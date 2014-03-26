HBO Has Put 'True Detective' Up Against Some Heavy Competition At The 2014 Emmy Awards

We won’t have to wait any longer to find out where True Detective will compete at the upcoming Emmy Awards, but that doesn’t mean it gets any easier. HBO has submitted the runaway hit to the best drama category, ignoring the miniseries category many were sure it dominate and putting itself directly into competition with a number of series, including the final season of Breaking Bad. From Deadline:

The project, created by Nic Pizzolatto and starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was sold and done as an eight-episode limited series, which easily would’ve qualified it as a miniseries. FX’s anthology series American Horror Story, which airs 13-episode installments, started off in the drama series category at the 2012 Golden Globes before switching to longform for the 2012 Emmy Awards. It has competed as a miniseries ever since and has been dominant in Emmy nominations, landing 17 last year. The drama field is far more competitive and tough as PBS’ Downton Abbey found out after switching from miniseries to drama series after Season 1. Still, winning a drama series Emmy has a big cachet to it. Plus, True Detective does employ drama series storytelling techniques. But an entry as a miniseries would’ve pretty much guaranteed the moody Louisiana series a dominant performance and a slew of trophies.

You might want to put a hold on that half-EGOT party, Matthew McConaughey. I doubt you’ll be getting a win up against Walter White’s farewell performance, unless the voters want to make some sort of statement about the darkness losing against the light.

The important thing to note here is that the best drama category is going to be stacked with fantastic choices. There was once a time, say 20 years ago, when Quantum Leap and LA Law were the best dramas on television according to the Emmys. Now we’re almost spoiled for choice with the likes of Breaking Bad, True Detective, Mad Men, Homeland and several others. We’ve come a long way and almost means a lot just to be nominated.