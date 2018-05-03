Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just hours after Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, they’ve made the announcement that all overwhelmingly positive things must come to an end, and the show will end after its fourth season.

Since its debut in 2015, Netflix has renewed every season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with a remarkable quickness. It’s no surprise considering the show comes from the brain trust behind 30 Rock — Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Critical acclaim was met with a large number of viewers who embraced the .gif potential of the show, and somehow, the bizarre tale of a kidnapped Ellie Kemper finding a new life in the big city was a success. Now it’s over.

Thankfully, there are talks of a movie to put a stamp on the series.

Wrapping up Kimmy’s tale with a movie as the series finale seems like a move that is best fit for Netflix, who was able to take the once-NBC bound show to the streaming service with the blessing of all involved. But for now, it’s not time to mourn the end of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; six new episodes are due May 30 with the second half of season four slated to debut in the latter half of 2018.

(Via Variety)