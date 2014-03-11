Watch All The 'True Detective' Mashups You May Have Missed, Why Don't You?

True Detective may have wrapped up Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean the mashups can’t go on! Previously, you may have seen the Tango & Cash mashup, the Game of Thrones Red Wedding mashup, the Star Wars mashup, the Magic Mike mashup, and even the Law & Order mashup.

Monday’s late night brought us a fresh crop, including this Justin Bieber-True Detective mashup from @Midnight that was pretty much guaranteed to happen after those deposition tapes were released yesterday. Part of me almost can’t believe that we’re at a place where a fictional character telling Justin Bieber to “kill himself” is status quo, yet here we are!

Jimmy Kimmel Live also stepped up the game with this AMAZING Looney Tunes sequel that you never knew you needed, but can’t live without. I’m going to go ahead and say that this one is my favorite so far. It’s like my childhood self got to hang out with my adult self.