming he submits in Best Supporting Actor) while Anna Gunn should have no problem beating Michelle Monaghan for Best Supporting Actress.
When all’s said and done, I think Best Drama Series would have to go with Breaking Bad for the exact reasoning you said.
(Watch me be wrong about a lot of this.)
(That was directed at De Niro’s response just above mine.)
They probably will submit Who Goes There, but I think they should submit The Locked Room. That episode was great. McConaughey would in my opinion get Best Actor for that episode no doubt.
Anna Gunn should win nothing. You can’t just yell “Shut up!” a bunch and win an award for it. What kind of message does that send?