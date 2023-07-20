It’s weird and lovely that we’re getting a Twisted Metal series. It’s even weirder that it’s on Peacock, and that they don’t seem to have worried too much about the swearing and the blood splatter. By all accounts, it looks hilarious and brutal, with Anthony Mackie playing a John Doe who is sarcastic in the face of the biggest threats of the post-apocalyptic world.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown named Sweet Tooth who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

The series also stars Stephanie Beatriz as car thief Quiet, and a Cronenbergian combo of Samoa Joe and Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth, with Neve Campbell and Thomas Haden Church thrown into the mix.

As with the modern hopscotch of streaming launches, this Peacock show won’t be on Peacock in Canada. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they’ve sold some of the international rights to Paramount+, so if you’re in The Great White North, you’ll need to tune into Paramount+ to get your mayhem starting August 10th. That should give fans plenty of time to dust off their old Playstation and marvel at the shockingly short load times before diving into some flaming vehicular combat.

