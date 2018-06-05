‘Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler’ Digs Into AMC’s ‘Dietland’ And A Whole Lot More

06.05.18 32 mins ago

Depending on who you read, AMC’s new series Dietland is either a “giddy subversion of beauty myths,” an “intriguing mess” or something in between the two. Enter comedian Aisha Tyler, who voices Lana Kane in Archer and hosts almost as many shows as Chris Hardwick. Thanks to AMC, Tyler is now hosting yet another one titled Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler, and according to a May press release announcing its existence, it’s supposed to serve as a “companion” to the aforementioned Dietland.

Unapologetic is definitely tied to this particular show. The first episode, which aired live at 11 pm ET on Monday, featured Dietland star Joy Nash and executive producer Marti Noxon, along with feminist author Lindy West, and sure enough, the three guests and Tyler dove head-first into the new program’s premiere episode. However, they weren’t about to limit themselves to discussing Dietland exclusively for the entire hour. Cue Tyler’s brief history of the word that got Samantha Bee into so much trouble last week.

“Its roots come in part from the Old English word ‘quient,’ a noun the Middle English dictionary defines as ‘a clever or curious device or ornament,’ or per Chaucer, ‘an elegant and pleasing thing.’ You can see why it became a common word for women’s genitalia because they are quite elegant, clever and pleasing.”

In closing, the group discussed the things they did or said for which they remained #unapologetic, including the aforementioned c-word. “I, my friends, am not sorry that I actually do use the c-word constantly for both the men and the women in my life,” joked Tyler. “I’m determined to remove the power from this word and I throw it around like crazy, especially after a drink or two. I’m super fun at a party!” Starting next week, Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler will air Mondays at 10 pm ET on AMC after new episodes of Dietland.

