Unnecessary ‘Friday Night Lights’ Movie Is That Much Closer to Being Made

I hate rooting against something I love, unless it’s the New York Mets because I’m curious how much worse it can get, but I don’t think I’m alone when I say: we don’t need a(nother) “Friday Night Lights” movie. The show ended perfectly. *Sobs for five minutes* But the people who matter disagree, which is why showrunner Jason Katims has nearly finished a script for a full-length film, according to MTV. Speaking at a press event for his upcoming film/excuse to sell toys, Battleship, the show’s producer Peter Berg told reporters:
Jason is about done with the script. So much of these things become scheduling. Kyle [Chandler] is busy, Adrianne [Palicki] is busy, Taylor [Kitsch] is busy, Connie Britton is busy, but if we can get everyone in the same room at the same time, we all want to do it. We’re not done with “Friday Night Lights.”
I know! The masses are begging to know what became of Voodoo Tatum and Tim Riggins’s dog, Skeeter. But what is Adrianne Palicki doing, besides not me? Because according to IMDb, she’s finished with the Red Dawn remake and the G.I. Joe sequel, and I’m not convinced either one of those is real.
Berg also said Katims has come up with a story “that parallels what happened to Mike Leach, a coach at Texas Tech who was unjustly fired and unjustly accused of mistreating a player with a concussion.” I’d be surprised if the film ever got made, at least with the original cast. BUT if they’re going the Mike Leach route, the producers might as well cast Buddy Garrity as Coach. They do look a lot alike.
Red Dawn remake AND the GI-Joe sequel? Tyra, fire your agent!
Best comment I’ve seen so far about this story (on another site): “I hope this movie does so well they make a TV show out of it.”
I wish I had thought of that.
Okay, can they call it FNL if it’s based on a College football coach? (who know, someone who coaches games on Saturdays?)
Oh god, their going to call it Saturday Night Lights, it’s so stupid that there has to be a exec right now pitching it while wadding in a hottub of cocaine.
I think they’re still going to make it about a high school team, but have the coach get run out of town like Leach was. This keeps getting further and further away from Bissinger’s book.
I didn’t care for the ending.
My wife and I had a big fight because as soon as Tammy got the offer I said “Oh my God, the entire series has just been the bowling episode of every sitcom ever” where the wife always wins regardless of how inexplicable and stupid it is.
If they go the Mike Leach route somebody better be dressing up as a pirate
Why can’t they just make a Coach Taylor call-in show?
Is it because I would wait outside the studio every day?