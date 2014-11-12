UPROXX 20: David Tutera Is A Really Big Fan Of Sam Smith

David Tutera is a wedding planner and author probably most well-known for hosting WE tv’s My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, currently in its fifth season. Tonight he will guest star on an episode of TV Land’s The Exes, which stars Donald Faison, Wayne Knight and Kristen Johnston. The Exes airs at 10:30 EST.
David was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?
Whiskey on the rocks with lime.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow.
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
Homeland, The Exes and Ray Donovan.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Pasta, meatballs, tons of bread and tiramisu. I am Italian you know!
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
Houzz, Amazon and Interior Design sites.
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?
Anything by Sam Smith.
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?
My boxing coach.
8. What’s your favorite meme?
NA
9. Dogs or cats?
Dogs. My dog Lucy is a rescue and I just adore her
10. Best concert of your life was…?
Sam Smith LOVE LOVE him.
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
Wouldn’t, I don’t have time to read myself!
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
Planned a surprise vacation.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
Neither
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
I would do noting but spend time with my family.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
On Golden Pond.
16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?
REALLY? What color are their costumes?
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
Italy.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
This is where I leave you.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
Keith Urban
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
Turkey, for the tryptophan. It would be quite boring.
Previously: Leah Remini
He might be the most boring man alive.
What’s a Sam Smith?
Horrible. All around, horrible. I didn’t know who this guy was before reading the Q&A, and now I know I wasn’t missing anything.
Honestly Uproxx…. what the fuck are you doing?
Whatever sort of rebranding/corporate structure/synergy bullshit they have been up to the last couple weeks has been just bizarro.
I think its a study to see how many people don’t know what a meme is.
Some nights Letterman has George Clooney as his lead guest. On another night he might have one of those Duck Dynasty assholes in the same role. So go fuck yourself.
@Cajun Boy – But this place has always had a much more specific identity than Letterman’s Late Show. You guys have always had specific taste in shows you like and don’t like, which is what has appealed to the readership you have now that you’re kind of pissing in the face of when you’re shamelessly trying to broaden your brand by promoting a reality tv wedding planner with a show on the WE network.
so, I think I speak for quite a few of us, when I say go fuck YOURSELF if this is how you guys want to go forward with your site and not give a shit about the people that used to love the specific brand of comedy and taste that used to be warmingglow’s calling card.
Since you’re obviously unhealthily obsessed with the behind-the-scenes editorial decisions made at Uproxx, I’ll pull the curtain back a bit: his appearance on here is because he’s guest starring on The Exes, which is actually a decent show, not to promote his WE show. However, it’s the main thing he’s known for, so of course it had to be mentioned in his bio. That said, sometimes in this business in order to get access to person A you have to do something with person B. It’s the way the world goes ’round. We’re running a business here and we have to pay people to create the content that you come here to consume FOR FREE. If this sort of reasonable compromising for the sake of us being able to eat and have roofs over our heads offends your delicate sensibilities that much, then please just do us all a favor and go somewhere else.
Finally, no one held a gun to your head and forced you to click the link and read the post, Shitbird.
Hm….I knew that’s how it worked in TV and Radio at least (To get good guest X, you have to also talk to crap guests Y and Z), but I didn’t know websites got hit with the same thing. I can’t be the only one interested in behind the scenes crap, can I?
@DaisyCutter – certainly not, but apparently we should all just shut the fuck up and be quiet about this stuff.
@Cajun Boy – you don’t know I don’t have a gun to my head. My life is dangerous, homie.
On a serious note, the new mobile layout on iPhone is nice
@dissident Merci. Improving the mobile site has been a big priority of the editorial team here.
who is this bozo?
+1 for the rescue dog
-19 for everything else
Hoo boy that’s boring.
These always blow when they just phone it in
On Golden goddamned Pond? He has to be trolling with most of these answers. I refuse to believe he’s this boring…
Not that I’m a fan. It’s just that NO ONE can truly be this boring…