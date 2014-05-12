TV Domination: Fox’s Fall 2014 Lineup Is Stacked

I never think of Fox as being my favorite network of the Big Four, until I look at their fall 2014 lineup. Of the 15 scripted/reality series Fox has penned in for next season, I already watch seven, and I’ll give three of the new ones a shot. That would be the Muppet Batmans, er, Gotham; Gracepoint, the American remake of ITV’s stunning Broadchurch; and Mulaney, easily the new comedy I’m most excited for.
It doesn’t even bother me to see Bob’s Burgers moved to 7:30 p.m. (OK, maybe a little.)
MONDAY
8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM (new)
9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM UTOPIA (new)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN
9:00-10:00 PM RED BAND SOCIETY (new)
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 PM BONES
9:00-10:00 PM GRACEPOINT (new)
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
9:00-10:00 PM UTOPIA (new)
SATURDAY
7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY
SUNDAY
7:00-7:30 PM NFL Game
7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM MULANEY (new)
The good: Gotham/Sleepy Hollow and New Girl/The Mindy Project back-to-back, a reduction in reality shows, no Glee until midseason, THE NFL WILL BE BACK SOON, the Sunday night lineup. The bad: the Sunday night lineup. It’s weird that Fox is breaking up the live-action Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mulaney with Family Guy, and it stings not seeing American Dad! even though I know it’s moving to TBS, but as long as I still get my weekly fix of Louise, Roger, and Rosa, it’s not that big of a deal.
I’ll definitely check out the broadchurch remake.
Word.
Oh yes.
Think it’ll be a remake of Broadchurch in the “Like The Killing, but set in a beautiful sunny town” sense, or a remake in the “If you watched Broadchurch, you know who the killer is” sense?
That Sunday night lineup is extremely weird. Maybe they’re thinking that the popularity of Simpsons and Family Guy will give Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mulaney a boost? Still, I’d rather have those shows on Tuesday with New Girl and Mindy.
And OMG YES SLEEPY HOLLOW GET BACK ON MY TV NOW.
Want me some Sleepy Hollow like yesterday!
And mixing that potent Sleepy Hollow cocktail with what looks to be an appetizing Gotham beer means Mondays are done locked up tight
It doesn’t seem fair that they’re putting “Mulaney” up against the HBO Sunday night power-block. John Mulaney is one of the funniest new faces in comedy.
His face is rather funny. That tall child looks terrible. Get some rest tall child!
Papa, today I met a boy with no eyes.
It’s WEIRD not seeing American Dad! there. Does anyone know when it debuts on TBS yet?
Also MULANEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Late 2014” is all that’s been announced, so probably in September, October?
Ugh. Bob’s is on at 7:30 in Sunday? Kiss of death. Thanks jerkwads.
But it makes me giggle that Seth McFarlane had up to 5 shows on Fox last year and now he’s dropped to 1. Pride cometh before the fall.
That is crazy when you put it in those terms. I’m really depressed about Bob’s Burgers 7:30 spot :/ When it says NFL Game 7-7:30 is this like an overtime buffer or what, football isn’t that short.
That’s for the end of the game, unless it runs long.
I can’t remember, does FOX push it’s shows if football runs long like CBS does, or does it just preempt them?
They used to just preempt Futurama all the time, but that was a decade or more ago.
@ThatOtherDave Fox just preempts them. It was happening so often with Bob’s Burgers this season that they renewed it after four episodes just to calm down the fans.
They couldn’t have fit Surviving Jack in there somewhere? It is my favorite new show this year. How about 10:30 Saturday? The DVR gets it anyways
Does it even matter when a show is aired at this point? How many people still watch network scripted shoes in real time?
And I’m cautiously optimistic at best about Mulaney. I have little or no interest in a “young couple just tryin’ to get by in the big city” comedy, Mulaney’s writing or no.
It matters if there are more than 2 shows I want to watch at any one time. I’m already getting the sweats thinking about my DVR blowing up on a Sunday night.
Mulaney isn’t about a “young couple just tryin’ to get by in the big city” it’s about a “young comedian that starts working for a game show and is just trying’ to get by in the big city.”
NFL Game into Bob’s Burgers means my dvr is going to be all screwed up
Yeah. Its totally gonna fuck up Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
So true. I hated this when I watched CSI:Miami on CBS.
I don’t know what Mulaneys smiling about… she looks like she is gonna pass out before the job is done!
Maybe they’re hoping Mulaney or Brooklyn 99 will breakthrough as the new Herman’s Head.
William Ragsdale should have been a star! Mannequin: On The Move should have been his big break.
That is a weird Sunday lineup. I guess it’s been done before, but commingling the animated and live-action shows like that seems odd. Not to mention the half-hour football game. Hope it all works out, anyway.
American Dad is… gone?
TBS? Nooooo
The breakup of their Sunday night Animation Domination lineup is very odd to me. Spend all this time building something, and then just throw it away randomly.
They need to kill B-99 and give the spot to Bob’s Burgers.
Brooklyn 99 on a Sunday? No thank-you, Fox. No Thank you at all.
Sunday nights are… odd… Plus that early timeslot that Bob’s Burgers now has is exactly what killed Family Guy and Futurama on their first go-arounds. I hope to hell Fox doesn’t do the same thing to Bob.
Also it’s gonna be weird with B99 on Sundays. I am very used to having it paired with New Girl. The funny thing is, with New Girl’s noticeable drop on my Hilari-gauge, I’m much more inclined to stop watching it than I am Brooklyn. Unfortunately, I doubt enough viewers feel the same…