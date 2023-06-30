‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear,’ And ‘The Last Of Us’ Score The Lion’s Share Of TV Critics Award Nominations

There aren’t a lot of surprises in the TV Critics Association Awards nominations, and they’ll almost certainly be mirrored by the Emmys. Prestige shows that would have been water cooler TV back when there were water coolers dominated the list, including Succession, The Bear, The Last Of Us, and familiar favorites like Abbott Elementary and The Good Fight.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon.com. “This season truly had something for everyone — from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

So, not a ton of surprises, but it’s great to see some great shows get some love. There are also two new categories, each focused on children’s and essentially YA programming, and there’s a distinct possibility that Jury Duty might win for both Comedy and Reality, which will be the best of all possible worlds.

But saying that The Rehearsal is reality is just trolling.

Here’s the full list of TCA Awards nominees:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, Succession – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, Swarm – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Sarah Snook, Succession – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

Harrison Ford – Shrinking – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO | Max

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face – Peacock

James Marsden, Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

30 for 30 – ESPN

Free Chol Soo Lee – PBS

Frontline – PBS

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu

The 1619 Project – Hulu

The U.S. and the Holocaust – PBS