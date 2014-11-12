UPROXX 20: David Tutera Is A Really Big Fan Of Sam Smith

David Tutera is a wedding planner and author probably most well-known for hosting WE tv’s My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, currently in its fifth season. Tonight he will guest star on an episode of TV Land’s The Exes, which stars Donald Faison, Wayne Knight and Kristen Johnston. The Exes airs at 10:30 EST.

David was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Whiskey on the rocks with lime.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Homeland, The Exes and Ray Donovan.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pasta, meatballs, tons of bread and tiramisu. I am Italian you know!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Houzz, Amazon and Interior Design sites.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Anything by Sam Smith.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

My boxing coach.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

NA

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. My dog Lucy is a rescue and I just adore her

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Sam Smith LOVE LOVE him.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Wouldn’t, I don’t have time to read myself!

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Planned a surprise vacation.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Neither

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I would do noting but spend time with my family.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

On Golden Pond.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

REALLY? What color are their costumes?

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Italy.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

This is where I leave you.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Keith Urban

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Turkey, for the tryptophan. It would be quite boring.

