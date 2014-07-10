‘True Detective’ Season 2 Will Have FOUR Main Characters Now

The rumor mongers have been rumor mongering about the second season of True Detective for months now, with everyone from Brad Pitt to Jessica Chastain attached to star, according to some website you’ve never heard of that has “high-ranking sources at HBO.” Unless of course you believe the other website you’ve barely heard of that claims the season will center on two female characters, or the guy who works at Panera who knows a guy who Knows A Guy who says Matthew McConaughey is “definitely on-board to return as Special Agent Rusty Cone.”
That’s why it’s nice to finally have some real, legit information on the show from the mouths of the horses who actually know. Specifically, showrunner Nic Pizzolatto, who said in a Q&A with the Daily Beast today that the new season will be set in California and feature FOUR main characters…
You said at the time that Season 2 would center around three main characters. Is that still the case?
That ballooned a little bit. I would say there are four central roles.
Are any of them women?
You’ll have to wait and see.
… and HBO President Michael Lombardo, who told us that those casting announcements will be coming down real soon.
The first two scripts for Season 2 of True Detective are even more exciting than the ones for the first season, and some castings will likely be announced in the next week, HBO programming president Michael Lombardo says.
So, there you have it. Four main characters announced next week. Now let’s all get back to speculating wildly. Here, I’ll start.
1. Dylan McDermott
2. Dermot Mulroney
3. Mira Sorvino
4. Mena Suvari
Needs more Dermots
Dermot Mulroney as ‘Dirty’ Steve Stephens V.
#TrueDetectiveSeason2
1: Mel Gibson
2: Danny Glover
3: Jackie Chan
4: Chris Tucker
“I’m gettin’ too old to understand the words that are coming out of your mouth.”
I’ll just name a bunch of actors I like: Sam Rockwell, Idris Elba, Rooney Mara, and… Bill Murray. Boom. Do that.
I love this idea.
Hell yes on Sam Rockwell. With you except for Rooney Mara.
Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride and Kristen Chenoweth.
Oh, if only…
Pie is a flat circle.
Edward Norton. Andre Braugher. John Goodman. Samuel Jackson. I realize still no women, but what if Pizzolatto doesn’t write well for/from a female perspective? Not an indictment, and I honestly don’t know if he does or not, but some authors, even some great authors of both sexes, have trouble writing believable, fully-developed characters of the opposite gender.
“I think of a man, and I take away reason and accountability.”
You can’t take Andre Braugher away from Brooklyn 99!!!
Samuel L. Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson.
He saw Orphan Black, figured Tatiana Muslany must be having fun, and is now every role in True Detective.
Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Timothy Olyphant, and Walter Goggins.
Best suggestion anyone has made. Think of the possibilities…. Alison and Gillian nude scenes. Alison and Gillian nude scenes TOGETHER!.
[weknowgifs.com]
I suck at internet, so I can’t get this GIF to post, but this is me reacting to your comment @Mike Ehrmantraut
Hey! Close enough! Wish the image would actually post in the comment thread tho.
Very creepy popcorn man gif.
1. Tatiana Maslany
2. Tatiana Maslany
3. Tatiana Maslany
4. Tatiana Maslany
1) August Ames
2) Nicole Aniston
3) Remy LaCroix
4) Jayden Jaymes
LETS MAKE IT HAPPEN HBO
That shit would have to be on Cinemax with all the money shots cutting away to grimacing faces. I like where your head’s at though.
If we’re going to go that route…
1) Tori Black
2) Lexi Belle
3) Shae Snow
4) Tiffany Fox
I reserve the right to change these based on my mood
Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Robin Weigert, John Hawkes, and set it in 1952 L.A.. Please and thank you.
Famine pestilence, death, and war.
I think they’re busy on Sleepy Hollow
I meant Flair, Blanchard, Anderson, and Anderson.
Nah, man. Flair, Blanchard, Anderson, and Windham.
Whoooooooooooooooooooo!
Well at this rate lets go up to six and use the cast from Happy Endings. Please?
Sam Elliott and Ray Liotta
1)Gary Busey
2)Paul Reubens
3)Nic Cage
4)Courtney Love
Bea Arthur
Betty White
Rue McClanahan
Estelle Getty
Damn, you beat me but I used the character names, lol.
Is Frank Stallone busy these days?
What about Chibbs and the Irish?
Jerry O’Connell
Corey Feldman
Wil Wheaton
The ghost of River Phoenix
Stan
Kyle
Butters
Cartman
The cast from Darkplace. The theme song can be One Track Lover.
I would love to hear Matt Berry’s equivalent to the “time is a flat circle” speech.
[popsoundoff.com]
Are any of them gay? Are any of them bald? Are any of them fat? Are any of them cartoon characters? Are any of them transexuals? Are any of them handicapped? Are any of them wizards?
All more interesting questions to pose to Nic Pizzolatto than ‘Are any of them women?’ now that it has been so thoroughly beaten into his head that Jezebel will murder him unless one of the main characters is a woman.
Dylan
Dylan
Dylan
And Dylan
Why? Because he spits hot fire.
Michael Shannon, Brad Pitt, John Goodman, Jessica Chastain.
That would be fantastic.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle version is the only one that could top season one, amazing.
C’mon, the sewers and the Rat King? It writes ITSELF.
“Raphael, he’s a… strange guy. Distant.”
Dorothy Zbornak
Rose Nylund
Blanche Devereaux
Sophia Petrillo
DONE.
Gary and Wendy the Retards.
High Pitch Eric
and Bigfoot. Plenty of ‘Dick Swagger’ in this group.
Bryan Cranston, Jonny Lee Miller, Regina King, Lennie James
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk and Dean Norris.
Whaddya mean it’s been done?
They should come back as totally different characters in a new time line.
Bob
Tina
Louise
Gene
We are at Threat Level Midnight: rumor is Colin Farrell for one of the leads. Colin Farrell for one of the leads. Which I actually don’t hate. He is a talented guy, has been miscast often times, but he could really deliver with the right material.
/thanks for the hot take, dbag
Brad Pitt and Michael Shannon are partners investigating a series of murders that match the MO of a serial killer that stalked western California twenty years ago but was never caught. They receive help from retired police detective John Goodman who originally worked the case but was unable to solve it or catch the killer. All the while Michael Shannon’s character is being secretly investigated by IA officer Jessica Chastain for the brutal murder of a supposed pedophile that he couldn’t get a confession from.
I’m thinking Zooey Deschanel, playing all four roles.
anna faris
charlie murphy
bubbles from the trailer park boys
bobcat goldthwait …with the comeback performance of the century.
or david allen grier instead of bobcat