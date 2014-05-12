TV Domination: Fox’s Fall 2014 Lineup Is Stacked

I never think of Fox as being my favorite network of the Big Four, until I look at their fall 2014 lineup. Of the 15 scripted/reality series Fox has penned in for next season, I already watch seven, and I’ll give three of the new ones a shot. That would be the Muppet Batmans, er, Gotham; Gracepoint, the American remake of ITV’s stunning Broadchurch; and Mulaney, easily the new comedy I’m most excited for.

It doesn’t even bother me to see Bob’s Burgers moved to 7:30 p.m. (OK, maybe a little.)

MONDAY
8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM (new)
9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW

TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM UTOPIA (new)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT

WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN
9:00-10:00 PM RED BAND SOCIETY (new)

THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 PM BONES
9:00-10:00 PM GRACEPOINT (new)

FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
9:00-10:00 PM UTOPIA (new)

SATURDAY
7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY
7:00-7:30 PM NFL Game
7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM MULANEY (new)

The good: Gotham/Sleepy Hollow and New Girl/The Mindy Project back-to-back, a reduction in reality shows, no Glee until midseason, THE NFL WILL BE BACK SOON, the Sunday night lineup. The bad: the Sunday night lineup. It’s weird that Fox is breaking up the live-action Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mulaney with Family Guy, and it stings not seeing American Dad! even though I know it’s moving to TBS, but as long as I still get my weekly fix of Louise, Roger, and Rosa, it’s not that big of a deal.

